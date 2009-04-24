Star Tracks: Friday, April 24, 2009

SOCIETY GIRL

Beyoncé Knowles flaunts her fabulous figure with a sexy, sequined LBD at the New York premiere of her thriller, Obsessed, hosted by the Cinema Society and MCM, at the School of Visual Arts on Thursday night.

IN STYLE

Taking a page from her Gossip Girl style guide, a color-coordinated Leighton Meester is fashionably fierce – check out her Christian Louboutin matching heels! – at the Chloé Los Angeles boutique opening at L.A.'s Milk Studios on Thursday.

DINNER & A MOVIE

Always the fashionista, Mary-Kate Olsen adds a touch of color to her sparkling black Nina Ricci ensemble as she arrives Thursday for the Tribeca Film Festival's annual Chanel dinner at New York City eatery The Odeon. Olsen will serve as a juror for this year's film festival.

WHAT A CHARACTER!

He just made an impression on the Hollywood Walk of Fame– now Hugh Jackman earns a sign of approval from Mickey Mouse during a visit to Disneyland Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. The X-Men Origins: Wolverine star rode the rides at the theme park with his kids Ava and Oscar and wife Deborra (not pictured).

BLONDE AND BLONDER

Back from her Canadian travels, Nicole Richie reunites with newly blonde Joel Madden for a Starbucks visit on Thursday in Los Angeles.

PICK UP ARTIST

Expectant mom Ellen Pompeo brings along some adorable company – pooches Valentino and Gigi – while visiting a friend in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

LEARN TO FLY

The Hills star Heidi Montag feels the wind in her hair as she takes flight Thursday, filming promotional spots for her appearance on NBC's upcoming reality show, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, in Los Angeles.

CHILLED OUT

With an icy beverage in hand, newlywed Mandy Moore keeps everyone laughing – especially herself! – while out Thursday in Los Angeles.

WHAT'S YOUR SIGN?

Miley Cyrus walks the line of eagerly awaiting fans on Thursday, signing a few autographs during the U.K. premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie at the Odeon Leicester Square cinemas in London.

COLOR THEM DRAMATIC

Talk about a colorful scene! A bright America Ferrera and equally vivid costar Becki Newton make a splash while filming Ugly Betty on Thursday in New York City.

BOOK CLUB

Back to work on her movie Salt, Angelina Jolie keeps up on world affairs Thursday on the spy thriller's New York City set. Her book of choice? War of Necessity, War of Choice: A Memoir of Two Iraq Wars by Richard N. Haass.

BLACK & TAN

Hilary Duff keeps cozy, yet stylish, with a Leigh amp Luca scarf while running errands near New York City's Union Square on Thursday.

STROLL WITH IT

Taking a break from shooting Melrose Place, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz steers the course for 5-month-old son Bronx Mowgli while out Thursday in Beverly Hills.

COAT CHECK

Keira Knightley puts on a warm layer Thursday while on the London set of the upcoming drama Never Let Me Go, a big screen adaptation of British writer Kazuo Ishiguro's best-selling novel of the same name.

ROAD WARRIOR

Looks like he's ready to hit the road! Snoop Dogg sizes up his ride on Wednesday during a photo call to announce his upcoming Blazed and Confused tour (which kicks off July 10 in Primm, Nev.) at the Happy Ending Bar and Restaurant in L.A.

