Alexander Skarsgard Gets Chatty in N.Y.C., Plus Tenille Townes, Anthony Ramos, the Ozark Premiere and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Talk It Out
A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.
Rock On
Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.
Selfie Smiles
Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film The Bad Guys at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21.
Premiere Posse
Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of Ozark in New York City on April 21.
At the Red-y
Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the Ozark premiere in New York City.
Bump in the Night
Mom-to-be Margarita Levieva walks the red carpet at the April 21 premiere of HBO's We Own This City in N.Y.C.
'Hang'-ing In
Tony Shalhoub hits the red carpet for the opening night of the new Broadway play Hangmen at The Golden Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 21.
Here to Help
Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of The Deb at The Australian Theatre for Young People's newly minted Rebel Theatre — which she gave funds to build — in Sydney on April 22.
Pretty Mamas
Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Jenna Dewan get together on April 21 for Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Distribution Event Presented by ByHeart formula and Paul Mitchell in L.A.
Feeling Saucy
Busy Philipps tends bar on April 20 at the Rao's Homemade pop-up at 529 Broadway in N.Y.C.
Knowledge Is Power
Russell Westbrook shares financial inclusion and wealth building tips to students at Varo Bank's Money Power event in L.A.
Art Appreciation
Kiernan Shipka rocks sky-high heels during the 59th International Art Exhibition (Biennale Arte) on April 21 in Venice, Italy.
For a Good Cause
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster help prepare food during God's Love We Deliver's 30th Million Meal event in N.Y.C. on April 20.
Business Babe
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sports a burgundy suit while out in L.A. on April 20.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens show their support for the Houston Astros as they take on the L.A. Angels on April 18 in Houston.
Peace Out
Kaley Cuoco flashes a peace sign as she leaves Bravo Studios in N.Y.C. on April 20.
Red Carpet Ready
Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Offer on April 20 in L.A.
Football, But Make It Fashion
Heidi Klum wears a Rams jersey dress while out and about in L.A. on April 20.
London Calling
Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are seen filming Our Man From New Jersey in London on April 20.
Killer Cast
Euphoria costars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney pose together at a Euphoria FYC Event at the Academy Museum in L.A. on April 20.
Futuristic Fashion
Elizabeth Olsen dazzles in a blue suit at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photocall at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 21 in Berlin.
Poker Face
Rumer Willis arrives at the Fleur Du Mal Poker Party benefit event in West Hollywood on April 21.
On the Move
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata walk arm-in-arm as they arrive at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 20 in L.A.
Material Girl
Madonna shows off her style at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20 in L.A.
Cutest Costars
Under the Banner of Heaven costars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the FX series' after party on April 20 in Hollywood.
Party People
Also at the Under the Banner of Heaven premiere and after party: Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin.
Inclusion for Everyone
Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur and keynote speaker Marlee Matlin attend THR's inaugural "Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood's Inclusion Agenda" luncheon in Beverly Hills on April 20.
Think Pink
Ryan Reynolds wears a bright pink sweater on a nice spring day in N.Y.C. on April 20.
In the Big Apple
Natasha Lyonne heads to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 20.
Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community
Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend the 2022 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on April 14.
Coordinated Couple
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.
All Smiles
Charlie Barnett, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler reunite at the Russian Doll season 2 premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on April 19.
Gettin' Silly
Tiffany Haddish poses playfully at Mint Room Studios on April 19 in Glendale, California.
Color Pop
Naomi Watts rocks a bold lip while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 19.
Birthday Boy!
Chance the Rapper celebrates his 29th birthday at Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on April 18.
Top Model
Adriana Lima and her baby bump strut down the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show on April 19 in L.A.
All Fun and Games
Prince Harry fist bumps a fan during day five of the Invictus Games on April 20 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Date Night
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend leave dinner at Giorgio Baldi on April 19.
Big Pitch
Bill Burr throws out the first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Boston Red Sox game on April 19 at Fenway Park in Boston.
Couchside Chat
Aaron Paul visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 19.
Out Around Town
Rebel Wilson steps out in Sydney, dressed casually in a t-shirt and baseball cap, on April 20.
Pattern Maker
Sofia Vergara continues her style streak while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 19.
Baby Blues
Sydney Sweeney keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on April 19.
Sister Act
Sisters Erin and Sara Foster visit NBC studios in N.Y.C. on April 19.
At the Wheel
Halle Berry shows off her skills on April 19 while filming with Mark Wahlberg (not pictured) in London.
Premiere Pair
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attend the L.A. premiere of The Northman at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18.
Lunch Date
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum hold hands as they step out after lunch at 34 Mayfair in London on April 17.
Game On
Prince Harry plays a round of table tennis during day four of the Invictus Games on April 19 in The Hague, Netherlands.
'Lit' Carpet
Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin pose at the Gaslit world premiere on April 18 in N.Y.C.
Louging Around
Also at the Gaslit world premiere: Patton Oswalt getting comfortable on the carpet.
Live with Lizzo
Lizzo visits Sway in the Morning on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on April 18.
Set Sighting
Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard film an untitled project for Director Michel Franco in Queens, New York on April 19.
'Talent'ed Crew
Nicolas Cage, Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal stun on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent special screening blue carpet in L.A. on April 18.
Party People
Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo embrace at the season 4 Mayans M.C. afterparty in L.A. on April 18.
Barry Buddies
Henry Winkler, Bill Hader and Sarah Goldberg are all smiles at the season 3 premiere of HBO's Barry at Rolling Greens in Culver City, California on April 18.
A-list Arrivals
Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy stun at The Northman afterparty in L.A. on April 18.
On the Move
Matt James runs the Boston Marathon on Team USO on April 18.
Milestone Moment
Bob Odenkirk is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18 in L.A.
Sci-Fi Fan
Debbie Harry attends the London screening of the sci-fi film KEPLER 62f by VIN + OMI at Sea Containers on April 18.
New York Moment
Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste waves hello in N.Y.C. on April 18.
Story Time
Jimmy Fallon reads his book Nana Loves You More to children as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden listen, during the annual Easter Egg Roll, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18.