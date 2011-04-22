Star Tracks: Friday, April 22, 2011
PARIS, JE T'AIME
Beyoncé continues living the high life Friday in Paris, where she shows her love for the City of Light from a balcony at the Ritz Hotel.
THRILL RIDE
Lindsay Lohan, her sister Ali, and brother Michael Jr. squeeze in a little fun Thursday at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. The actress, who will star in Gotti: Three Generations, appeared in court Friday for her felony grand theft case.
OUTWARD BOUND
Demi Lovato, who recently revealed she's battling bipolar disorder, steps out for a little retail therapy in Los Angeles on Thursday.
HUE KNEW?
Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson get color-coordinated while taking 2-year-old son Bronx to L.A.'s Travel Town Museum on Thursday.
GIFT OF GAMS
Renée Zellweger gets comfortable during the launch party for novelist Kristin Gore's new book, Sweet Jiminy, at New York's Mercer Hotel on Thursday.
POLITICAL PARTY
George Clooney flashes his movie star grin while making his way into a fundraiser for President Obama Thursday at Tavern restaurant in Brentwood, Calif.
ALL 'FOUR' ONE
Things continue to look good on the homefront for Miley Cyrus, who sticks close to her kin – mom Tish, sister Noah and dad Billy Ray – after a family meal in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
SAY CHEESE!
Taylor Kitsch, Malin Akerman and Ryan Phillippe hit the red carpet Thursday for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of their new film, The Bang Bang Club, in New York.
SWEET SENSATION
It wasn't "Friday" – yet! – but viral hit Rebecca Black has some fun on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Prom Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre.
FARM HANDS
Jennifer Garner plays mother hen to daughters, Seraphina, 2, and Violet, 5, during an afternoon of produce-picking at Underwood Family Farms in Los Angeles on Thursday.
WORKING GIRL
A studious Cameron Diaz swaps her sweats for a stack of scripts Thursday while preparing for her next role in the crime-caper Gambit on location in London.
SHOW OF HANDS
In her favorite maternity coat, mom-to-be Natalie Portman enjoys a stroll with fiancé Benjamin Millepied Thursday in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.
STAR EXIT
Another day, another minidress! Fergie flaunts her gorgeous gams Thursday while venturing out for a fab night in New York City.
THREE TO 'TANGLE'
Say cheese! Tom Brady and 3-year-old son Jack (his mom is actress Bridget Moynahan) pose with Tangled's Rapunzel at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday.
CAPPED OFF
Gwen Stefani keeps it covered with a blazer, sunglasses and newsboy cap Thursday while running errands in L.A.
AIMING HIGH
Audrina Patridge signs off during a visit to Sirius XM Radio in New York City, where she promoted her VH1 reality series Audrina on Thursday.