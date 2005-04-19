Star Tracks - Friday, April 22, 2005
WORKING HONEYMOON
One Tree Hill costars Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, who tied the knot April 16, form a united front Thursday at a party thrown in honor of Murray's new horror movie, House of Wax, at ultra-trendy Beverly Hills boutique Kitson.
'STAR' POWER
Beyoncé makes scents of it all Down Under on Thursday while in Sydney promoting her Tommy Hilfiger fragrance, True Star.
JUST FAKING
Brittany Murphy is a vision in white while filming The Groomsmen in New York on Thursday. And who's the lucky guy? Writer-director (and Christy Turlington's husband) Ed Burns.
TAG TEAM
Julia Roberts and Paul Newman suit up Thursday in New York City for a skit at the all-star benefit for their Association of Hole in the Wall Camps for kids. "It is my night out," Roberts says of leaving home infant twins Finn and Hazel. And joining her for the big celebration: Paul McCartney, who sang "Yesterday"; Marcia Gay Harden; Robin Williams; and Meryl Streep.
STAR BRIGHT
Ashley Olsen dresses up for an A-list night out with her beau, restaurateur Scott Sartiano, at the New York Stars in the Sky benefit for the Hole in the Wall Camps.
PIECE OF CAKE
Dave Navarro and wife Carmen Electra – who turned 33 on Wednesday – have their cake and applaud it too at an L.A. party on Thursday.
GOLD STANDARD
Showing off her new blonde locks – and a necklace worthy of Mr. T – Lindsay Lohan makes the scene at Dominick's restaurant in L.A. on Wednesday before heading next door to hip nightclub Guy's.
BENCH WARMER
Hilary Duff sits one out on the L.A. set of her film Material Girls on Wednesday. The teen star and her real-life sister Haylie play spoiled siblings who suddenly lose their fortune.
TABLE TALK
P. Diddy shares an inside joke with Nicole Kidman at Vanity Fair's Tribeca Film Festival party in New York City on Wednesday. Kidman's film, The Interpreter, kicked off the fest that night.
SQUEEZE PLAY
David Bowie gets a grip on wife Iman at the Vanity Fair party Wednesday. Bowie appears in the documentary TV Party, which screened at the film fest.
TOUGH LOVE
Ryan Seacrest gets the judges' approval from Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson as the American Idol host receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
SPRING LOVE
Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale spend a relaxing Wednesday afternoon in a London park.
HERE'S JOHNNY!
Gotcha: Jack Nicholson makes off Wednesday with his notorious pose from The Shining while on the New York set of the Martin Scorsese crime drama The Departed.