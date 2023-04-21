Yara Shahidi Braves the Rain in London, Plus Justin Long & Kate Bosworth, Kate Middleton and More

01 of 80 Rain or Shine Antony Jones/Getty Yara Shahidi hides from poor weather in London, where she attends the premiere of her new film Peter Pan & Wendy on April 20. Shahidi plays Tinker Bell in the Disney+ adaptation of the classic story.

02 of 80 Ringed Up The Image Direct Newly engaged duo Justin Long and Kate Bosworth go hand-in-hand for a walk through New York City on April 19.

03 of 80 Game On JACOB KING/AFP/Getty Kate Middleton plays a game of interactive darts while visiting The Rectory in Birmingham, where she met local business owners and creative industry leaders on April 20.

04 of 80 Star Power Kevin Winter/Getty Martin Lawrence (center) receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a little support from his friends Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey on April 20.

05 of 80 What an Honor Lisa Lake/Getty In a swanky pinstriped suit, Leslie Odom Jr. pops by his plaque during the 2023 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk Of Fame unveilings on April 20.

06 of 80 Going Green MOVI Inc Tiffani Thiessen works with a Lowe's home improvement specialist to spruce up her home garden for the spring season on April 20.

07 of 80 Fam Night Out Bruce Glikas/Getty Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka bring their twins Gideon and Harper, both 12, to the opening night of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong on April 19.

08 of 80 In Full Glam Zuma Pamela Anderson looks chic in all black at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 Snap Star Charley Gallay/Getty In a black sweatshirt decorated in rainbow stickers, JoJo Siwa brings her big smile and even bigger energy to the Snap Partner Summit in Santa Monica on April 19.

10 of 80 Trekkie Trio Jesse Grant/Getty Star Trek franchise mainstays LeVar Burton, Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes pose for a selfie at the IMAX screening of Picard in Los Angeles on April 19.

11 of 80 Backstage Pals Carrie Underwood shows up to support the R&B group New Edition on April 16 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, part of their New Edition Legacy tour powered by the Black Promoters Collective.

12 of 80 Baby On Board Backgrid Claire Danes and her baby bump head out for a stroll in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 19.

13 of 80 Hand in Hand Paul Morigi/Getty Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux show some costar love at a special screening of their new HBO series White House Plumbers on April 19 at the U.S. Navy Memorial Theater in Washington, D.C.

14 of 80 Sparkling in the Spotlight Matthew Baker/Getty Ava Max glitters in a red ensemble on stage at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire during a performance on April 19.

15 of 80 Words of Wisdom Dominik Bindl/Getty Al Pacino hosts a conversation at 92NY in New York City on April 19.

16 of 80 Funny Guy Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rocking some exclusive Saturday Night Live merch, Kenan Thompson hangs out backstage at the 2023 Garden of Dreams Talent Show at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall on April 19.

17 of 80 Meeting the Talent Michael Simon/Shutterstock Husband-wife duo David Harbour and Lily Allen take a moment to meet gifted participants at the Garden of Dreams Talent Show in N.Y.C. on April 19.

18 of 80 Guest of Honor Gary Gershoff/Getty On April 19, supermodel Iman attends the Groundbreaker Awards as a 2023 honoree in New York City. "When somebody tells you 'you've changed my life' and you see what you do, the charities that you help, and you see the effect you have on other people's lives, then you're proud of what you've accomplished," she told PEOPLE during the event.

19 of 80 City Smile The Image Direct Timothée Chalamet waves in a pink-and-black sweater during an Apple photo shoot in N.Y.C. on April 19.

20 of 80 Leaving Her Mark INSTARimages Sarah Michelle Gellar prepares to partake in the 2023 Canneseries's handprint ceremony in the French festival city on April 19. The star of Paramount+'s Wolf Pack was also honored with the festival's Canal+ Icon Award.

21 of 80 Spring Colors Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Elizabeth Olsen glows in a bold, sunny dress on April 19 in N.Y.C.

22 of 80 Tech Savvy Dave Benett/Getty At the April 19 launch of the Bombay Sapphire "Saw This, Made This" installation, Baz Luhrmann meets up with the artistic robot Ai-Da at the London Design Museum.

23 of 80 Suited Up AFF-USA/Shutterstock Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose together at the 2023 AMC Networks UpFront on April 18 in New York City.

24 of 80 Center Stage Getty Sam Smith takes the stage at the O2 Arena during their GLORIA tour on April 18.

25 of 80 Premiere Pair Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock Costars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas pose together at the premiere of their upcoming film, Ghosted, at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18.

26 of 80 Cast of Characters Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Director James Gunn poses with Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff at the Seoul premiere of their upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on April 19.

27 of 80 Power Couple Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell celebrate the premiere of her new show, The Diplomat, during an afterparty in New York City on April 18.

28 of 80 City of Angels Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Pedro Pascal sports a vintage Los Angeles Lakers T-Shirt while out and about in L.A. on April 18.

29 of 80 Joking Around Rick Kern/Getty Leslie Jones takes the mic at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, during Moontower Just For Laughs on April 18.

30 of 80 Paying Homage Gilbert Flores/Getty Snoop Dogg, donning a sweatshirt sporting his name, attends the premiere for Dear Mama — a five-part series telling the story of Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni — at The Ted Mann Theater in L.A. on April 18.

31 of 80 Mask On Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Orville Peck performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, sporting his signature face covering on April 18.

32 of 80 Leading Lady BFA Melissa Barrera attends the Cinema Society screening of her Sony Pictures Classics film, Carmen, at Lincoln Ristorante in New York City on April 18.

33 of 80 Shop 'Til You Drop MEGA Carrying an abundance of shopping bags, Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu are all smiles in N.Y.C. on April 18 while filming scenes for their upcoming movie Bernard and the Genie.

34 of 80 Smile and Wave Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lucy Boynton flashes a wave while leaving the Today show in New York City on April 18.

35 of 80 Red Hot Karwai Tang/WireImage Priyanka Chopra stuns in an off-the-shoulder red gown alongside costar Richard Madden at the premiere of their new series, Citadel, in London on April 18.

36 of 80 Good Jeans Splash News Online The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco rocks a pink ruffled blouse paired with high-waisted jeans at the photo call for the Short Form Competition Jury during the 6th Canneseries International Festival on April 18 in Cannes, France.

37 of 80 Big Fan Dave Benett/Getty Damian Lewis shows off his David Bowie T-shirt during the launch of the Bowie X Mother collaboration at Caviar Kaspia in London on April 18.

38 of 80 The Godmother Gilbert Flores/Getty Jake Gyllenhaal gets a kiss from his godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis, at the premiere of his new film The Covenant at the Directors Guild of America in L.A. on April 17.

39 of 80 Mom on the Move Backgrid A stylish Rihanna is spotted leaving dinner at Cesar restaurant near the Champs Elysées in Paris on April 18.

40 of 80 Lovers Stroll Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hold hands while out for a walk in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on April 18.

41 of 80 All Smiles Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux pose for a pic at the premiere of their HBO limited series White House Plumbers at The Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on April 17.

42 of 80 Homecoming Annice Lyn/Getty Michelle Yeoh holds her Oscar statuette while posing for the media during a press conference ahead of her Homecoming Public Fan Meet and Greet at the Pavilion Hotel KL in Malaysia on April 18.

43 of 80 Spring Ready Michael Simon/Shutterstock A casual Minka Kelly leaves Biologique Recherche Ambassade on Melrose Place in L.A. after getting a facial on April 17.

44 of 80 Dressed to Impress Michael Tullberg/Getty Singer/songwriter Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on April 17 in Los Angeles.

45 of 80 Rousing the Crowd Joshua Mellin Doobie Brothers take the stage on their 50th Anniversary Tour at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on April 17.

46 of 80 Let's Go Party! Backgrid Margot Robbie does reshoots for the Barbie movie in L.A. on April 18.

47 of 80 In the Galaxy Han Myung-Gu/WireImage Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt attend a press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the Conrad Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, on April 18.

48 of 80 Oh, Shucks! Bruce Glikas/WireImage Country legend Reba McEntire poses backstage at the new musical Shucked on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 16.

49 of 80 Cool Dad Walking Backgrid Ryan Reynolds is cool and casual while out and about in New York City on April 17.

50 of 80 Salute the Troops Courtesy Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim pay a visit and snap a pic with the troops while at Fort Irwin in California on April 14. The actors also hosted a special screening of their upcoming war flick The Covenant for service members while there.

51 of 80 On the Mic Dave Benett/Getty Sharon Horgan attends the 2023 Comedy Women in Print Prize Ceremony at The Groucho Club in London on April 17.

52 of 80 Giving a Paw Backgrid Professional dancer Sasha Farber shares a sweet moment with his dog, Grinch, at the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, California, on April 17.

53 of 80 Festival Fierce Frazer Harrison/Getty Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé of BLACKPINK take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 15.

54 of 80 Side by Side Rob Latour/Shutterstock Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, attend the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 15.

55 of 80 Shades On Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Chris Evans is spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on April 17 dressed in a coordinated brown outfit and matching sunglasses.

56 of 80 Historic Night Nina Westervelt/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda gives his best Phanton pose while attending the final Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 16.

57 of 80 On Set Smiles Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Sam Worthington flashes a smile while filming Relay in New York City alongside Lily James on April 16.

58 of 80 Team Effort Randy Shropshire/Getty Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jason Segel and Jessica Williams pose with series co-creator Brett Goldstein at the Deadline Contenders television event at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on April 16.

59 of 80 Desert Duo Christopher Polk/Getty Dressed in a colorful ensemble, GloRilla poses alongside Yo Gotti at the Interscope Coachella party on April 15 in Palm Springs, California, during the first weekend of the yearly festival.

60 of 80 Stay Weird Michael Owens/Getty "Weird Al" Yankovic strikes a pose at a screening of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at The London Hotel in Los Angeles on April 16.

61 of 80 Pretty in Pink Laurent VU/SIPA Denise Richards rocks a satin pink pantsuit during a photocall for Paper Empire during the MIPTV Media Market in Cannes, France, on April 17.

62 of 80 Date Night Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15 in Los Angeles.

63 of 80 DJ Dude Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella Calvin Harris performs during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15 in Indio, California.

64 of 80 Glowing Gal John Sciulli/Getty for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Tiffany Haddish attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15 in Los Angeles.

65 of 80 Premiere Pals Amanda Edwards/Getty Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Blume and Rachel McAdams attend the Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on April 15 in Los Angeles.

66 of 80 Aye-Aye, Captain MOVI Inc. Reneé Rapp and DJ PEE .WEE (a.k.a. Anderson .Paak) celebrate Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday at Cap'n's Cove in Palm Springs, California, on April 15.

67 of 80 Coachella King Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14 in Indio, California.

68 of 80 Glimmer Gal Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Ali Wong attends the Deadline Contenders television event at the Directors Guild of America on April 15 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80 Stan the Man Robert Perry/Getty Stanley Tucci attends the screening of Big Night during the Sands: International Film Festival of St. Andrews at The Byre Theatre on April 15 in Scotland.

70 of 80 Coachella Couture Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Karrueche Tran arrives at the Celsius Coachella party on April 14 in Indio, California.

71 of 80 Woman of the Hour Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jane Goodall arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ Original Series Jane at the California Science Center on April 14 in Los Angeles.

72 of 80 A Marvel to Behold Craig Barritt/Getty In celebration of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan dons a mismatched tartan ensemble with a matching tie for Prime Video's Marvelous Mile Takeover event on April 14 in New York City.

73 of 80 Ana De-Caffeinated The Image Direct Ana De Armas grabs coffee on April 13 in N.Y.C., just two days before hosting Saturday Night Live.

74 of 80 Gray Matter The image direct Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in L.A. looking cozy in a sweatsuit and sneakers on April 14.

75 of 80 New 'Do MEGA Emily Ratajkowski tries on a new look in a blonde wig while shooting outside of Madrid in Chinchon, Spain, on April 3.

76 of 80 Punk Style BFA Julia Garner, James Franco, Kyle Lindgren and Mark Foster celebrate the launch of Franco and Lindgren's punk-inspired clothing line PALY with a party in L.A. on April 12.

77 of 80 Still Bejeweled Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/Getty In a glittering bodysuit and similarly sparkly boots, Taylor Swift continues her iconic Eras Tour on April 13 in Tampa, Florida.

78 of 80 Laughing Along Jay Pharoah enjoys his own set during the Moontower Just For Laughs event on April 13 in Austin, Texas.

79 of 80 Spinning Tracks BFA Rainey Qualley steps up as DJ at the Isabel Marant BBQ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand's L.A. boutique on April 12.