Star Tracks - Friday, April 21, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

CRITTER SITTER

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News

Nicole Richie gets a giggle out of tending to Mischa Barton's new puppy as the pals lunch in West Hollywood on Thursday.

NOT QUITE YET ...

Credit: St Clair/Winslow/Splash News

Amid a tabloid report that she had already given birth, Rachel Weisz – with bump intact – disproves the rumor while picking up groceries Thursday in New York City. The Oscar winner's first child with director Darren Aronofsky is due by the end of the month.

FIELD TRAINING

Credit: Randy Snyder//Mavrix Photo

Matthew McConaughey chats up coach Mark Snyder during the Marshall University football team's spring practice Tuesday in Huntington, W.Va. PEOPLE's Sexiest Man has been in town filming the biopic We Are Marshall.

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS?

Credit: MB Pictures

Onetime America's Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson serves up some beefcake (that would be Paul, left, and Sorin) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for her own Los Angeles modeling agency Wednesday.

YOUNG MEN

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Ace Young (right) – who got the boot this week on American Idol – has another card in his deck: support from older brother Ryan, who turned up for the "30 Under 30" party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. As for bouncing back from his loss, Ace says, "I'm a musician. I've been writing since I've been 9 years old. I think that America is going to be very surprised with what I come up with."

PARISIAN GETAWAY

Credit: Splash; INSET: Noam Wind/Isreal Sun/Landov

Leonardo DiCaprio and 20-year-old Israeli swimsuit model Bar Rafaeli navigate the streets of Paris during a romantic rendezvous. The two shopped hand-in-hand along Avenue Montaigne and dined at a Lebanese eatery during their weekend getaway.

HAPPY SPA DAY

Credit: Mike Carrillo/Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Birthday girl Kate Hudson heads out Monday to celebrate her 27th in low-key style – at a Santa Monica spa with pals. But later that evening it was all about the party: Husband Chris Robinson (who's dad to their son, 2-year-old Ryder) threw a gathering in her honor.

B-BALL BLUES

Credit: Andrew Gombert /Landov

All's not fair in love and basketball: Though Jay-Z gets a night with girlfriend Beyoncé, he also had to watch his team, the New Jersey Nets, lose to the New York Knicks, 90-83, in a home game Wednesday. (The rapper is a part-owner of the team.)

MUG FOR THE CAMERA

Credit: X17

Let's just hope she doesn't fill 'er up: Mischa Barton has her eyes on a giant coffee mug at the Color Me Mine pottery store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The O.C. star met up with pals Nicole Richie and DJ AM there and left her mark on a teddy bear figurine – a hand-painted heart.

GOOD GENES

Credit: Turgeon/Rocke/INFGoff

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams enjoy the nightlife sans 5-month-old baby Matilda at the opening of a Rogan Jeans boutique in downtown New York City on Wednesday.

DAY 'DREAMZ'

Credit: Charles Sykes / Rex

Mandy Moore heads into MTV's TRL on Wednesday, where the star of American Dreamz – a talent-show spoof – confessed that in real life she "probably wouldn't make it past the first round" on a show like American Idol.

STAGE BREAK

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

The day after her Broadway debut, Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder return to their New York City apartment after a walk through Gramercy Park. Her play, Three Days of Rain, opened Wednesday to decidedly mixed reviews.

AMERICAN IDLE

Credit: Ramey

Paula Abdul parks herself momentarily at a valet stand after enjoying a spa day in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

