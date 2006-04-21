Star Tracks - Friday, April 21, 2006

Ace Young (right) – who got the boot this week on American Idol – has another card in his deck: support from older brother Ryan, who turned up for the "30 Under 30" party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. As for bouncing back from his loss, Ace says, "I'm a musician. I've been writing since I've been 9 years old. I think that America is going to be very surprised with what I come up with."