Star Tracks: Friday, April 20, 2012
BACK TO SCHOOL
NYU alumnus and Dean's Council co-chair Alec Baldwin shows his appreciation for the arts Thursday, stepping out for the Tisch School of the Arts annual gala in New York City.
AFTERNOON NAPPY
Natalie Portman stays in step with Benjamin Millepied and their sleepy son Aleph, 10 months, during a family outing Thursday in New York City.
THE 'HILLS' ARE ALIVE
A beaming Jennie Garth enjoys a heartfelt reunion with former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering during her 40th birthday bash and launch party for her CMT reality show, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country, Thursday night in West Hollywood.
RED-Y TO WOW
Emily Blunt makes a stunning statement with her bold red dress during the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new film, Your Sister's Sister, in New York on Thursday.
MAN ON THE STREET
Hey, good lookin'! Kellan Lutz suits up for a sun-filled stroll through New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
PARK & RECREATION
Basking in the sunny warm weather, Ashlee Simpson enjoys a day at a New York City park with son Bronx, 3, and beau Vincent Piazza on Thursday.
A PLUM SPOT
Kelly Osbourne takes purple to a whole new level while working the red carpet with mom Sharon at the Kreiss 75th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday.
IN THE SHADE
The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson wears his sunglasses at night after hanging out at L.A.' s Chateau Marmont on Thursday.
BIKER BOY
Coming through! Jaleel White takes the lead with Dancing with the Stars partner Kym Johnson, playing pedicab driver during a trip Thursday to New York's Central Park.
SHADY CHARACTER
The Lucky One's star Zac Efron keeps it cool in a pair of shades as he steps onto the streets of New York on Thursday.
FORMAL AFFAIR
Taking a break from judging duties on The Voice, Adam Levine suits up to film scenes for Maroon 5's latest music video Thursday in L.A.
GOOD POINT
Mom-to-be Vanessa Lachey lets hubby Nick know just where to go while out in Encino, Calif., Thursday.
THINK PINK
What would you guess Nicki Minaj's favorite color might be? The singer with the colorful reputation went with a Barbie-themed outfit while signing copies of her new album in London on Thursday.
BELLY RUB
He's a doting dad-to-be! Chris Hemsworth proudly plays up wife Elsa Pataky's baby bump Thursday at the London premiere of his film The Avengers.
MAMA'S GIRL
Vanessa Williams and mother Helen Williams show off a copy of You Have No Idea, the memoir they penned together, in New York City on Thursday.