Star Tracks: Friday, April 20, 2012

Baldwin looks dapper at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts gala. Plus: Natalie & Benjamin, Kelly Osbourne, Ashlee & Bronx and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

BACK TO SCHOOL

Credit: Splash News Online

NYU alumnus and Dean's Council co-chair Alec Baldwin shows his appreciation for the arts Thursday, stepping out for the Tisch School of the Arts annual gala in New York City.

AFTERNOON NAPPY

Credit: TNYF/WENN

Natalie Portman stays in step with Benjamin Millepied and their sleepy son Aleph, 10 months, during a family outing Thursday in New York City.

THE 'HILLS' ARE ALIVE

Credit: Celebrity Photo

A beaming Jennie Garth enjoys a heartfelt reunion with former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering during her 40th birthday bash and launch party for her CMT reality show, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country, Thursday night in West Hollywood.

RED-Y TO WOW

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Emily Blunt makes a stunning statement with her bold red dress during the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new film, Your Sister's Sister, in New York on Thursday.

MAN ON THE STREET

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Hey, good lookin'! Kellan Lutz suits up for a sun-filled stroll through New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.

PARK & RECREATION

Credit: Splash News Online

Basking in the sunny warm weather, Ashlee Simpson enjoys a day at a New York City park with son Bronx, 3, and beau Vincent Piazza on Thursday.

A PLUM SPOT

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Kelly Osbourne takes purple to a whole new level while working the red carpet with mom Sharon at the Kreiss 75th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on Thursday.

IN THE SHADE

Credit: David Tonnessen/Pacific Coast News

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson wears his sunglasses at night after hanging out at L.A.' s Chateau Marmont on Thursday.

BIKER BOY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Coming through! Jaleel White takes the lead with Dancing with the Stars partner Kym Johnson, playing pedicab driver during a trip Thursday to New York's Central Park.

SHADY CHARACTER

Credit: Ramey

The Lucky One's star Zac Efron keeps it cool in a pair of shades as he steps onto the streets of New York on Thursday.

FORMAL AFFAIR

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Taking a break from judging duties on The Voice, Adam Levine suits up to film scenes for Maroon 5's latest music video Thursday in L.A.

GOOD POINT

Credit: AKM-GSI

Mom-to-be Vanessa Lachey lets hubby Nick know just where to go while out in Encino, Calif., Thursday.

THINK PINK

Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Rex USA

What would you guess Nicki Minaj's favorite color might be? The singer with the colorful reputation went with a Barbie-themed outfit while signing copies of her new album in London on Thursday.

BELLY RUB

Credit: Kiera Fyles/Startraks

He's a doting dad-to-be! Chris Hemsworth proudly plays up wife Elsa Pataky's baby bump Thursday at the London premiere of his film The Avengers.

MAMA'S GIRL

Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty

Vanessa Williams and mother Helen Williams show off a copy of You Have No Idea, the memoir they penned together, in New York City on Thursday.

By People Staff