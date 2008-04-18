Star Tracks - Friday, April 18, 2008
IN THE 'BU
After a rough week in the ballroom, Dancing with the Stars partners Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth hug it out – and share a smooch! – Thursday while frolicking at the beach in Malibu.
For complete DWTS coverage, go to TV Watch.
GAME FACE
While her sister Ashlee stays coy about her pregnancy, aunt-to-be Jessica Simpson – in a Dsquared hoodie – shows off a smile as she heads out to dinner in Nashville, Tenn., where she's been working on a country album.
PURPLE RAIN
Confetti falls down on Mariah Carey as the Touch My Body singer shows up for an E=MC2 autograph signing Thursday at the Hard Rock Café in Universal City, Calif.
HAPPY 'B' DAY
The Beckham boys – David and sons Cruz, 3, Romeo, 5, and Brooklyn (not pictured) – take mummy Victoria out to Pink Taco in Century City, Calif., on Thursday to celebrate her 34th birthday.
TOP OF THE MORNING
It might be early, but Leighton Meester and Jessica Szohr are ready for their close-up while promoting Gossip Girl with castmates Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick (not pictured) at the CBS Early Show on Friday.
Get the scoop on Gossip Girl here.
MEETING OF THE RHYMES
Jay-Z and Usher – who have recently been spotted in the studio together – grab dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Katsuya on Thursday.
MAKING THE LIST
While Ashlee Simpson continues to dodge pregnancy questions, she happily shows off her engagement bling at Condé Nast Traveler magazine's 8th annual Hot List party at New York hotspot Mansion on Thursday.
HEAD GEAR
Kate Hudson channels Carmen Miranda – or at least her head dress – Thursday on the set of Bride Wars, which continues filming in New York City.
RUSSIAN ROYALTY
Without boyfriend Benji Madden by her side, Paris Hilton puts her best face forward while making her way down the red carpet at the MTV Russia Movie Awards in Moscow on Thursday.
WAKEUP CALL
Chace Crawford gets a jumpstart on the day with an early appearance on New York's CW Morning Show Thursday to promote Gossip Girl, which returns April 21.
Count down to Gossip Girl's return here.
ARRESTING DEVELOPMENT
Geri Halliwell lays down the law as one tough bobby in London on Thursday. The Spice Girl is the latest celebrity to join the Friday Night Project club, a British sketch comedy show.
GO WITH THE FLOW
Lindsay Lohan shows off her flowing tresses after a hair appointment at the Byron Allen Salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
WINDOW DRESSING
Sarah Jessica Parker comes face to face with…well, Sarah Jessica Parker, as she films a commercial Thursday in New York City.
WARM EMBRACE
After getting pumped up with workout buddy Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna spends a cozy evening with her other constant companion, husband Guy Richie, at London café the Wolseley on Wednesday.
THE HAIR UP THERE
Matthew McConaughey continues to let his hair down on the Boston set of his new romantic comedy, The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, on Wednesday.