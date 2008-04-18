Star Tracks - Friday, April 18, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

IN THE 'BU

Credit: On Location News

After a rough week in the ballroom, Dancing with the Stars partners Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth hug it out – and share a smooch! – Thursday while frolicking at the beach in Malibu.

GAME FACE

Credit: St. Clair-Dickerson/Splash News Online

While her sister Ashlee stays coy about her pregnancy, aunt-to-be Jessica Simpson – in a Dsquared hoodie – shows off a smile as she heads out to dinner in Nashville, Tenn., where she's been working on a country album.

PURPLE RAIN

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Confetti falls down on Mariah Carey as the Touch My Body singer shows up for an E=MC2 autograph signing Thursday at the Hard Rock Café in Universal City, Calif.

HAPPY 'B' DAY

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

The Beckham boys – David and sons Cruz, 3, Romeo, 5, and Brooklyn (not pictured) – take mummy Victoria out to Pink Taco in Century City, Calif., on Thursday to celebrate her 34th birthday.

TOP OF THE MORNING

Credit: Albert Ferreira/Startraks

It might be early, but Leighton Meester and Jessica Szohr are ready for their close-up while promoting Gossip Girl with castmates Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick (not pictured) at the CBS Early Show on Friday.

MEETING OF THE RHYMES

Credit: Greg Tidwell/Pacific Coast News

Jay-Z and Usher – who have recently been spotted in the studio together – grab dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Katsuya on Thursday.

MAKING THE LIST

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

While Ashlee Simpson continues to dodge pregnancy questions, she happily shows off her engagement bling at Condé Nast Traveler magazine's 8th annual Hot List party at New York hotspot Mansion on Thursday.

HEAD GEAR

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Kate Hudson channels Carmen Miranda – or at least her head dress – Thursday on the set of Bride Wars, which continues filming in New York City.

RUSSIAN ROYALTY

Credit: Ivan Sekretarev/ AP

Without boyfriend Benji Madden by her side, Paris Hilton puts her best face forward while making her way down the red carpet at the MTV Russia Movie Awards in Moscow on Thursday.

WAKEUP CALL

Credit: Doug Meszler / Splash News

Chace Crawford gets a jumpstart on the day with an early appearance on New York's CW Morning Show Thursday to promote Gossip Girl, which returns April 21.

ARRESTING DEVELOPMENT

Credit: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Photos/ABACA

Geri Halliwell lays down the law as one tough bobby in London on Thursday. The Spice Girl is the latest celebrity to join the Friday Night Project club, a British sketch comedy show.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Lindsay Lohan shows off her flowing tresses after a hair appointment at the Byron Allen Salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

WINDOW DRESSING

Credit: Demis Maryannakis / Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker comes face to face with…well, Sarah Jessica Parker, as she films a commercial Thursday in New York City.

WARM EMBRACE

Credit: Ramey

After getting pumped up with workout buddy Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna spends a cozy evening with her other constant companion, husband Guy Richie, at London café the Wolseley on Wednesday.

THE HAIR UP THERE

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacific Coast News

Matthew McConaughey continues to let his hair down on the Boston set of his new romantic comedy, The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, on Wednesday.

