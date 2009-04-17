Star Tracks: Friday, April 17, 2009
ROAD WARRIOR
He really gets around! After navigating the streets in a vintage car, Johnny Depp revs up his motorcycle while filming The Rum Diary with costar Michael Rispoli in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Mom-to-be Nicole Richie isn't slowing down! The starlet (in a beaded Bally tank) takes in the glamorous view from the top during a photo shoot Thursday in Los Angeles.
FREE FALL
All systems go! Continuing with his daredevil antics, man of action Hugh Jackman is ready to rappel down a London building Thursday alongside Sergeant Chris Hunter to raise money for the Help for Heroes charity. Jackman is in town to promote his upcoming superhero movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which hits theaters on May 1.
RETRO FLAIR
Drew Barrymore channels famed French actress Brigitte Bardot with her teased locks, cat-eye liner and retro-inspired Andrew Gn jeweled halter gown Thursday at the Hollywood premiere of her HBO movie Grey Gardens.
BLONDE MOMENT
Jessica Alba shows off her newly blonde locks – and her snakeskin tote! – while reportedly heading to a reception at a Tod's boutique Thursday on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
LINKED IN
It's a happy reunion for Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of their 1980s-set drama The Informers (which opens in limited release on April 24). The actors first starred together in the steamy 1986 film 9 ½ Weeks.
GOOD-NATURED
Jake Gyllenhaal gives a hand to the Los Angeles Conservation Corps at their 23rd anniversary luncheon Thursday at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. The actor was a guest presenter who lauded the organization's work with at-risk children and conservation efforts.
CLICKED IN
A back-to-blonde Lady GaGa enjoys a picture-perfect evening out at Bungalow 8 nightclub on Thursday in London.
CARRIED AWAY
Heidi Klum, who is expecting baby No. 4 this fall, has her hands full with her little guy during a family outing with husband Seal (not pictured) Thursday in New York City.
BUSS STOP
Smooches! Tori Spelling kisses up to designer pal Christian Siriano at a book launch party Thursday for her second memoir Mommywood at New York City eatery Rouge Tomate.
SPACE TRAVEL
Continuing their voyage overseas, Star Trek costars Zoe Saldana and Chris Pine stay on point while premiering their sci-fi flick in Berlin on Thursday.
RISE & DINE!
Talk about early risers! Joe and Kevin Jonas get a jump-start on their day, hitting up West Hollywood's Urth Caffé for breakfast on Thursday.
ON THE RUN
Naomi Watts and fiancé Liev Schreiber get their pulses racing Thursday during a jog through New York City's SoHo neighborhood. The actor will sprint into action again when he plays a villain to Hugh Jackman's hero in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which hits theaters May 1.
TEAM SPIRIT
Steve-O isn't letting his elimination from Dancing with the Stars get him down! The Jackass star (rocking the word "Save" on his knuckles) gives a thumbs up with partner Lacey Schwimmer outside the Live with Regis and Kelly studio Wednesday in New York City.
GIRLS WANNA HAVE FUN
Continuing her European jet-setting, Paris Hilton lives up the London nightlife with Kelly Osbourne (showing her British pride with a Union Jack flag dress) on Wednesday at a bash at the club Mahiki. The ladies also attended the party with their respective men – Hilton's beau Doug Reinhart and Osbourne's fiancé Luke Worrall (both not pictured).