Star Tracks: Friday, April 15, 2011
PRETTY IN PINK
It's a girls' day out for Jennifer Garner, who enjoys a sweet stroll with her dimpled darling, 5-year-old daughter Violet, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.
BASKET CASE
She's all ears! Eager Easter bunny Kim Kardashian hops to it at the New York offices of Sirius XM radio on Thursday.
BABY SIPS
BAGGAGE CARRIER
Hey, good looking! Kellan Lutz takes the handle on his own luggage Thursday while preparing to depart from Vancouver International Airport in Canada, where he's shooting the last Twilight films, the two-part finale Breaking Dawn.
WORK OF ART
It's date night for Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, who attend the opening of the Art in the Streets exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Thursday.
TUNE TOWN
He's a hit! John Stamos finds his rhythm behind the bongo drums Thursday night during the first annual Sounding Off for a Cure benefit concert in Miami Beach. Funds raised from the event will be used to find a cure for brain cancer.
PARTY GIRL
A newly single Elizabeth Hurley, who recently admitted she's "coping quite well" with her divorce, makes a stunning arrival to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party Thursday night in N.Y.C.
GOT THE MESSAGE?
Real Housewives of New York's Alex McCord lets her shirt do the talking at a benefit screening of her show at Manhattan's Therapy Bar, where she helped raise money for Marriage Equality New York on Thursday.
WHAT'S COOKIN'?
After flaunting her killer bikini bod, Gwyneth Paltrow shares her recipes for domestic goddess success in her new cookbook, My Father's Daughter, at a Manhattan Barnes amp Noble on Thursday.
RIGHT ON TRACK
Look who's dressed to match dad! Hugh Jackman and 5-year-old daughter Ava don similar tracksuits Thursday for a walk with French bulldog Dali in New York.
CELEBRITY FIT CLUB
Cameron Diaz gets a head start on her favorite workout buddy Alex Rodriguez – that's him behind her! – as they make their way through Manhattan on Thursday.
HOMEWARD BOUND
After promoting Scream 4 in N.Y.C., Courteney Cox prepares for takeoff with daughter Coco, 6, at New York's JFK Airport on Thursday.
MOTHER LOAD
Prepping for daughter Suri's fifth birthday, Katie Holmes has her hands full while leaving a florist shop in New York City on Thursday.
THE HOT SEAT
With two flicks at the top of the box office, Hop star Russell Brand gets cozy Thursday during a press conference for Arthur in Sydney, Australia. "I feel at home," the actor Tweeted from Down Under.
HEAVY LIFTING
Holly Madison – who won't attend ex Hugh Hefner's upcoming nuptials – keeps it moving after a grocery store run in Marina del Ray, Calif., on Thursday.