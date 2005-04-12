Star Tracks - Friday, April 15, 2005
ONE PROUD WIFE
Britney Spears – who announced her pregnancy on Tuesday – takes time from her Destin, Fla., vacation on Thursday to show off husband Kevin Federline's smokin' photo spread in L'Uomo Vogue. The feature in the April issue of the Italian magazine was shot by celebrity photographer Steven Klein, who's also snapped Brad Pitt and Madonna.
NIGHT CRAWLER
Paris Hilton (wearing her favorite brunette wig) is one happy party girl as she leaves a soiree at Club Element in Hollywood on Wednesday. The hotel heiress is revving up for the May 6 release of her horror film House of Wax.
SWEET CHARITY
Kelly Rowland (from left), Beyoncé and Michelle Williams put their spare change to good use when visiting a Ronald McDonald House in Tokyo on Wednesday. The Destiny's Child members are in Japan on their McDonald's-sponsored Destiny Fullfilled tour.
PROF. PALTROW?
Gwyneth Paltrow takes a brisk walk outside the Cochrane Theater on Thursday, where the Oscar-winning actress gave a lecture on the difference between film and stage performance to students from London's Central Saint Martins Drama Centre.
HEAD GAMES
A rough-and-tumble Brad Pitt sports some faux gray-tinged locks in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor has been busy doing reshoots for the film (set for a June 10 release), but also has plans to travel to Africa as the spokesman for the One charity campaign.
THE GOOD LIFE
Newlyweds Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim know how to make a Hollywood entrance as they park their sports car for lunch with friends Wednesday in Los Angeles. The couple, though, may have to trade in their ride soon for something more practical – Kim is expecting their first child later this year.
PLUSH LIFE
Nicole Kidman goes for the lush look at the London premiere of her film The Interpreter on Thursday, wearing a purple velvet dress. The movie, which also stars Sean Penn, opens in the States on April 22.
CASUAL SCENESTER
Jake Gyllenhaal looks like just a regular Joe after hanging out at Los Angeles hot spot Guy's on Wednesday.
BEACH SCENE
A sun-kissed Clive Owen frolics in the warm Caribbean water during a family getaway to Barbados on Wednesday. The Sin City actor is on a break after doing the publicity rounds for his box-office hit.
THE LONG GOODBYE
Bidding adieu: Noah Wyle and onscreen love interest Thandie Newton film a scene in Paris on Thursday for the upcoming season finale of ER. Wyle's Dr. John Carter, the last remaining original character on the series, is departing Chicago's County General after 11 years.
NEWS MAKERS
George Clooney takes a stroll in the sunshine with actor Robert Downey Jr. on the Pasadena set of their Ed Murrow biopic Goodnight, and Good Luck on Wednesday. The film, which Clooney also cowrote and appears in, is his second outing as a director.