Star Tracks - Friday, April 14, 2006
WEDDING BELLE
Keira Knightley shares a moment of nuptial bliss with costar MIchael Pitt while shooting a scene for their period film Silk on Wednesday in Rome.
STAR IN STRIPES
Avril Lavigne plunks out a tune at New York's Rainbow Room on Wednesday for the 4th Annual Volvo Life Awards, honoring everyday heroes. Recently, the "Anything but Ordinary" singer has been busy with her own life: She's recording her third album and planning a wedding to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley.
SPRING LOADED
Lindsay Lohan tackles the jungle that is New York with a zebra-print handbag on Thursday. The actress is in town for her third Saturday Night Live hosting stint this weekend.
FIT TO BE TIED
Luke Wilson makes a pit stop to adjust his laces after lunching in New York on Tuesday. "I'm a little older now and I've got a sore back," Wilson told PEOPLE about his choice of casual footwear. "It's less a fashion statement than a necessity."
G'BYE MATES
Jessica Simpson gives her new Aussie pals a wave goodbye Thursday before heading back to Los Angeles. She spent a whirlwind week in Sydney with sister Ashlee, who hosted the MTV Australia Video Music Awards.
GAME NIGHT
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa take their chances at the L.A. Lakers 3rd Annual Casino Night and Poker Invitational in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The couple will soon have a full house: A sibling will join 3-year-old daughter Natalia by the end of May.
TAKING COVER
Elle cover girl Paris Hilton flashes a familiar face in Hollywood on Thursday, and she is no less modest within the pages of the issue. She told the mag: "I've always had a great voice. You either have it or you don't. It's something you're born with. I'm a brand, a model, an artiste, an actress, a designer. I write books."
BAG LADY
Meanwhile, across town, ex-best friend Nicole Richie (whom Paris accuses of being "jealous" in the fashion mag) does her own heavy lifting.
DOGGY DAY CARE
During a break from filming Lost in Oahu, Jorge Garcia takes a roll in the grass Wednesday with canine companion Nunu, one of two pets he shares with live-in girlfriend Malia Hansen. (They also have a cat, Lil Nin.)
BABY BEAUTY
Brooke Shields, who is due to give birth to daughter Grier by month's end, heads out for a hair appointment in Brentwood on Wednesday. The actress has another daughter, Rowan, almost 3, with husband Chris Henchy.
LOUNGE STAR
Far from Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari soaks up the spotlight in Palm Springs on Tuesday.