Star Tracks - Friday, April 14, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 11

WEDDING BELLE

Credit: INFGOFF

Keira Knightley shares a moment of nuptial bliss with costar MIchael Pitt while shooting a scene for their period film Silk on Wednesday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

STAR IN STRIPES

Credit: Brian Zak/Gamma

Avril Lavigne plunks out a tune at New York's Rainbow Room on Wednesday for the 4th Annual Volvo Life Awards, honoring everyday heroes. Recently, the "Anything but Ordinary" singer has been busy with her own life: She's recording her third album and planning a wedding to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley.

3 of 11

SPRING LOADED

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/INFGoff

Lindsay Lohan tackles the jungle that is New York with a zebra-print handbag on Thursday. The actress is in town for her third Saturday Night Live hosting stint this weekend.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

FIT TO BE TIED

Credit: Heining/Green/INFGoff

Luke Wilson makes a pit stop to adjust his laces after lunching in New York on Tuesday. "I'm a little older now and I've got a sore back," Wilson told PEOPLE about his choice of casual footwear. "It's less a fashion statement than a necessity."

Advertisement

5 of 11

G'BYE MATES

Credit: LDP images

Jessica Simpson gives her new Aussie pals a wave goodbye Thursday before heading back to Los Angeles. She spent a whirlwind week in Sydney with sister Ashlee, who hosted the MTV Australia Video Music Awards.

6 of 11

GAME NIGHT

Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa take their chances at the L.A. Lakers 3rd Annual Casino Night and Poker Invitational in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The couple will soon have a full house: A sibling will join 3-year-old daughter Natalia by the end of May.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

TAKING COVER

Credit: X17

Elle cover girl Paris Hilton flashes a familiar face in Hollywood on Thursday, and she is no less modest within the pages of the issue. She told the mag: "I've always had a great voice. You either have it or you don't. It's something you're born with. I'm a brand, a model, an artiste, an actress, a designer. I write books."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

BAG LADY

Credit: Ramey

Meanwhile, across town, ex-best friend Nicole Richie (whom Paris accuses of being "jealous" in the fashion mag) does her own heavy lifting.

Advertisement

9 of 11

DOGGY DAY CARE

Credit: Will Binns/Matt Symons/Pacific Coast News

During a break from filming Lost in Oahu, Jorge Garcia takes a roll in the grass Wednesday with canine companion Nunu, one of two pets he shares with live-in girlfriend Malia Hansen. (They also have a cat, Lil Nin.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

BABY BEAUTY

Credit: Rayne-Rios/ JFX

Brooke Shields, who is due to give birth to daughter Grier by month's end, heads out for a hair appointment in Brentwood on Wednesday. The actress has another daughter, Rowan, almost 3, with husband Chris Henchy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

LOUNGE STAR

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Far from Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari soaks up the spotlight in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff