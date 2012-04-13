Star Tracks: Friday, April 13, 2012

A purple and pregnant Cavallari heads to a spa day in L.A. Plus: Channing Tatum, Emma Watson, Madonna and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 15

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: National Photo Group

Looking good! An expectant Kristin Cavallari heads to a Los Angeles spa for a little pampering Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ABS FAB

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Hermione's all grown up! Emma Watson bares her belly Thursday afternoon while on the Venice, Calif., set of her new movie The Bling Ring, in which she plays a rebellious member of an L.A. gang.

3 of 15

GOOD SCENTS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A black-clad Madonna makes a stylish stop at Macy's department store in New York City on Thursday for the launch of her new fragrance, Truth or Dare.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HOT SHOT

Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage

After sharing her favorite places on earth, Jessica Alba strikes a pretty pose Thursday at Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List party in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5 of 15

MOBILE MAN

Credit: Ramey

Channing Tatum stays in touch while leaving the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of his upcoming crime-thriller, The Bitter Pill, on Thursday.

6 of 15

MASTER CLASP

Credit: Ramey

Follow mommy! Sarah Michelle Gellar leads the way for her giddy 2-year-old daughter Charlotte during an outing in Malibu, Calif., Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

'HOT' STUFF

Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

Emma Roberts and beau Chord Overstreet stay close during Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List party Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

CITY WALK

Credit: Ramey

A bundled up Hugh Dancy guides his canine cutie Weegee safely across the street during an afternoon stroll with wife Claire Danes (not pictured) Thursday in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement

9 of 15

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Ciao, bella! Alec Baldwin stays close to fiancée Hilaria Thomas Thursday during a romantic trip to Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SHE'S SO FLY

Credit: AKM-GSI

After having a glamorous time in Australia, Rihanna keeps it casual Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SHOW OF HANDS

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Watch out, Andrew – your girl kisses and tells! Stone stays connected with her guy Garfield during a stroll in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SIGNING OUT

Credit: Splash News Online

Dancing with the Stars's Jaleel White doesn't let his negative nickname get to him while peacefully heading to rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

BEACH DATE

Credit: Splash News Online

Rachel Bilson and boyfriend Hayden Christensen hit the sand after taking a dip in the Caribbean Sea during their Barbados getaway on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

LEASH ON LIFE

Credit: Splash News Online

Amanda Seyfried keeps it casual for an afternoon outing with her beloved Australian shepherd Finn Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SECRET 'STACHE

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Ricky Martin gets into character while performing a number from his Broadway musical, Evita, on Good Morning America in New York's Times Square on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff