Star Tracks: Friday, April 13, 2012
PURPLE REIGN
Looking good! An expectant Kristin Cavallari heads to a Los Angeles spa for a little pampering Thursday.
ABS FAB
Hermione's all grown up! Emma Watson bares her belly Thursday afternoon while on the Venice, Calif., set of her new movie The Bling Ring, in which she plays a rebellious member of an L.A. gang.
GOOD SCENTS
A black-clad Madonna makes a stylish stop at Macy's department store in New York City on Thursday for the launch of her new fragrance, Truth or Dare.
HOT SHOT
After sharing her favorite places on earth, Jessica Alba strikes a pretty pose Thursday at Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List party in Los Angeles.
MOBILE MAN
Channing Tatum stays in touch while leaving the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of his upcoming crime-thriller, The Bitter Pill, on Thursday.
MASTER CLASP
Follow mommy! Sarah Michelle Gellar leads the way for her giddy 2-year-old daughter Charlotte during an outing in Malibu, Calif., Thursday.
'HOT' STUFF
Emma Roberts and beau Chord Overstreet stay close during Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List party Thursday in L.A.
CITY WALK
A bundled up Hugh Dancy guides his canine cutie Weegee safely across the street during an afternoon stroll with wife Claire Danes (not pictured) Thursday in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Ciao, bella! Alec Baldwin stays close to fiancée Hilaria Thomas Thursday during a romantic trip to Rome.
SHE'S SO FLY
After having a glamorous time in Australia, Rihanna keeps it casual Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.
SHOW OF HANDS
Watch out, Andrew – your girl kisses and tells! Stone stays connected with her guy Garfield during a stroll in New York City.
SIGNING OUT
Dancing with the Stars's Jaleel White doesn't let his negative nickname get to him while peacefully heading to rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday.
BEACH DATE
Rachel Bilson and boyfriend Hayden Christensen hit the sand after taking a dip in the Caribbean Sea during their Barbados getaway on Thursday.
LEASH ON LIFE
Amanda Seyfried keeps it casual for an afternoon outing with her beloved Australian shepherd Finn Thursday in L.A.
SECRET 'STACHE
Ricky Martin gets into character while performing a number from his Broadway musical, Evita, on Good Morning America in New York's Times Square on Thursday.