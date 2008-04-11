Star Tracks - Friday, April 11, 2008
FLYING HIGH?
After shopping and dining out in London, Paris Hilton and Benji Madden arrive at Heathrow Airport on Friday. But Madden isn't crossing the pond just yet – his band Good Charlotte has three U.K. dates left on their tour.
FEELING CHEEKY
Kristen Bell – in Jenni Kayne – and her Forgetting Sarah Marshall costar Mila Kunis – in Missoni – put their heads together Thursday on the red carpet during the premiere of their movie at Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
GAME FACES
Soccer isn't the only game in town for sporting pair David and Victoria Beckham, who watch as the L.A. Lakers beat the L.A. Clippers 106-78 Thursday at the Staples Center.
KEEPING THE PEACE
Chris Brown sends out good vibrations while leaving New York's Gramercy Park Hotel on Thursday. The night before, the RampB star cheered on pal Rihanna during an intimate show at the Highline Ballroom.
PASSION FOR FASHION
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates the opening of designer Christian Lacroix's new boutique at a dinner at The Roof Club at the Gramercy Park Hotel. While Parker donned Bitten jeans (her own label), she told PEOPLE, "I'm a very big fan of Lacroix. I think the first Lacroix I bought was for the premiere of For the Boys, with Bette Midler."
WINGING IT
Prince William and girlfriend Kate Middleton leave the Royal Air Force's Cranwell base in Lincolnshire, Britain, following a graduation ceremony Friday when William's dad Prince Charles presented the new pilot his wings.
KEY GRIP
Mom-to-be Minnie Driver is making good on her promise to be "fat and happy" as she heads out for lunch (and grocery shopping) Thursday in Santa Monica.
BEACHY KEEN
Taking a break from her recent legal troubles, Mischa Barton clears her head Wednesday with a trip to a Malibu, Calif., beach.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate the Hong Kong launch of their clothing line, Elizabeth and James, at Hong Kong's Lane Crawford department store on Wednesday.
BOOK SEARCH
A bobbed and brunette Amy Adams combs the stacks Thursday at the Strand bookstore in New York City, where she continues to shoot her new film Julie amp Julia.
LAUGH LINES
Ryan Reynolds cracks up costar Sandra Bullock on the streets of Boston Thursday while shooting a scene for their upcoming romantic comedy The Proposal.
SUNNY SIDE
A casual Jamie Lynn Spears does some post-birthday shopping around Kentwood, La., on Thursday.
JET SET
Finished with London promotion for her hit 21, a cheerful Kate Bosworth boards a Los Angeles-bound plane at Heathrow airport on Thursday.
PORT'S AUTHORITY
Debra Messing uses her head Wednesday night, showing off her fashion flair at the opening of Ports 1961's new West Hollywood store, hosted by W magazine.