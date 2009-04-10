Star Tracks: Friday, April 10, 2009
HANDS-ON MUM
Victoria Beckham gets a grip on 4-year-old son Cruz while arriving Friday at London's Heathrow Airport. The fashionista is sure to be a hit in her household when she voices a role in an upcoming episode of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob Square Pants.
LIP SERVICE
Katy Perry doesn't have to kiss up to anybody at Paper magazine's Beautiful People party – she's already the cover girl! The pop star celebrated her honor with a performance Thursday during the bash at New York's Hiro Ballroom.
MAJOR MOVIE STAR
Welcome home! Miley Cyrus is back on her home turf, working the red carpet in a one-shouldered floral Missoni dress for the premiere of her big screen release, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
STREET CHIC
Jennifer Aniston and costar Jason Bateman come perfectly coordinated as they continue to shoot their comedy The Baster Thursday in New York.
TAKING THE CALL
Is he taking a business call? A chatty Orlando Bloom keeps the conversation going while out and about in New York on Thursday.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
An expecting Nicole Richie shows off her burgeoning belly Thursday after leaving a Beverly Hills jewelry store.
HOLDING STEADY
Will Arnett shows his support for wife Amy Poehler at a Kahlua premiere bash for her new sitcom Parks and Recreation at My House in Los Angeles on Thursday, the same night her show aired on NBC.
TEE TIME
Days after partying in Vegas during the ACMs, LeAnn Rimes gets into the swing of things with a relaxed golf game Thursday in Valencia, Calif.
GOING TO THE MAT
Just say "ohm"! A mat-carrying Reese Witherspoon is in a state of bliss Thursday after leaving a yoga class in Brentwood, Calif.
DANCING QUEEN
She's a little ballerina! Katie Holmes gets a hold on almost-3-year-old daughter Suri (whose birthday is April 18) while exiting a dance studio in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Thursday.
WINDY 'CITY'
Whitney Port is blown away during an alfresco lunch with pals Thursday while reportedly filming an episode of her MTV reality show The City at Philip Marie restaurant in New York City's West Village neighborhood.
LOVERS' LANE
Michelle Williams and boyfriend Spike Jonze remain hooked on each other's company while enjoying a sunny stroll through Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday.
CLASS ACT
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, who shared a sweet snapshot with 4-month-old son Bronx, reportedly leaves a Mommy amp Me class with her little man in Bel Air, Calif., on Thursday.
CUFF 'EM!
Taking the law into his own hands, Benjamin McKenzie shows off a pair of handcuffs during a visit Thursday to New York's WPIX Morning Show to promote his new NBC series Southland.
ROAD TRIP
Meanwhile McKenzie's former O.C. costar Mischa Barton takes her iced beverage to go as she steps out in skintight pants Thursday in Los Angeles. The actress recently started filming her role as a model in the Ashton Kutcher-produced CW show A Beautiful Life.