Star Tracks: Friday, April 1, 2011
SHE'S GROUNDED!
Penélope Cruz is accompanied by potty-humor prankster – and her Pirates of the Caribbean costar – Johnny Depp, as she receives a star on the Walk of Fame Friday in Hollywood.
IN YOUR FACE
David Beckham gets the finger from 8-year-old son Romeo Thursday while watching the L.A. Lakers crush the Dallas Mavericks, 110-82, at the Staples Center.
CHOP TO IT
Prince William may call his impending nuptials "daunting," but he seems at ease Thursday while piloting a Sea King helicopter in Wales, where he works as a search and rescue pilot. "It can get very hairy especially when you've got somebody like me at the controls," he joked to reporters.
FRIENDLY DIP
Courteney Cox's Caribbean vacation with Cougar Town costar Josh Hopkins – and other friends – is going along swimmingly, as the two bask on the beach Thursday.
MUSCLE MAN
Gwen Stefani gets her little man, 4-year-old son Kingston, pumped up – and flexing his muscles! – after dining at Boa Steakhouse Thursday night in L.A.
BLACK TO BASICS
Mom-to-be Alicia Silverstone stays active during an outing Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.
CRUSTACEAN CRUSH
Halle Berry and main squeeze, Olivier Martinez, link up for a light lunch Thursday, heading to a seafood restaurant in Malibu, Calif.
MAN ON FIRE
Newly anointed CinemaCon Male Star of the Year Ryan Reynolds keeps his eyes (and hands) on the prize Thursday in Las Vegas.
TABLE FOR TWO
30 Rock costars Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer indulge in a little male bonding while lunching in Los Angeles on Thursday.
FIERCE FACE
After parting ways with dadager Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé gets back to business, channeling Sasha Fierce during a photo shoot in New Jersey on Thursday.
LANDING GEAR
Embattled Oscar host James Franco touches down in Washington, D.C. Thursday, where he's hosting a benefit for 826DC, a nonprofit that supports students' writing abilities.
THE WHITE STUFF
Blake Lively brightens up the red carpet at CinemaCon Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the Green Lantern star was named breakthrough performer of the year.
FURRY BUSINESS
After relaxing with Ryan Phillippe, Amanda Seyfried tends to her other main man, Australian shepherd Finn, in Los Angeles on Thursday.
TOUR DE SPAIN
After showing off his Hangover Part II poster, Bradley Cooper takes his latest flick Limitless to Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.
CAPPED OFF
Mila Kunis shows off her Los Angeles Dodgers pride while grabbing two coffees to go Thursday at The Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in West Hollywood, Calif.
FLASH HAPPY
Continuing her U.K. promo tour, Sucker Punch actress Vanessa Hudgens flashes an enthusiastic smile to fans and photographer Thursday outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios.