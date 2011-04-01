Star Tracks: Friday, April 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

SHE'S GROUNDED!

Credit: Sara De Boer/Startraks

Penélope Cruz is accompanied by potty-humor prankster – and her Pirates of the Caribbean costar – Johnny Depp, as she receives a star on the Walk of Fame Friday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

IN YOUR FACE

Credit: Gamepiks

David Beckham gets the finger from 8-year-old son Romeo Thursday while watching the L.A. Lakers crush the Dallas Mavericks, 110-82, at the Staples Center.

3 of 16

CHOP TO IT

Credit: John Stillwell/Reuters/Landov(2)

Prince William may call his impending nuptials "daunting," but he seems at ease Thursday while piloting a Sea King helicopter in Wales, where he works as a search and rescue pilot. "It can get very hairy especially when you've got somebody like me at the controls," he joked to reporters.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

FRIENDLY DIP

Credit: INF

Courteney Cox's Caribbean vacation with Cougar Town costar Josh Hopkins – and other friends – is going along swimmingly, as the two bask on the beach Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

MUSCLE MAN

Credit: X17

Gwen Stefani gets her little man, 4-year-old son Kingston, pumped up – and flexing his muscles! – after dining at Boa Steakhouse Thursday night in L.A.

6 of 16

BLACK TO BASICS

Credit: Fame

Mom-to-be Alicia Silverstone stays active during an outing Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

CRUSTACEAN CRUSH

Credit: Aspahan/Guedes/Leo/AKM

Halle Berry and main squeeze, Olivier Martinez, link up for a light lunch Thursday, heading to a seafood restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

MAN ON FIRE

Credit: Steve Marcus/Reuters/Landov

Newly anointed CinemaCon Male Star of the Year Ryan Reynolds keeps his eyes (and hands) on the prize Thursday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

9 of 16

TABLE FOR TWO

Credit: Matt Smith/Jeff Steinberg/Pacific Coast News

30 Rock costars Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer indulge in a little male bonding while lunching in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

FIERCE FACE

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

After parting ways with dadager Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé gets back to business, channeling Sasha Fierce during a photo shoot in New Jersey on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

LANDING GEAR

Credit: Brandon Todd/Splash News Online

Embattled Oscar host James Franco touches down in Washington, D.C. Thursday, where he's hosting a benefit for 826DC, a nonprofit that supports students' writing abilities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

THE WHITE STUFF

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

Blake Lively brightens up the red carpet at CinemaCon Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the Green Lantern star was named breakthrough performer of the year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

FURRY BUSINESS

Credit: JC/INF

After relaxing with Ryan Phillippe, Amanda Seyfried tends to her other main man, Australian shepherd Finn, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

TOUR DE SPAIN

Credit: Fame

After showing off his Hangover Part II poster, Bradley Cooper takes his latest flick Limitless to Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Flynet

Mila Kunis shows off her Los Angeles Dodgers pride while grabbing two coffees to go Thursday at The Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in West Hollywood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

FLASH HAPPY

Credit: Simon Earl/Splash News Online

Continuing her U.K. promo tour, Sucker Punch actress Vanessa Hudgens flashes an enthusiastic smile to fans and photographer Thursday outside London's BBC Radio 1 studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff