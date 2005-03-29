Star Tracks - Friday, April 1, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 12

CHICK CLIQUE

Credit: Chance Yeh /PMc

Lindsay Lohan (right) comes out for the launch of pal Nicky Hilton's clothing line Chick on Wednesday at New York City club Marquee. The Hilton sisters are busy trying to conquer the fashion and beauty market: Sister Paris recently debuted her own namesake perfume.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

BATHING BEAUTIES

Credit: DAN/RACHID/RRG/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Britney Spears (in her favorite green bikini) catches some rays with sister Jamie-Lynn by the pool at the Miramar Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica on Thursday.

3 of 12

LARGER THAN LIFE

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

It's double the Pamela in Times Square as Anderson checks out the huge billboard of herself modeling M.A.C.'s Viva Glam V in New York City on Thursday. Anderson is the new spokesmodel for the lipstick, whose proceeds go toward the M.A.C. AIDS Fund. And the former Baywatch babe is also heading back to TV: Her FOX comedy Stacked premieres April 13.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

ROUGH RIDERS

Credit: SK/Bauer-Griffin

Nick Lachey rolls with his girl Jessica on Wednesday as the couple make their way to a party at the exclusive Hollywood club Guy's.

Advertisement

5 of 12

COSTUME CHANGE

Credit: JP/DD/Malibu Media

Paris Hilton takes a dark turn, donning a brunette wig while filming National Lampoon's Pledge This! in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. The newly minted actress's first major film role, in the horror remake House of Wax, will unspool next month.

6 of 12

FREQUENT FLIER

Credit: EPA/Franck Robichon/Landov

Making her eighth trip Japan, Mariah Carey waves to fans at a promotional event in Tokyo on Thursday to celebrate the release of her new album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

BUSINESS TRIPPIN'

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage; Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Sweethearts Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz split up temporarily to make the rounds for their movie Sahara. On Wednesday, McConaughey gets in the sweep of things at the cable channel MuchMusic in Toronto, while Cruz hits New York City for The Late Show with David Letterman. The film opens April 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

BROADWAY-BOUND

Credit: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Denzel Washington gets down to eye level with a young fan outside the The Late Show with David Letterman on Thursday. The Oscar winner is returning to his theater roots in a Broadway production of Julius Caesar, which opens Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 12

BIRD'S EYE VIEW

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Queen Latifah goes beak-to-beak with the mascot from Long Island's Beth Page High School during an appearance on MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The actress was there to promote her new comedy Beauty Shop, which hit theaters the same day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

SELF SERVICE

Credit: VIPix/ABACA

Justin Timberlake's just a regular Joe as he fills up his own tank at a Los Angeles gas station Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

FOR ALL TO SEA

Credit: Ben Willson/INFGoff

In full costume, Orlando Bloom gets on board Thursday to film The Pirates of the Caribbean 2: Dead Man's Chest. The highly anticipated sequel of The Curse of the Black Pearl reunites Bloom with Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

MEAL PLAN

Credit: SK/CRG/Bauer-Griffin

Christina Aguilera, who recently got engaged to music executive Jordan Bratman, leaves Beverly Hills restaurant the Ivy after dining with friends on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff