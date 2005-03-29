Star Tracks - Friday, April 1, 2005
CHICK CLIQUE
Lindsay Lohan (right) comes out for the launch of pal Nicky Hilton's clothing line Chick on Wednesday at New York City club Marquee. The Hilton sisters are busy trying to conquer the fashion and beauty market: Sister Paris recently debuted her own namesake perfume.
BATHING BEAUTIES
Britney Spears (in her favorite green bikini) catches some rays with sister Jamie-Lynn by the pool at the Miramar Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica on Thursday.
LARGER THAN LIFE
It's double the Pamela in Times Square as Anderson checks out the huge billboard of herself modeling M.A.C.'s Viva Glam V in New York City on Thursday. Anderson is the new spokesmodel for the lipstick, whose proceeds go toward the M.A.C. AIDS Fund. And the former Baywatch babe is also heading back to TV: Her FOX comedy Stacked premieres April 13.
ROUGH RIDERS
Nick Lachey rolls with his girl Jessica on Wednesday as the couple make their way to a party at the exclusive Hollywood club Guy's.
COSTUME CHANGE
Paris Hilton takes a dark turn, donning a brunette wig while filming National Lampoon's Pledge This! in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. The newly minted actress's first major film role, in the horror remake House of Wax, will unspool next month.
FREQUENT FLIER
Making her eighth trip Japan, Mariah Carey waves to fans at a promotional event in Tokyo on Thursday to celebrate the release of her new album, The Emancipation of Mimi.
BUSINESS TRIPPIN'
Sweethearts Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz split up temporarily to make the rounds for their movie Sahara. On Wednesday, McConaughey gets in the sweep of things at the cable channel MuchMusic in Toronto, while Cruz hits New York City for The Late Show with David Letterman. The film opens April 8.
BROADWAY-BOUND
Denzel Washington gets down to eye level with a young fan outside the The Late Show with David Letterman on Thursday. The Oscar winner is returning to his theater roots in a Broadway production of Julius Caesar, which opens Sunday.
BIRD'S EYE VIEW
Queen Latifah goes beak-to-beak with the mascot from Long Island's Beth Page High School during an appearance on MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The actress was there to promote her new comedy Beauty Shop, which hit theaters the same day.
SELF SERVICE
Justin Timberlake's just a regular Joe as he fills up his own tank at a Los Angeles gas station Wednesday.
FOR ALL TO SEA
In full costume, Orlando Bloom gets on board Thursday to film The Pirates of the Caribbean 2: Dead Man's Chest. The highly anticipated sequel of The Curse of the Black Pearl reunites Bloom with Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp.
MEAL PLAN
Christina Aguilera, who recently got engaged to music executive Jordan Bratman, leaves Beverly Hills restaurant the Ivy after dining with friends on Wednesday.