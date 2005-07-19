Star Tracks for Wednesday, July 20, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

SOLO SHOW

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

The day after fiancé Jude Law admitted to an affair, Sienna Miller arrives, sans engagement ring, at London's Wyndham's Theatre on Monday. She performed that evening in the play As You Like It, but the theater's management gave her Tuesday night off.

SUMMER LOVIN'

Credit: Sara Jaye/Abaca

Though they've yet to confirm that they are "on-again," Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst keep up the appearance of a reunited couple as the two take a trip Tuesday to New York's SoHo, where they popped into the Marc Jacobs boutique for her and Seize sur Vingt for him.

MAKING A SPLASH

Credit: MARTI ESCUDER/EUROPAPRESS/GAMMA

Mariah Carey picks up her heels and ventures into the Mediterranean on Tuesday. The singer was in Barcelona to perform a private concert organized by Deutsche Bank.

SHORTING OUT

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Cutoffs-clad couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen try to beat the heat in New York City on Tuesday after lunch at the West Village restaurant Vento.

STEAMY CONVERSATION

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After a visit to a SoHo spa, Claire Danes talks her way through the muggy New York City weather on Tuesday. The actress is currently filming the comedy The Family Stone with Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane Keaton.

TOSS-UP

Credit: Paul Buck /Landov

Wedding Crashers star Owen Wilson takes to the mound in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, where he threw out the first pitch in a Texas Rangers-New York Yankees game. (Despite the Dallas native's efforts, the Yankees won, 11-10.)

FAMILY TRIP

Credit: DENNIS STONE/ABACA

The Ritchies – Guy, Madonna and Rocco, 4 – dress for comfort Sunday in London's Heathrow airport, where they caught a flight to L.A. The family shows off their palatial English manor in August's Vogue.

CAFé SOCIETY

Credit: Gerhard Prage/Action Press/ZUMA

Kate Hudson kicks back with friends at the City Beach Club restaurant in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday. The actress's thriller, The Skeleton Key, hits theaters Aug. 12.

THE RIGHT PATH

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash

A transformed Jack Osbourne, who is now an avid mountain climber, runs 30 minutes a day "on an empty stomach" and shuns bread and sweets, continues his weight-loss regimen with a jog through his Beverly Hills neighborhood on Monday. Osbourne, who has been participating in the British series Extreme Celebrity Detox, has lost more than 30 lbs. since April.

FLY GUYS

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx and Josh Lucas drop in Sunday on the premiere of their film Stealth, disembarking from FA-18 Super Hornet fighter planes at the North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego. The costars play naval pilots in the movie, which opens July 29.

BEACH BUMS

Credit: Gros/X17

Heidi Klum cools off with 1-year-old daughter Leni on a Malibu beach Sunday. The model is expecting her a child with musician-husband Seal next month.

