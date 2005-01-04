Star Tracks for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

BOWL-ED OVER

Credit: RICHARD PATTERSON /EPA/Landov

Ashlee Simpson gives it her all during her halftime-show performance of "La La" at the Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium in Miami on Tuesday. Even though the crowd responded with boos after her voice gave out at the end of her song, Simpson's night improved: She got to meet Brad Pitt, who was in the house for the game, in which the USC Trojans beat the Oklahoma Sooners, 55-19.

PUMP IT UP

Credit: Malibu Media

Britney Spears starts the new year off on a healthful note by working out at a Santa Monica gym on Tuesday. She's also back in work mode: The singer recently co-directed a video for her song "Do Something."

CAPPED OFF

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey look tan and rested arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The couple spent the holidays in Texas, McConaughey's home state.

SHADY LADY

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/Beimages

Alicia Keys greets fans outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio on Tuesday. The singer chatted about her Grammy-nominated album The Diary of Alicia Keys and performed her song "Karma" on the program.

IN THE TRENCH

Credit: Martin Grimes/Splash

Usher stays cool on the set Monday even under dire fashion circumstances – wearing a trench coat, bare legs, and white socks with sandals. The Grammy-nominated singer sported the combo while in Los Angeles filming the romantic comedy Dying for Dolly, in which he plays a Mafia don's right-hand man.

IN LOVE IN N.Y.C.

Credit: Anthony Dixon/LFI

Chelsea Clinton and her boyfriend of three years, Ian Klaus, only have eyes for each other as they take a stroll through New York City on Friday.

EUROS TRIP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Newly single Renée Zellweger stops at an ATM on Sunday while visiting Rome with friends. The Golden Globe-nominated actress, who last week confirmed her breakup from rocker Jack White, has been plunking down cash on her trip: She visited the city's Louis Vuitton store and the Porta Portese Market.

WICKET GOOD TIME

Credit: Mike Carrillo/Pacificcoastnews

Croquet, anyone? Mischa Barton and beau Brandon Davis live the sporting life while vacationing with his family in sunny Maui on Saturday. The couple headed to the island for Christmas and rang in the New Year there.

A ROYAL FOX

Credit: BRUCE/MUMBY/NUNN

Prince William saddles up for the Beaufort Hunt in Gloucestershire, England, on Monday. It may be one of his final fox hunts in Great Britain: The sport will be banned next month in England and Wales (and is already outlawed in Scotland).

NET GAIN

Credit: Ron C. Angle/BEI

Andy Roddick loses his shirt while training with his new coach Dean Goldfine in Boca Raton, Fla., on Monday. The No. 2-ranked tennis star is gearing up for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 17.

