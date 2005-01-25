Star Tracks for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2005
HOME BODIES
Ben Affleck and ladylove Jennifer Garner share a sweet moment over their sacks of groceries as they leave a Brentwood supermarket Saturday. Garner will be seen in more formal attire shortly – the Alias star is up for a SAG Award next weekend.
RUMOR HAS IT ...
Reunited with beau Justin Timberlake, Cameron Diaz steps out Sunday at L.A.'s Little Door restaurant after returning from South America, where she was shooting her upcoming eco-preservation MTV reality series, Trippin'. The actress was spotted tenderly babying both arms, the right one covered with a soft cast, the left adorned with a big, much-talked-about sparkler.
NO WORRIES
With no microphone in sight, Ashlee Simpson takes time to relax with friends at a West Hollywood restaurant Tuesday. The second season of her MTV reality series, The Ashlee Simpson Show, premieres tonight.
A NEW DO
Gwen Stefani, wearing a scarf from her own L.A.M.B. fashion line, hides a new short haircut under the protective arm of hubby Gavin Rossdale as the couple stroll to dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
GAME FACE
Jennifer Love Hewitt, who will dip her toe back into television this spring with the sports-related ABC sitcom In the Game, partakes in another favorite pastime – shopping – on Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive on Tuesday.
LOVE ON THE JOB
One Tree Hill castmates and real life lovebirds Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, engaged since May, provide a united front as they sign autographs in New York on Tuesday. Fans were lined up around the block to meet the WB stars.
MAN OF ACTION
Will Ferrell looks like he could use more practice – and longer shorts – Monday while filming his new comedy Kicking amp Screaming in Pasadena. The funnyman, who has at least 10 projects in the works, plays a kids' soccer coach in the movie, due out in May.
CLEAN PATE
A freshly shorn Jake Gyllenhaal is nearly incognito as he crosses a West Hollywood street on Saturday. The actor shaved his thick locks for his role in the upcoming Marine drama Jarhead.
FASHION FORWARD
Penelope Cruz – sans beau Matthew McConaughey – hits the City of Lights on Monday for Paris Fashion Week, where the Spanish actress was spotted front and center at the unveiling of Giorgio Armani's first-ever high-end couture line.
10-GALLON BLING
Country star Tim McGraw and rapper Nelly – whose "Over and Over" duet was a No. 1 crossover hit – teamed up again recently, this time in Camarillo, Calif., to film a Budweiser commercial for the Super Bowl. The chart-topping odd couple won't be the only celebrity pitchmen in the ad game that night; Brad Pitt reportedly will star in a Heinekin spot.
LITTLE BUDDY
Kate Bosworth takes her dog Lila on a walk in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday. The Beyond the Sea actress rescued the lucky pooch from the streets of Morocco last summer.
UNDER WRAP
Katie Holmes, who recently signed on to play a reporter in Thank You for Smoking, gets in some leisurely shopping Sunday in Malibu.