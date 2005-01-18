Star Tracks for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005
BEACH GETAWAY
After manning the switchboard at last weekend's Tsunami Aid telethon, Brad Pitt spends some time alone Monday on a beach in Santa Barbara, where he and estranged wife Jennifer Aniston have a home. Next up for the actor: a starring role in a Super Bowl ad for Heineken beer to air Feb. 6.
ON-SET DRAMA
Meanwhile, not too far away, Jennifer Aniston gets into character Tuesday with costar Scott Caan (whose back is to the camera) on the Los Angeles set of Friends with Money, in which she plays a single women amid three married friends.
SIMPLE ELEGANCE
Reality check: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie opt for a tailored look at Hollywood's Meson G restaurant on Sunday. They were on hand to celebrate FOX's midseason shows, including their series, The Simple Life 3, which premieres Jan. 26.
ALL-AMERICAN
American Idol champ Ruben Studdard performs a controversy-free set, including his song "Flying Without Wings," at the pre-inaugural America's Future Rocks Today concert at the Washington D.C. Armory on Tuesday.
DOUBLE VISION
Scarlett Johansson shops in Hollywood with her twin brother Hunter on Tuesday. It's been a fun few days for the sibs: Johansson took him as her date to the Golden Globes on Sunday.
QUICK-CHANGE ARTIST
Kate Hudson is hip to son Ryder (who just celebrated his first birthday Jan. 7) in Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon. Later that evening, Hudson slipped into movie-star mode for the Golden Globes, where she wore a stunning Versace gown.
DESPERATE MOVES
Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria (in Oscar de la Renta) and Teri Hatcher (in a custom-designed Donna Karan gown) hit the dance floor at the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty Sunday. It was a big night for the hit ABC show, which won for best comedy series and garnered Hatcher a trophy for best actress.
STEPPING OUT
New couple Ellen DeGeneres (in Yves Saint Laurent) and Arrested Development star Portia de Rossi (in Valentino) step out publicly for the first time at a Golden Globes afterparty at Chaya Brasserie in Beverly Hills on Sunday. "I'm happy. I'm really, really, really happy," said DeGeneres (who didn't attend the ceremony) about her new relationship.
GOOD SPORTS
Grammy nominees Beyoncé and beau Jay-Z give the night a thumbs up as they leave the hip-hop mogul's New York City sports club 40/40 on Saturday. Look for the two to glam it up at the Feb. 13 awards show: Her Destiny's Child is nominated for "Lose Your Breath," while the rapper is up for "99 Problems."
SERIOUS BUSINESS
When a girl's gotta go, a girl's gotta go: Britney Spears makes a quick stop at a gas-station bathroom in Brentwood, Calif., as her bodyguard waits outside.
IN THE BAG
Kirsten Dunst is taking it easy in the new year: Back from a holiday in St. Bart's, she spends a leisurely afternoon shopping with a pal in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
WINTER FIESTA
Antonio Banderas – with daughter Stella, 8, and wife Melanie Griffith following behind – takes the family out Sunday for Aspen's Winterskol festival. The actor wasn't just a spectator at the three-day event: His fragrance, Spirit, was a sponsor of the annual fireworks display Saturday.