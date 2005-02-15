Star Tracks for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2005
ALL THAT GLITTERS ...
Newly engaged gals Christina Aguilera and Nicole Richie show off their sparklers at the opening of designer Roberto Cavalli's Beverly Hills store on Tuesday. Aguilera's fiancé, Jordan Bratman, gave her a diamond-and-platinum ring from London jewelry designer Steven Webster (whose clients have included Madonna and Jennifer Lopez), while Richie's betrothed, Adam Goldstein, gave her a pink sapphire rock.
HIS LUCKY CHARM
Usher escorts his Valentine, Eishia Brightwell, to dinner Monday at Los Angeles hotspot Koi. The night before, the model was spotted on the singer's arm at the Grammys, where he picked up three trophies, for his album Confessions.
FUNNY VALENTINE
Uma Thurman wears her heart out at the Hollywood premiere of her new movie Be Cool on Valentine's Day. The film reunites the actress with her Pulp Fiction costar John Travolta.
BE PROUD
John Travolta escorts his two favorite leading ladies, wife Kelly Preston and 4-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, down the red carpet at Monday's Be Cool premiere. The sequel to the hit film Get Shorty opens March 4.
HARD BODIES
The Rock pumps up California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday before a showing of Be Cool at the state Capitol. The wrestler turned actor plays a gay bodyguard in the comedy.
BODY BEAUTIFUL
Elizabeth Hurley shows how sexy 40 can be during a Valentine's Day photo shoot on the West Indian island of St. Bart's. Also on hand for the sun-and-surf-filled photo call for the model-actress's new swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach: Hurley's boyfriend, Indian businessman Arun Nayar.
WHAT's THAT, KEVIN?
Could it be a gift for Britney? Kevin Federline holds (and tips) a box labeled "Cake" during a Valentine's Day shopping trip in Kentwood, La. Federline was in his wife's hometown for a visit with her family.
UNSTEADY CAM
Tony Danza tries to hold it together as he videotapes himself rollerblading through "The Gates" in Central Park on Tuesday for his daytime talk show. The art installation, comprising 7,500 saffron curtains, will be on display through Feb. 28.
LANDING GEAR
Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, looking fit in tight jeans a mere 10 months after giving birth to twins Julitta and Hudson, arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. The actress will next be seen on the big screen with Billy Bob Thornton this summer in the remake of The Bad News Bears.
THE FEW, THE PROUD, THE SHORN
Jake Gyllenhaal – closely cropped for his role as a Marine – strolls through his home base of Hollywood on Friday. The actor's new do is for the upcoming movie Jarhead, based on former Marine Anthony Swofford's bestselling book about fighting in Kuwait.