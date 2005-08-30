Star Tracks for Wednesday, August 31, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 12

WEDDING BELLE

Credit: INFGOFF

Don't get too excited. Angelina Jolie's emergence on Monday from a Brooklyn building in a swirl of virginal white is all business. She's busy filming the CIA drama The Good Shepherd. She also enjoyed a little time off over the weekend, attending a Hamptons charity benefit hosted by Meryl Streep and Wyclef Jean.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

FATHER KNOWS BEST

Credit: Splash

Brad Pitt minds Jolie's children, 7-month-old Zahara and 4-year-old Maddox (not pictured), on the Shepherd set while mom works. Pitt cared for the tots throughout the day, and was even seen with a baby bottle sticking out of his back pocket.

3 of 12

GROOM AT THE TOP

Credit: INFGoff

And the lucky man marrying Jolie in Shepherd? None other than Matt Damon, who portrays CIA founder James Wilson in the Robert De Niro-helmed drama.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

Credit: Mike Cassese /REUTERS

Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen visit fans at the Toronto-based MuchMusic studio on Tuesday to promote the Canadian launch of their new tween clothing line, which will be available at Wal-Marts across the country.

Advertisement

5 of 12

FORE SCORE

Credit: MATRIXPHOTOS

Catherine Zeta-Jones hits the links during an all-star tournament at the Celtic Manor in her native Wales on Monday. Zeta-Jones's European team beat the Americans (including hubby Michael Douglas) 91-89.

6 of 12

BACK TO WORK

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacific Coast News

Eva Longoria covers up on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Tuesday, following a wild weekend in Miami where she captured attention by presenting a Moonman at MTV's Video Music Awards in a revealing bathing suit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

ON THE MOVE

Credit: Bob Scott/CelebrityPhoto

Brandy chats away on her cell while running errands in Beverly Hills on Monday. The singer is anticipating a move to the Big Apple soon – she's engaged to NBA star Quentin Richardson, who was traded to the New York Knicks this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

HERE AND NOW

Credit: David Buchan/ Pacific Coast News

Sarah Michelle Gellar lets her hair down while filming Southland Tales in El Segundo on Monday. The actress plays porn star Krysta Now in the futuristic follow up to 2001's Donnie Darko.

Advertisement

9 of 12

SELF SERVING

Credit: Bill Kostroun/AP

Jim Carrey, an admitted tennis nut, entertains fans between sets on the opening night of the U.S. Open in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

SUNSHINE STATE

Credit: MAVRIXPHOTO.COM

Jessica Simpson finds the perfect cure for a late night out at the pool of her Miami Beach hotel Monday. The singer-actress spent the previous evening partying it up at Video Music Awards with husband Nick Lachey, sister Ashlee and the rest of the MTV glitteratti.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

BREAKING THE CODE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Tom Hanks points the way for costars Ian McKellan and Audrey Tautou while filming The Da Vinci Code in London on Tuesday. The film, based on the controversial best seller by Dan Brown, is being directed by Ron Howard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

SKY CAPS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Showing their affection for each other–along with a shared taste in travel wear–newlyweds Sandra Bullock and Jesse James arrive at LAX on Sunday after spending a weekend in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff