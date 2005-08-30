Star Tracks for Wednesday, August 31, 2005
WEDDING BELLE
Don't get too excited. Angelina Jolie's emergence on Monday from a Brooklyn building in a swirl of virginal white is all business. She's busy filming the CIA drama The Good Shepherd. She also enjoyed a little time off over the weekend, attending a Hamptons charity benefit hosted by Meryl Streep and Wyclef Jean.
FATHER KNOWS BEST
Brad Pitt minds Jolie's children, 7-month-old Zahara and 4-year-old Maddox (not pictured), on the Shepherd set while mom works. Pitt cared for the tots throughout the day, and was even seen with a baby bottle sticking out of his back pocket.
GROOM AT THE TOP
And the lucky man marrying Jolie in Shepherd? None other than Matt Damon, who portrays CIA founder James Wilson in the Robert De Niro-helmed drama.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
Ashley (left) and Mary-Kate Olsen visit fans at the Toronto-based MuchMusic studio on Tuesday to promote the Canadian launch of their new tween clothing line, which will be available at Wal-Marts across the country.
FORE SCORE
Catherine Zeta-Jones hits the links during an all-star tournament at the Celtic Manor in her native Wales on Monday. Zeta-Jones's European team beat the Americans (including hubby Michael Douglas) 91-89.
BACK TO WORK
Eva Longoria covers up on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Tuesday, following a wild weekend in Miami where she captured attention by presenting a Moonman at MTV's Video Music Awards in a revealing bathing suit.
ON THE MOVE
Brandy chats away on her cell while running errands in Beverly Hills on Monday. The singer is anticipating a move to the Big Apple soon – she's engaged to NBA star Quentin Richardson, who was traded to the New York Knicks this season.
HERE AND NOW
Sarah Michelle Gellar lets her hair down while filming Southland Tales in El Segundo on Monday. The actress plays porn star Krysta Now in the futuristic follow up to 2001's Donnie Darko.
SELF SERVING
Jim Carrey, an admitted tennis nut, entertains fans between sets on the opening night of the U.S. Open in New York City on Monday.
SUNSHINE STATE
Jessica Simpson finds the perfect cure for a late night out at the pool of her Miami Beach hotel Monday. The singer-actress spent the previous evening partying it up at Video Music Awards with husband Nick Lachey, sister Ashlee and the rest of the MTV glitteratti.
BREAKING THE CODE
Tom Hanks points the way for costars Ian McKellan and Audrey Tautou while filming The Da Vinci Code in London on Tuesday. The film, based on the controversial best seller by Dan Brown, is being directed by Ron Howard.
SKY CAPS
Showing their affection for each other–along with a shared taste in travel wear–newlyweds Sandra Bullock and Jesse James arrive at LAX on Sunday after spending a weekend in New York.