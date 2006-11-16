Star Tracks for Thursday, November 16, 2006
THAT'S OUR GIRL
Regardless of whether she has mom's lips or dad's eyes, Suri Cruise sure has their stage presence! As adoring mom Katie Holmes looks on, the six-month-old (toted by dad Tom) gives the camera her best side as the family heads out to a dinner party at Rome's Nino Ristorante on Thursday.
WHEN IN ROME…
Dress the part of a goddess. Jennifer Lopez, clad in an off-the-shoulder gown, cuts a statuesque figure alongside hubby Marc Anthony as the couple join their hosts Cruise and Holmes for dinner on Thursday.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
And the wedding party continues growing, with Cruise's children Isabella, 13, and Connor, 11, trading in their sports gear for formal attire for Thursday's dinner party.
THE ARRIVAL PARTY
Earlier, Lopez and Anthony become the latest A-listers to arrive at Rome's Ciampino Airport on Thursday to attend the Cruise-Holmes nuptials. Also making the scene, Katie's new BFF Brooke Shields and family pal Jada Pinkett Smith.
GO WITH THE FLOW
A newly brunette Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen strike their go-to pose at a Teen Vogue party held in their honor at New York's Rose Bar on Wednesday. The twins are scheduled to appear separately on a split cover for the magazine's December/January issue.
STAGE HANDS
Despite disappointing reviews of his comeback performance, Michael Jackson stays tuned in as he sings a few lines of "We are the World" at the World Music Awards on Wednesday. Earlier in the evening the singer was presented the Diamond Award by Beyoncé Knowles.
FRONT AND CENTER
Beyoncé just keeps shaking things up – this time kicking off the World Music Awards on Wednesday.
WORLD-LY VIEW
Lindsay Lohan leaves her London hotel Wednesday and heads to Earl's Court to host the World Music Awards.
GETTING SCHOOLED
Ben Affleck picks up a lesson or two from Victor Mohale and Archie Khambula, two South African subjects of a new HBO documentary, Ithuteng (Never Stop Learning), at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. The documentary debuts in December.
ON MESSAGE
Nicole Richie stays in touch – even on the go – in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Richie, who has been seeking treatment for weight issues, recently denied rumors that she underwent, then reversed gastric bypass surgery.
REGAL APPEARANCE
Gwyneth Paltrow makes a bold appearance at the Prince's Trust gala dinner in London on Wednesday. The actress joined Prince Charles, Lady Camilla and musician Sting in celebrating the charitable organization's 30th anniversary.
RIGHT-HAND WOMAN
Uma Thurman stands at attention on the set of her latest comedy, The Accidental Husband, filming Wednesday in Astoria, New York. In the comedy, Thurman's character – a radio host – suggests a caller break up with her boyfriend, leading to dire results.
DAY TRIPPER
Kate Hudson takes a break and chats with a pal (could it be rumored paramour Owen Wilson on the other end?) upon returning to Port Douglas, Australia, from a private day trip to the Great Barrier Reef on Wednesday. Hudson is Down Under filming Fool's Gold with Matthew McConaughey.
BUSINESS CASUAL
Pop star Christina Aguilera gets down to business Wednesday at London's Mayfair Hotel, where she held a press conference for her Back to Basics tour. "This is my most inspired tour yet," she told the assembled press about the circus-themed extravaganza featuring costumes by designer Robert Cavalli. The tour launches Friday in Sheffield, England, before coming stateside Feb. 20.
HOLDING PATTERN
Costars Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson take a moment to chill out Wednesday in Rome, where they are currently filming the sci-fi thriller Jumper.
STRIDE RIGHT
Things are moving at a fast clip for Madonna – perhaps even her adoption plans after a legal challenge in Malawi has been put off for another week – during an outing in London on Tuesday.