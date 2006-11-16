Star Tracks for Thursday, November 16, 2006

Regardless of whether she has mom's lips or dad's eyes, Suri Cruise sure has their stage presence! As adoring mom Katie Holmes looks on, the six-month-old (toted by dad Tom) gives the camera her best side as the family heads out to a dinner party at Rome's Nino Ristorante on Thursday.

