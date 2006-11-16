Star Tracks for Thursday, November 16, 2006

By People Staff

THAT'S OUR GIRL

Credit: COVER PHOTO: Dario Pignatelli/Reuters/Landov; INSIDE PHOTO: Andrew Medichini/AP

Regardless of whether she has mom's lips or dad's eyes, Suri Cruise sure has their stage presence! As adoring mom Katie Holmes looks on, the six-month-old (toted by dad Tom) gives the camera her best side as the family heads out to a dinner party at Rome's Nino Ristorante on Thursday.

To get up-to-the-minute reports on all their wedding preparations, check our Tom amp Katie Wedding Blog.

WHEN IN ROME…

Credit: GIULIO NAPOLITANO/AFP/Getty

Dress the part of a goddess. Jennifer Lopez, clad in an off-the-shoulder gown, cuts a statuesque figure alongside hubby Marc Anthony as the couple join their hosts Cruise and Holmes for dinner on Thursday.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Credit: GIULIO NAPOLITANO/AFP/Getty

And the wedding party continues growing, with Cruise's children Isabella, 13, and Connor, 11, trading in their sports gear for formal attire for Thursday's dinner party.

THE ARRIVAL PARTY

Credit: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters/Corbis; Alessandra Tarantino/AP (2)

Earlier, Lopez and Anthony become the latest A-listers to arrive at Rome's Ciampino Airport on Thursday to attend the Cruise-Holmes nuptials. Also making the scene, Katie's new BFF Brooke Shields and family pal Jada Pinkett Smith.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Credit: Marion Curtis / Startraks

A newly brunette Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen strike their go-to pose at a Teen Vogue party held in their honor at New York's Rose Bar on Wednesday. The twins are scheduled to appear separately on a split cover for the magazine's December/January issue.

STAGE HANDS

Credit: KARWAI TANG/ALPHA/GLOBE

Despite disappointing reviews of his comeback performance, Michael Jackson stays tuned in as he sings a few lines of "We are the World" at the World Music Awards on Wednesday. Earlier in the evening the singer was presented the Diamond Award by Beyoncé Knowles.

FRONT AND CENTER

Credit: MJ Kim/Getty

Beyoncé just keeps shaking things up – this time kicking off the World Music Awards on Wednesday.

WORLD-LY VIEW

Credit: Bauer-griffin

Lindsay Lohan leaves her London hotel Wednesday and heads to Earl's Court to host the World Music Awards.

GETTING SCHOOLED

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Ben Affleck picks up a lesson or two from Victor Mohale and Archie Khambula, two South African subjects of a new HBO documentary, Ithuteng (Never Stop Learning), at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. The documentary debuts in December.

ON MESSAGE

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie stays in touch – even on the go – in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Richie, who has been seeking treatment for weight issues, recently denied rumors that she underwent, then reversed gastric bypass surgery.

REGAL APPEARANCE

Credit: Alan Weller/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow makes a bold appearance at the Prince's Trust gala dinner in London on Wednesday. The actress joined Prince Charles, Lady Camilla and musician Sting in celebrating the charitable organization's 30th anniversary.

RIGHT-HAND WOMAN

Credit: Heining/Green/INF

Uma Thurman stands at attention on the set of her latest comedy, The Accidental Husband, filming Wednesday in Astoria, New York. In the comedy, Thurman's character – a radio host – suggests a caller break up with her boyfriend, leading to dire results.

DAY TRIPPER

Credit: Brian Cassey / Rex

Kate Hudson takes a break and chats with a pal (could it be rumored paramour Owen Wilson on the other end?) upon returning to Port Douglas, Australia, from a private day trip to the Great Barrier Reef on Wednesday. Hudson is Down Under filming Fool's Gold with Matthew McConaughey.

BUSINESS CASUAL

Credit: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Pop star Christina Aguilera gets down to business Wednesday at London's Mayfair Hotel, where she held a press conference for her Back to Basics tour. "This is my most inspired tour yet," she told the assembled press about the circus-themed extravaganza featuring costumes by designer Robert Cavalli. The tour launches Friday in Sheffield, England, before coming stateside Feb. 20.

HOLDING PATTERN

Credit: INF

Costars Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson take a moment to chill out Wednesday in Rome, where they are currently filming the sci-fi thriller Jumper.

STRIDE RIGHT

Credit: Malibu Media

Things are moving at a fast clip for Madonna – perhaps even her adoption plans after a legal challenge in Malawi has been put off for another week – during an outing in London on Tuesday.

By People Staff