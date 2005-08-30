Star Tracks for Monday, September 5, 2005
TICKET TO RIDE
Ashlee Simpson settles into a classic Mustang while shooting a music video for her new single "Boyfriend" in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. Her sophomore album, I Am Me, will hit stores Oct. 18.
JAKE'S WAY
Heath Ledger and Anne Hathaway get a pointer from costar Jake Gyllenhaal at a Venice Film Festival press event for Brokeback Mountain on Friday. The Ang Lee-directed movie (which hits U.S. theaters in December) features Ledger and Gyllenhaal as cowboy lovers and is in contention for the top prize at the Italian movie festival, which concludes Sept. 10.
STANDING OVATION
Harrison Ford applauds Calista Flockhart, his leading lady of more than three years, as she accepts accolades for her starring role in the Spanish thriller Fragile, which was screened at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.
RETAIL THERAPY
Reese Witherspoon uses her purchasing power in Beverly Hills, shopping at Club Monaco recently. The actress is doing double-duty at theaters this fall: in the romantic comedy Just Like Heaven (out Sept. 26) and the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line (due in November).
LABOR DAY SALE
Denise Richards starts her holiday weekend early, shopping in Malibu with 1-year-old daughter Sam on Thursday. The actress, who also has a 3-month-old daughter, Lola (with husband Charlie Sheen), will soon hit the small screen in the UPN drama Sex, Love amp Secrets, which premieres Sept. 27.
MIDDLE GROUND
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke team up for a play date with their children Maya, 7, and Roan, 3 (not pictured) at a New York City park on Thursday. The actors, who were married for five years, split in 2003.
GIRL'S NIGHT OUT
Sienna Miller leaves London restaurant J. Sheekey on Thursday after having dinner with friends. The actress is expected to make an appearance this week at the Venice Film Festival, where her movie Casanova will be screened. Whether estranged fiancé Jude Law will accompany her remains to be seen.
THREE FOR THE ROAD
Nicole Richie takes her pooches, Honey Child and Foxy Cleopatra, for a walk while waiting for her car to be washed in Los Angeles on Thursday. Richie (who'll return for a fourth season of her reality show The Simple Life) is planning on marrying fiancé Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein next summer.
DRESSING DOWN
Christina Aguilera gives belly-baring new meaning – and shows off a taped-up finger – as she heads out for a night on the town in West Hollywood on Thursday. The singer is almost fully recovered from tearing two tendons in her hand on a piece of glass in July.
HOLLYWOOD RECESS
Scarlett Johansson takes her pup Maggie for a stroll through Manhattan on Thursday. After a fender-bender due to overzealous paparazzi chasing her in L.A. several weeks ago, The Island actress left Tinseltown in frustration, says her rep.