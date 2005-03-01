Star Tracks for Monday, March 7, 2005
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
All dolled up, The O.C. star Mischa Barton sparkles while out at Beverly Hills hot spot Koi on Thursday to celebrate her first anniversary with billionaire heir boyfriend Brandon Davis.
LOOK BOOK
Mary-Kate Olsen, recently named a "fashion icon" by The New York Times for her "homeless" look, performs a juggling act with her study staples – coffee and books – while strolling through New York City on Thursday.
BERRY FUNNY
Halle Berry puts the squeeze on Robin Williams at the Westwood, Calif., premiere of their animated film Robots on Sunday. The actors costar in the movie (which hits theaters March 11) about a world populated by – what else? – mechanical beings.
WIFE OF THE YEAR
Britney Spears shows off her latest trophy (check out the T-shirt) in Beverly Hills on Sunday as she hits the trendy boutique Kitson with loyal companion Bitbit.
NEW YORK MINUTE
After a whirlwind European press trip for her newly released album Rebirth, Jenny from the Block is back in New York. Lopez, who also accompanied husband Marc Anthony on tour, hit her hometown streets Friday.
RACE FANS
Howdy, cowboy: Nicolas Cage and his pregnant wife of eight months, Alice, make the scene Down Under at the Fosters Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.
ON THE MOVE
A newly single Katie Holmes (she recently split from fiance Chris Klein) joins Penelope Cruz on Sunday at the New York premiere of the Spanish actress's film Non ti muovere (Don't Move). The drama, which opens in limited release March 11, has garnered Cruz a Goya nomination, the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars.
GAME FACE
Beyoncé shows support for boyfriend Jay-Z and his New Jersey Nets (he's a co-owner of the team) as they take on the Miami Heat at the Meadowlands on Thursday. Even with the star power the Heat trounced the Nets, 106-90.
MARRIED TO IT
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey take a moment to appreciate each other after grabbing a bite Thursday in Hollywood.
COOL FIT
Be Cool star Uma Thurman hits the gym Thursday in New York. The actress has to keep in shape for her next role, the sexy, dancing and singing secretary Ulla in the movie musical The Producers.
GOOD BREW
Hayden Christensen grabs a cup of joe Thursday in Beverly Hills. It's the quiet before the storm: In May the actor will don the mask of Darth Vader for the sixth (and final) installment of the Star Wars franchise, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.
FATHER'S DAY
David Duchovny, whose directorial debut The House of D comes out next month, takes 5-year-old daughter Madelaine for a stroll in Malibu on Sunday. The ex- X-Filer also has a 2-year-old son, Kyd, with wife Tea Leoni.