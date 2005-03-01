Star Tracks for Monday, March 7, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 12

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN

All dolled up, The O.C. star Mischa Barton sparkles while out at Beverly Hills hot spot Koi on Thursday to celebrate her first anniversary with billionaire heir boyfriend Brandon Davis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

LOOK BOOK

Credit: INFGOFF

Mary-Kate Olsen, recently named a "fashion icon" by The New York Times for her "homeless" look, performs a juggling act with her study staples – coffee and books – while strolling through New York City on Thursday.

3 of 12

BERRY FUNNY

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Halle Berry puts the squeeze on Robin Williams at the Westwood, Calif., premiere of their animated film Robots on Sunday. The actors costar in the movie (which hits theaters March 11) about a world populated by – what else? – mechanical beings.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

WIFE OF THE YEAR

Credit: LarbiX17

Britney Spears shows off her latest trophy (check out the T-shirt) in Beverly Hills on Sunday as she hits the trendy boutique Kitson with loyal companion Bitbit.

Advertisement

5 of 12

NEW YORK MINUTE

Credit: Luis Guerra-Santiago Baez/Ramey

After a whirlwind European press trip for her newly released album Rebirth, Jenny from the Block is back in New York. Lopez, who also accompanied husband Marc Anthony on tour, hit her hometown streets Friday.

6 of 12

RACE FANS

Credit: Serge Thomann/WireImage

Howdy, cowboy: Nicolas Cage and his pregnant wife of eight months, Alice, make the scene Down Under at the Fosters Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

ON THE MOVE

Credit: Zak Brian/GAMMA

A newly single Katie Holmes (she recently split from fiance Chris Klein) joins Penelope Cruz on Sunday at the New York premiere of the Spanish actress's film Non ti muovere (Don't Move). The drama, which opens in limited release March 11, has garnered Cruz a Goya nomination, the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

GAME FACE

Credit: Ray Stubblebine/REUTERS

Beyoncé shows support for boyfriend Jay-Z and his New Jersey Nets (he's a co-owner of the team) as they take on the Miami Heat at the Meadowlands on Thursday. Even with the star power the Heat trounced the Nets, 106-90.

Advertisement

9 of 12

MARRIED TO IT

Credit: Fame

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey take a moment to appreciate each other after grabbing a bite Thursday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

COOL FIT

Credit: Phil Penman/Splash

Be Cool star Uma Thurman hits the gym Thursday in New York. The actress has to keep in shape for her next role, the sexy, dancing and singing secretary Ulla in the movie musical The Producers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

GOOD BREW

Credit: Malibu Media

Hayden Christensen grabs a cup of joe Thursday in Beverly Hills. It's the quiet before the storm: In May the actor will don the mask of Darth Vader for the sixth (and final) installment of the Star Wars franchise, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

FATHER'S DAY

Credit: 633/Most Wanted/ZUMA

David Duchovny, whose directorial debut The House of D comes out next month, takes 5-year-old daughter Madelaine for a stroll in Malibu on Sunday. The ex- X-Filer also has a 2-year-old son, Kyd, with wife Tea Leoni.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff