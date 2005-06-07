Star Tracks for Monday, June 13, 2005
STAYING CLOSE
Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst, who split in July after dating for almost two years, take a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The friendly exes were also spotted hanging out at Jimmy Fallon's MTV Movie Awards afterparty at the Argyle Hotel in L.A. on June 4.
TWO COOL
Rumored couple Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett leave Hollywood's ArcLight movie theater on Friday. The cardigan-clad duo, who recently filmed the upcoming movie The Black Dahlia in Bulgaria, have been linked for about a month (Johansson most recently dated Jared Leto).
COORDINATED COUPLE
Paris Squared – affianced couple Hilton and Latsis – prove they share a fashion sense as well as a first name as they arrive in Los Angeles on Friday.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Anna Nicole Smith shares the love at the 35th annual Los Angeles Gay, Lesbian, Bi-Sexual amp Transgender Pride Parade on Sunday. The festivities were led by grand marshals Kathy and Paris Hilton
BREAKDOWN LANE
Jennifer Love Hewitt shows that, when push comes to shove, she's got what it takes – even after her car ran out of gas in Beverly Hills on Friday. That night, the actress, whose supernatural drama The Ghost Whisperer premieres on CBS this fall, attended the 2005 Women in Film Crystal/Lucy Awards honoring show business leaders.
PAYING TRIBUTE
Lindsay Lohan shows some respect to her musical mentor, Emilio Estefan, as the producer (and Gloria's husband) receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The Herbie: Fully Loaded actress signed a five-album deal with Estefan Enterprises in 2001 and released her debut album, Speak, last year.
TREND STAR
Brandy heads out to do some shopping in Beverly Hills on Friday. On her list? Perhaps a birthday gift for daughter Sy'rai (with ex-boyfriend Robert Smith), who turns 3 on June 16.
HELL'S ANGEL
Gisele Bündchen earns her wings at the unveiling of Ten Years of Sexy, an exhibit of fashions from a decade's worth of Victoria's Secret fashion shows, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday. The retrospective will be on display in Sin City through July 9.
MEET THE PRESS
Sean Penn takes notes during Friday morning prayers at Tehran University. He was in the Iranian capital as part of his latest role as a foreign correspondent for the San Francisco Chronicle. (The Interpreter star previously wrote for the paper after a 2003 trip to Iraq.)
AGELESS BEAUTY
Elizabeth Hurley takes son Damian, 3, for a stroll outside her London home on Thursday. The next day, the model turned swimwear designer celebrated her 40th birthday with her boyfriend, Indian businessman Arun Nayar.
FILM BUFF
Naomi Watts heads to the movies in New York City on Thursday. The King Kong star was on hand for the grand opening of the IFC Center, a luxury movie complex owned by the Independent Film Channel, in Greenwich Village.
GETTING JIGGY
Will Smith gives it his all as he performs a song from his new album, Lost and Found, before game one of the 2005 NBA Finals in San Antonio on Thursday. (The home team, the Spurs, beat the Detroit Pistons, 84-69.)