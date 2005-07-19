Star Tracks for Monday, July 25, 2005

AQUA WOMAN

Credit: MB/MALIBU MEDIA

Sporting a turquoise tunic and matching flip-flops, Britney Spears looks relaxed in Hollywood last Wednesday. The pregnant singer, who is due this fall, spent the previous weekend chilling with husband Kevin Federline at a spa in San Diego.

PORTA-PET

Credit: Luis Guerra/Ramey

Jessica Simpson takes her dog, Daisy, to go in New York City on Saturday. She's in town promoting The Dukes of Hazzard, which opens Aug. 5.

WINNER'S CIRCLE

Credit: Matthieu De Martignac/Maxppp /Landov

Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong greets his littlest fans – son Luke, 5, and 3-year-old twin daughters Grace and Isabelle – after crossing the finish line for the last time in Paris on Sunday. The cyclist announced in April that after this race he would retire because his kid told him it was "time to come home."

ON THE LIST

Credit: Tony Barson/WireImage

Nicky and Paris Hilton do what made them famous – posing at parties – at a bash for aSmallWorld, an ultra-exclusive online social network, in Saint-Tropez on Saturday. Paris is currently touring Europe with fiancé Paris Latsis to celebrate their engagement.

ROYAL CHAMP

Credit: News International/WireImage

Prince Harry shares the spotlight with teammates at Smith's Lawn in Windsor on Sunday after winning the Golden Jubilee trophy at the Cartier International Polo tournament. Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett and David Schwimmer were among the 25,000 spectators cheering the royal on to victory.

BEST OVERALL

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN

Liv Tyler steps out with her two young 'uns – Cavalier King Charles spaniel Neil and overalls-clad son Milo, 7 months – in New York City on Friday. Tyler recently was named the face of Givenchy's Very Irresistible fragrance.

FANGS A LOT

Credit: Ginsburg-spaly/x17

Outside a Beverly Hills toy store on Thursday, Madonna's daughter Lourdes, 8, vamps it up in a set of plastic Dracula teeth, while little brother Rocco, 4, has a brush with oral hygiene. The kids pose with their famous mom in the August issue of Vogue.

SINGLED OUT

Credit: X17

Christina Aguilera, who recently sliced tendons in her hand in a household accident, leaves a Los Angeles recording studio on Thursday sans bandages but carrying a demo of her new single, "Back in the Day." The singer recently purchased her wedding dress (she won't reveal the designer) for her upcoming nuptials to music executive Jordan Bratman.

FAN BASE

Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Courteney Cox greets supporters outside the Today Show studios in New York on Friday. The actress revealed last week that she had suffered postpartum depression following the birth of her first child, 15-month-old daughter Coco. The former Friends star's new movie is the psychological thriller November.

TRUE LOVE

Credit: Jim Smeal/BEImages

Diane Lane leans on husband Josh Brolin at the Hollywood premiere of her new film, Must Love Dogs, on Thursday. The couple, who knew each other for over a decade before they began dating, will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on August 11.

VEST FRIEND

Credit: Jonathan Friolo/IHP /Splash

Ashlee Simpson resembles another Ashley – Olsen – in a genre-bending outfit outside the Hollywood club Cabana on Thursday. The singer is also rumored to be dating Olsen's ex, Scott Sartiano.

TOUR DE SPAIN

Lindsay Lohan hits the road with the Love Bug at the Madrid premiere of Herbie: Fully Loaded on Thursday. Though the comedy opened in the States weeks ago, Lohan will be busy promoting the film in Europe through the end of August.

