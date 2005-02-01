Star Tracks for Monday, Feb. 7, 2005
KEY-ED UP
Alicia Keys kicks off Super Bowl Sunday in Jacksonville with "America the Beautiful," and has a little help from some friends: Students from the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind joined her for the tribute to Ray Charles.
LET'S GET IT STARTED
Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas – who will compete for four Grammys next weekend – shake things up at the Super Bowl pre-game show.
HEY, PAUL
Keeping it PG, former Beatle Paul McCartney rocks Alltel Stadium during his four-song Super Bowl halftime show, including "Get Back," "Hey Jude" and other Fab Four classics.
PARTY GUYS
It's a guys' night out for Nick Lachey as he hangs with father-in-law Joe Simpson and Ryan Cabrera, sister-in-law Ashlee's boyfriend, at the Super Bowl Playboy Party in Jacksonville on Saturday.
GO GIRL
Katie Holmes climbs in the driver's seat Saturday for the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix, a pre-game go-kart race in which stars steered their way around a hay-lined track in downtown Jacksonville. Actor Owen Wilson tied for first place with Access Hollywood host Tony Potts and won $10,000 toward the charities of their choice.
LUNCH DATE
A casual Scarlett Johansson steps out of the Beverly Hills eatery the Ivy on Tuesday. The In Good Company actress will get all dressed up Saturday to host the technical achievement Oscars in Pasadena.
BABY LOVE
Denise Richards gets in the swing of things with 11-month-old daughter Sam at a Malibu park Thursday. The actress and husband Charlie Sheen are getting ready for baby No. 2, due in June.
WHEEL WILD GUY
A leather-clad Ashton Kutcher gets his motor running in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actor will switch to four wheels later this month when he drives the pace car as the honorary starter of the Daytona 500.
OFFSCREEN CHEMISTRY
Halle Berry and beau Michael Ealy cozy up at the afterparty for the premiere of the HBO movie Lackawanna Blues in Los Angeles on Thursday. The couple will romance each other onscreen in the March 6 TV movie Their Eyes Were Watching God.
RAIN GEAR
Jessica Simpson weathers the rain in style Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La. The Newlyweds star is finishing work there on the The Dukes of Hazzard – but she's also found time to play, shopping at hip boutiques in nearby New Orleans.
LADIES' MAN
A dapper Will Smith works his charm on Hitch costar Eva Mendes at the movie's New York premiere Thursday on Ellis Island. The romantic comedy, in which Smith plays a professional matchmaker, opens Feb. 11.
FLY GIRL
Angelina Jolie makes a stop in Beverly Hills before taking to the wild blue yonder for a flying lesson at the Santa Monica Airport (inset) on Thursday.
MIRROR, MIRROR
LeAnn Rimes is all ears as she gets a smooch from Mickey Mouse at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank on Thursday. The singer (whose album This Woman came out Wednesday) was on hand to record "Remember When," the anthem for Disneyland's 50th anniversary.
ALICIA'S WORLD
Alicia Keys greets fans in Bangkok on Thursday before hosting the MTV Asia Aid benefit concert, a broadcast expected to reach 1 billion viewers and help UNICEF and tsunami victims. The Grammy-nominated singer then jet-set back to the States for Sunday's Super Bowl, where she sang "America the Beautiful."
BAGGING IT
This weekend's Saturday Night Live host Paris Hilton gives a nod to sister Nicky on Wednesday, toting a handbag from her sib's accessories line on the way to rehearsal in New York.
SHORT LEASH
A back-on-the-market Orlando Bloom (he recently split from girlfriend Kate Bosworth) holds on tight as he walks his dog Sidi on Tuesday in Hollywood. The precious pup went missing a few days ago in Runyon Canyon, but master and canine were reunited shortly after a frantic search.
SEAT WARMER
Courteney Cox relaxes in a luxury seat next to a friend at the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers game Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The actress watched her hometown win, 92-79.
FINDING JOHNNY
Looking oh-so-French, Johnny Depp points the way Thursday outside a Paris hotel, where the Best Actor Oscar nominee was promoting his film Finding Neverland.
SAY CHEESE!
A cheeky Drew Barrymore turns the tables on the paparazzi with her digital camera after having lunch in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
MINNIE'S MORNING
Phantom of the Opera actress Minnie Driver gets her early fix – news and java – while out and about in her Notting Hill neighborhood Thursday.