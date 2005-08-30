Star Tracks for Friday, September 2, 2005
RAISING AWARENESS
Chris Rock leads the charge at Red Cross headquarters in New York on Thursday for a telethon to aid Hurricane Katrina victims. The fund-raiser, airing live on BET on Sept. 9, is just one of several celeb-backed humanitarian efforts, including another telethon on NBC. For that program, New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. – who toured the city for the Today show (inset) and called the scene "almost unbearable" – will help man the phones.
FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS
Cozy Desperate Housewives costars Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher attend an Emmy nominee reception in West Hollywood on Wednesday. They're cheery now, but only one beauty can walk away a winner on Sept. 18: Both actresses (along with costar Felicity Huffman) are up for leading actress in a comedy.
GOOD TIMES
George Clooney and Patricia Clarkson arrive Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, where their movie Good Night, and Good Luck will be screened. Clooney directed and wrote the screenplay for the drama, based on the true story of broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow.
PLEASURE CRUISE
Harrison Ford and girlfriend Calista Flockhart float over to the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. Though the private couple normally shun the spotlight, Flockhart has work to do this week – she is in town screening her Spanish film, Fragile.
PARIS, CANADA
Paris Hilton signs autographs as she leaves her Toronto hotel (a Hilton, of course) on her way out to dinner Wednesday. The heiress is in the Canadian city to promote her new eponymous men's fragrance, which she calls "a hot scent."
EAU DE SARAH
Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker breezes into London's Harvey Nichols for her scent, Lovely. The Sex and the City alum signed bottles and dispensed beauty tips to fans.
BABY WATCH
Days away from giving birth, Heidi Klum enlists her dad Gunther to help her with some last-minute shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
ALL SHOOK UP
Mariah Carey performs her hit "Shake It Off" at the 2005 World Music Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday. The singer, who made a comeback this year with her platinum-selling album The Emancipation of Mimi, walked away with three trophies, including female entertainer of the year.
CLUB KIDS
Mischa Barton bonds with friend Jack Osbourne's big sis Kelly at the World Music Awards afterparty.
GIRL OF SUMMER
Amerie – who costarred with Katie Holmes in First Daughter – adds her summer RampB hit, "1 Thing," to the mix at the World Music Awards.
CITY LIGHTS
Unlikely duo Kid Rock and Stevie Wonder close out the World Music Awards with Wonder's urban epic "Living for the City," which was performed as a tribute to the late pioneering musical engineer Robert Moog. The show will air on ABC on Sept. 13.