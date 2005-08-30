Star Tracks for Friday, September 2, 2005

Chris Rock leads the charge at Red Cross headquarters in New York on Thursday for a telethon to aid Hurricane Katrina victims. The fund-raiser, airing live on BET on Sept. 9, is just one of several celeb-backed humanitarian efforts, including another telethon on NBC. For that program, New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. – who toured the city for the Today show (inset) and called the scene "almost unbearable" – will help man the phones.