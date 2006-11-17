Star Tracks for Friday, November 17, 2006
THE PEACEMAKER
Brad Pitt reportedly pays a visit to the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Friday following a scuffle at a local school involving Angelina Jolie's bodyguards. In a statement made to India's private NDTV network, Pitt said of the incident (which includes accusations of racial abuse), "This is a horrible, horrible misunderstanding."
SHARING IS CARING
Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton seem to feel at peace sharing the spotlight together again at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday. The two will continue sticking by each other now that production on the fifth season of The Simple Life is set to begin.
SEXY TIME
Justin Timberlake joins supermodel Gisele Bündchen down the runway as they both work it during Thursday's taping of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Los Angeles's Kodak Theatre. The show, which moved this year to the West Coast from New York, airs Dec. 5 on CBS.
LIFE IS A BEACH
Pam Anderson keeps it together (go, C.J.!) at a DVD release event for the first two seasons Baywatch in Hollywood on Thursday. Though the actress has had a rough few weeks, she told PEOPLE she's doing "okay" and is happy to be keeping busy.
'GOLD'-EN GIRLS
Designer Donna Karan shares a touching moment with Lindsay Lohan at the London launch party for her new fragrance, Donna Karan Gold, on Thursday. Lohan has been working the party circuit in the U.K. since finishing hosting duties at the World Music Awards.
OVER BITE
John Leguizamo compares toothy smiles with alter ego Sid the Sloth at the DVD release party for Ice Age: The Meltdown in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The event benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
MUSIC MAKERS
Musicians Jay-Z and Fantasia Barrino share common ground at the Living Legends Foundation's 13th annual dinner in New York on Thursday. Both artists have upcoming albums: Jay-Z's Kingdom Come is set to release on Nov. 21 and Fantasia's sophomore self-titled CD drops Dec. 12.
SAY CHEESE!
That must have been some workout! Gwyneth Paltrow offers a toothy grin as she leaves her London gym on Friday.
HER TRUE STRIPES
A pregnant Heidi Klum takes her bump undercover in a chic poncho during a lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The model, who already has two children – Leni, 2, and Henry, 1 – told Life magazine she hopes her family keeps growing.
WAITING TO EXHALE
Cameron Diaz, who confessed to W that she wants to get her nose fixed to help her breathe easier, heads out to a Beverly Hills gym on Thursday.
CHILD'S PLAY
After Wednesday's Dancing With the Stars finale, winners Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke share the spotlight with runners-up Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff to celebrate World Children's Day at a New York Ronald McDonald House on Thursday.
STOPPING TRAFFIC
Ellen DeGeneres literally climbs behind the wheel of a vintage taxicab before driving around Manhattan and picking up fares on Thursday. The talk-show host and her crew have been filming shows in New York to air during Thanksgiving week.
POLITICALLY MINDED
Natalie Portman heads out for a night at the theater, catching Thursday's gala performance of Peter Morgan's political play, Frost/Nixon, in London's West End.
TRADING PLACES
Clay Aiken gets a taste of hosting duties (even getting his own personalized cue cards!) during a recent guest appearance on the Tyra Banks Show. The singer discussed his hair, his new album A Thousand Different Ways and met his biggest fan for a segment set to air Nov. 22.
ALL TOUCHED UP
Tom Hanks gets hands-on treatment on the set of his latest film, Charlie Wilson's War, shooting Wednesday in Ontario, Calif. Work on the project has taken the star across the globe – even as far away as Morocco.