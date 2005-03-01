Star Tracks for Friday, March 4, 2005
WORKING IT
Jennifer Lopez gets right to the dancing during a Today show appearance Thursday to promote her new album, Rebirth. Just last month Lopez was laying low and had canceled her European tour due to illness.
SHE'S BACK
Keri Russell flashes a grin outside the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Upside of Anger on Thursday. The romantic dramedy, which also stars Kevin Costner and Joan Allen, made waves earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Costner and Evan Rachel Wood bond at the The Upside of Anger premiere. Costner plays a washed-up baseball star (again) while Wood is the daughter of his love interest (Joan Allen). The film opens March 15.
SUPER TROOPER
Matthew McConaughey blends in with the camouflage of the Army Reserve's 77th Regional Readiness Command at a special screening of the actor's new film, Sahara, at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York on Thursday. The environmental action-thriller opens April 8.
SWEET TREAT
Britney Spears keeps things sweet while shopping with husband Kevin Federline in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The couple have spent a lot of time in Britney's hometown of Kentwood, La., recently. Spears's mom writes on her daughter's Web site: "I do believe Kevin and Britney may decide to have a second home here in Louisiana, hopefully next to me."
MIMI'S DAY
Mariah Carey makes the rounds in New York on Thursday, where among other stops she hit MTV's TRL to promote the April 12 release of her new album, The Emancipation of Mimi.
CHILLER THRILLER
Josh Hartnett braves the frigid New York temperatures Thursday, all in the name of art – he's in town filming the mistaken-identity thriller Lucky Number Slevin. The actor will next be seen – fully clothed – in the crime drama Sin City, due out April 1.
CROWD PLEASER
Vin Diesel pacifies his avid fans by signing autographs before the Hollywood premiere of his new flick The Pacifier on Tuesday. The film, Diesel's first foray into comedy, opens nationwide today.
BLOWING THROUGH TOWN
Stylish singer-actress Christina Milian is armed and ready (with a camera, that is) as she hits the streets of New York on Wednesday to promote her new movie, Be Cool.
GREAT ESCAPE
Glowing couple David Arquette and Courteney Cox spend a rare evening away from their 8-month-old daughter Coco to attend Saks Fifth Avenue's Unforgettable Evening cancer benefit on Tuesday. Champion cyclist and cancer survivor Lance Armstrong was honored at the gala.
THE EYES HAVE IT
It's all about the love for Halle Berry and Oprah Winfrey at a Hollywood party on Wednesday celebrating the premiere of the TV movie Their Eyes Were Watching God (which airs Sunday). The film, based on the Zora Neale Hurston novel, was a team effort for the duo: Berry stars and Winfrey is the executive producer.
HEAD TO HEAD
Bruce Willis and The Rock team up during MTV's TRL in New York on Wednesday where the follicly-challenged actors were each promoting their new film projects: The Rock stars as a gay bodyguard in the comedy Be Cool, while Willis takes on the bad guys in the crime-thriller, Hostage.