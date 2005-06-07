Star Tracks for Friday, June 10, 2005
'HOT' COUPLE
Paris Hilton and fiancé Paris Latsis make a Jamba Juice run in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Hilton still hasn't selected an engagement ring from the 10 her betrothed picked out for her – on Monday, she stopped by a Rodeo Drive-area jeweler and checked out sparklers worth up to $17 million.
WOMAN IN LOVE
Nothing but a number: Batman Begins star Katie Holmes, who told David Letterman that the 16-year age difference between her and boyfriend Tom Cruise "never crossed my mind," arrives for her Late Show appearance in New York on Thursday.
FULL PLATE
Jessica Simpson is fashionably on time as she heads to a Hollywood recording studio Wednesday to work on a new album, due later this year. And in August, the Wall Street Journal recently reported, the stylish singer-actress will launch a clothing line to coincide with the premiere of her film The Dukes of Hazzard.
ATTENTION, SHOPPERS
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who turn 19 on June 13, treat themselves Wednesday at the hip West Hollywood boutique Maxfield's. The sisters may still shop together, but they're no longer a package deal: Ashley graces this month's Bazaar, her first solo magazine cover.
SERENE SCENE
The calm before the storm: Heidi Klum, husband Seal and daughter Leni enjoy a leisurely lunch at N.Y.C.'s Bar Pitti on Wednesday. But as they tried to leave, Seal reportedly got into a near-scuffle with photographers when Klum, who is due to give birth to his child next month, almost fell after stumbling into one of the lensmen.
ANYTHING BUT SOLO
Live-in loves Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart make a rare red carpet appearance Thursday in Hollywood when they attend the 33rd American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement awards honoring George Lucas. Ford got an early start from the director: He appeared in his American Graffiti and played rogue pilot Han Solo in the first three Star Wars movies.
SIBLING REVELRY
Haylie and Hilary Duff show their love for Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden (Hilary's beau is his twin, Joel) when the sisters hosted the grand opening of the Red Buddha Lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday. Madden shared deejay duties with actor Shane West.
INTERNATIONAL ARRIVAL
Jessica Alba disembarks Down Under, arriving in Sydney on Wednesday to promote her new superhero flick, The Fantastic Four. The actress portrays the Invisible Girl in the film, which touches down in the States on July 8.
PHONE-Y BUSINESS
Thunder from Down Under Russell Crowe shows up emptyhanded to a taping of Wednesday's Late Show with David Letterman in N.Y.C. The Cinderella Man pugilist told Letterman he was sorry for throwing a telephone at a hotel concierge early Monday morning, a move he called "spectacularly stupid."
MOON-LIGHTING
Regina Hall, John Leguizamo and Gabrielle Union make a tooth-some threesome at Wednesday's Hollywood premiere of their film The Honeymooners, which opens nationwide today.