Star Tracks for Friday, July 22, 2005
LONELY LAW
Jude Law strikes an angry pose and then a more contemplative one on the set of his movie Breaking and Entering in London on Thursday. The actor's engagement to Sienna Miller is in question since he admitted to an affair with his kids' nanny.
ON WITH THE SHOW
Sienna Miller (sans engagement ring) braves the press Wednesday and returns to her first love – the theater – where she resumes her role in London's West End production of Shakespeare's As You Like It. The actress took the previous day off to sort things out with fiancé Jude Law, who publicly admitted to cheating on her with a nanny.
BABY STEPS
Angelina Jolie takes newly adopted daughter Zahara to a Barnes amp Noble in Malibu – near the home of Jolie's beau, Brad Pitt – on Wednesday. The pair later picked up her 3-year-old son, Maddox, from school nearby.
ON THE MEND
Also on Wednesday, in his first public appearance since being hospitalized last week with viral meningitis, Brad Pitt attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Installation luncheon, where he accepted a $250,000 check on behalf of the Film Foundation Inc.
CAMERA READY
Singer and part-time photographer Sheryl Crow supports boyfriend Lance Armstrong before the start of the 18th leg of the Tour de France in Albi on Thursday. Armstrong, who has won the Tour 6 times, is the overall leader and is expected to win this year's race, which concludes Sunday.
HOT MAMA
Denise Richards shows off her post-baby bod – she gave birth to daughter Lola just seven weeks earlier – at a UPN party in Hollywood on Thursday. The actress, whose UPN drama, Sex, Love amp Secrets debuts this fall, is divorcing Charlie Sheen, dad to Lola and big sister Sam, 1.
SHAPING UP
After a workout, Jessica Simpson heads off to meet hubby Nick Lachey in Beverly Hills. Simpson's dad told PEOPLE earlier this week that the couple's marriage is rock solid, despite their occasional fights. Jessica's big screen debut, The Dukes of Hazzard, opens Friday, August 5.
NO BONES ABOUT IT
She plays a scared-silly nurse in her new thriller, The Skeleton Key, but Kate Hudson is all smiles at the movie's premiere in London on Wednesday. Also on hand: her famous mom, Goldie Hawn.
GO WITH THE FLOW
Eva Longoria cuddles close to her beau, NBA star Tony Parker, at the Los Angeles premiere of Hustle and Flow on Wednesday. The actress recently began filming the second season of her hit show, Desperate Housewives.
FUR COAT
Nicole Kidman goes full-quilt on the New York City set of her movie Fur on Wednesday. The actress plays photographer Diane Arbus in the biopic.
ON THE UPSWING
Julianne Moore gets at least one tongue wagging as she pushes her 3-year-old daughter, Liv, on a swing Wednesday at a New York City playground. The Forgotten star also has a 7-year-old son, Caleb, with her husband, director Bart Freundlich.
LIVE FROM NEW YORK
Funnyman Jimmy Fallon hits the streets in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.