Star Tracks for Friday, Jan. 7, 2005
SPREE TIME
Britney Spears shares the thrill of the sale as she shops in a Malibu men's store on Wednesday. Besides goofing for the cameras, the popster also was caught lounging in the dressing room and leafing through a Playboy magazine.
YOU LIKE?
Colin Farrell shows off his pearly whites – and a new mustache – alongside Alexander costar Angelina Jolie at the Dublin premiere of their movie Thursday.
MINI-SPEARS
Britney's lookalike little sis, Jamie-Lynn Spears, enjoys her own moment in the limelight outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Thursday. The 13-year-old actress promoted her new Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101, which premieres Sunday.
GOING PG
Kristin Davis trades Manolos for a parka Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of her film The Shaggy Dog. The Sex and the City actress costars with Tim Allen in the remake of the Disney movie about a man who has a hairy problem turning into a sheepdog.
ROYAL RELIEF
Princes Harry and William assist the Red Cross in its tsunami relief efforts in Bristol, England, on Friday, helping to pack items bound for the Maldives, a ring of islands in the Indian Ocean devastated by the Asian catastrophe. "We're not exempt from what everybody else does," says Harry. "We didn't want to sit back and just give donations."
IVY LEAGUE
Sharon Stone steps out of trendy Los Angeles eatery the Ivy on Thursday. The actress has been gearing up to film the long-awaited Basic Instinct sequel.
SUN KISSED
Anna Kournikova gets her feet wet Wednesday during a beach stroll on St. Bart's. The tennis star and boyfriend Enrique Iglesias have been vacationing on a private yacht off the West Indies island.
RAPPER'S DELIGHT
Missy Elliott gets the party started Wednesday on MTV's TRL. The rapper chatted up her new UPN reality show, The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott, which debuted the same day. The series features 13 aspiring performers competing for a shot at working with the Grammy-nominated rapper.
CLUB KITTEN
A retro chic Christina Aguilera navigates her way Wednesday into hip Hollywood club The Concorde, where her boyfriend of more than a year, music manager Jordan Bratman, joined her.
ALL GROWN UP
Chloe Sevigny and Rosario Dawson cozy up at a Volkswagen party in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The actresses go way back: They costarred in the controversial 1995 film Kids.