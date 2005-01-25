Star Tracks for Friday, Jan. 28, 2005
FRESH AS A DAISY
Jessica Simpson embodies her character, sexy Daisy Duke, as she prepares to shoot a scene on the Louisiana set of The Dukes of Hazzard Thursday. The actress-singer stars opposite Seann William Scott and Johnny Knoxville in an update of the '70s television series about two good ole boys.
SLICK BABY
Despite the wet weather, Oscar contender Hilary Swank makes a stylish appearance Wednesday with her other half, husband Chad Lowe, on the streets of New York City.
SWEET COOKIE
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria takes a snack break in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday while shooting a Diet Pepsi commercial. The spot, which is scheduled to air during the Super Bowl, also will feature P. Diddy and Cindy Crawford.
PERFECT FIT
The O.C.'s Mischa Barton, who has lent her famous face – or, more appropriately, her feet– to shoemaker Keds, shows off her new kicks after ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
UGG-LY GUY
Ben Affleck picks comfort over style after filming a scene for his talent-agent dramedy, Man About Town, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
COORDINATED COUPLE
Singer Enrique Iglesias and main squeeze Anna Kournikova take a stroll last weekend in Miami, where the couple share a home.
SHE GETS AROUND
Paris Hilton plays to the cameras at LAX on Wednesday after returning with her family from a trip to the opera in San Francisco. Earlier in the week she hit the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with sister Nicky.
LOSING IT
An ambitious Kirstie Alley starts a busy day of slimming down Tuesday by speedwalking in Los Angeles. The newly anointed Jenny Craig spokeswoman, whose series Fat Actress bows next month, was also spotted at a gym, a yoga class and a health food store.
NEXT GENERATION
Riley Keough – Elvis Presley's 15-year-old granddaughter and Lisa Marie's daughter – hooks up with another child of celebrity royalty, Rumer Willis – who at 16 is Demi Moore and Bruce Willis's oldest – for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Monday.
THEY DO
Costars Debra Messing and Dermot Mulroney celebrate their union at the Hollywood premiere of their romantic comedy, The Wedding Date, opening Feb. 4.
ALL SMILES
Diane Lane and Josh Brolin, whose relationship seemed to be in hot water last month following what their publicist called "a misunderstanding," put on a united front at the Hollywood premiere of The Wedding Date on Thursday.