Star Tracks for Friday, Jan. 28, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

FRESH AS A DAISY

Credit: Guerci Gros/X17

Jessica Simpson embodies her character, sexy Daisy Duke, as she prepares to shoot a scene on the Louisiana set of The Dukes of Hazzard Thursday. The actress-singer stars opposite Seann William Scott and Johnny Knoxville in an update of the '70s television series about two good ole boys.

SLICK BABY

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Gamma

Despite the wet weather, Oscar contender Hilary Swank makes a stylish appearance Wednesday with her other half, husband Chad Lowe, on the streets of New York City.

SWEET COOKIE

Credit: David Buchan/Bret Thompsett/Pacificcoastnews

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria takes a snack break in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday while shooting a Diet Pepsi commercial. The spot, which is scheduled to air during the Super Bowl, also will feature P. Diddy and Cindy Crawford.

PERFECT FIT

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/LFI

The O.C.'s Mischa Barton, who has lent her famous face – or, more appropriately, her feet– to shoemaker Keds, shows off her new kicks after ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

UGG-LY GUY

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Bret Thompsett/Pacificcoastnews

Ben Affleck picks comfort over style after filming a scene for his talent-agent dramedy, Man About Town, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

COORDINATED COUPLE

Credit: MALIBU MEDIA

Singer Enrique Iglesias and main squeeze Anna Kournikova take a stroll last weekend in Miami, where the couple share a home.

SHE GETS AROUND

Credit: JFXimages

Paris Hilton plays to the cameras at LAX on Wednesday after returning with her family from a trip to the opera in San Francisco. Earlier in the week she hit the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with sister Nicky.

LOSING IT

Credit: Cousart-Respicio/ JFX

An ambitious Kirstie Alley starts a busy day of slimming down Tuesday by speedwalking in Los Angeles. The newly anointed Jenny Craig spokeswoman, whose series Fat Actress bows next month, was also spotted at a gym, a yoga class and a health food store.

NEXT GENERATION

Credit: Adrian Vernedo/Pacificcoastnews

Riley Keough – Elvis Presley's 15-year-old granddaughter and Lisa Marie's daughter – hooks up with another child of celebrity royalty, Rumer Willis – who at 16 is Demi Moore and Bruce Willis's oldest – for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Monday.

THEY DO

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Costars Debra Messing and Dermot Mulroney celebrate their union at the Hollywood premiere of their romantic comedy, The Wedding Date, opening Feb. 4.

ALL SMILES

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Diane Lane and Josh Brolin, whose relationship seemed to be in hot water last month following what their publicist called "a misunderstanding," put on a united front at the Hollywood premiere of The Wedding Date on Thursday.

