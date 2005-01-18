Star Tracks for Friday, Jan. 21, 2005

DIVA DASH

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty; Anthony Dixon/LFI

In different outfits from her own clothing line, Jennifer Lopez hits MTV's TRL (right) and then shoots over to BET's 106 amp Park on Wednesday to promote her upcoming album, Rebirth, due out March 1. And to keep up the momentum

CANNES-DO GIRL

Credit: ELIOT PRESS/BAUER-GRIFFIN

The multitasking megastar then hops on a flight with hubby Marc Anthony to Cannes for the 2005 NRJ Music Awards, the glitzy French equivalent to the Grammys, where she was to sing her new single "Get Right."

PARTY PRINCESS

Credit: Alex Berliner/BEImages

The O.C.'s Mischa Barton poses demurely in a dainty gown at a Burbank party Thursday celebrating Warner Brothers Television (which produces her hit show).

HAVING A BALL

Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

Laura Bush, looking stylish and slim in Oscar de la Renta, shares a joke with fashion-forward daughters Barbara (left) and Jenna, both in Badgley Mischka, at the Constitution Ball, one of the 10 gala events the first couple attended on Inauguration Day.

FIRST SIDEKICKS

Credit: MATT CAMPBELL /EPA/Landov

On the night before the President's inauguration, Bush twins Jenna (left) and Barbara are ready to party with dad George W. as they greet the crowd at the Black Tie amp Boots Ball in Washington, D.C.

EIGHT EYES

Credit: Alex Berliner/BEImages

Teri Hatcher, fresh from winning a Golden Globe for Desperate Housewives, gets ready to take a look-see at a special screening of the 3D Disney feature Aliens of the Deep with 7-year-old daughter Emerson in Universal City on Thursday.

WINNING LOOK

Credit: Brian?Bauer-Griffin

A smile worth a Million: Golden Globe winner Hilary Swank heads out to meet a friend Wednesday in downtown New York. Next week could bring more reason to beam, with Oscar nominations due Tuesday.

SECRET CRUSH?

Credit: Ben Willson/INFGoff

Grammy-nominated rapper Nelly cuddles with Coach Carter star Ashanti as the two spend a hot getaway on the Caribbean island of Anguilla recently. Despite the close contact, the couple insist they are just good friends.

CATCHING UP

Credit: Westley Hargrave/Splash

Jennifer Aniston takes a breather after filming a jogging scene in Santa Monica on Wednesday for Friends with Money, in which she plays a single gal amid married friends.

PLAYING FOOTSY

Credit: BETO BARATA/AE/BRAINPIX/ABACA

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen gets knee deep in a soccer demonstration Wednesday during a promotion for the Brazilian Soccer Confederation in Sao Paulo.

