Star Tracks for Friday, Feb. 18, 2005
DIVA DUO
They're tight: Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé suit up in leather on the set of their new commercial for Pepsi, which will premiere in Madrid later this month. But U.S. viewers won't be seeing it: The clip (which also stars David Beckham) is only airing overseas.
PARIS SQUARED
Paris Hilton cozies up to her reported new beau, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, at her 24th birthday dinner at Los Angeles's Geisha House on Thursday. Hilton's rep recently nixed rumors that the similarly monikered duo were engaged.
PLAYING FOOTSY
Reese Witherspoon catches up on some script reading Thursday as she waits for her toenails to dry at a Brentwood, Calif., salon. The actress next will be seen playing June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line this fall.
SOCIETY GIRL
Ashley Olsen – who is suing the National Enquirer for $40 million over drug claims – looks polished at the American Museum of Natural History's annual winter dance on Thursday.
ACTING UP
She must've passed on the acting bug: Gwen Stefani (who played Jean Harlow in The Aviator) shares the spotlight with husband Gavin Rossdale at the Hollywood premiere of his movie Constantine on Wednesday. The Bush frontman makes his film debut as a demon in the thriller, opening Friday.
DESIGNING WOMAN
Jessica Simpson unveils her new clothing line (as modeled on a catwalker, right) at MAGIC, the fashion industry trade show in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Newlywed star's sportswear collections – Sweet Kisses, the JS Collection and Princy – will be available next fall.
OPENING NIGHT
While Jessica plays dress-up, sister Ashlee Simpson hits the stage Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif., for the opening night of her solo tour. The 37-date romp, which she's described as "me and my band getting out there and having fun," ends April 20 in Grand Prairie, Texas.
CADDY ON
After spending Valentine's Day with girlfriend Cameron Diaz in Las Vegas, Justin Timberlake goes solo on Thursday in the San Fernando Valley while toting his own golfing gear on the links.
JADA'S FAN
Tom Cruise greets a bouncer at the Viper Room in L.A. after seeing pal (and Collateral costar) Jada Pinkett Smith's band Wicked Wisdom play there on Thursday.
POPULAR GIRL
Kelly Ripa is startled by all the attention Wednesday before heading into the Late Show with David Letterman in New York. Earlier in the week the Live! cohost and former All My Children star faced another mob – soap fans who turned out to celebrate the serial's 35th anniversary at a Broadway benefit.
BABY STEPS
Beyonce's little sis Solange gets some fresh air with her 4-month-old son Daniel, mom Tina Knowles and Destiny's Child pal Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The baby's dad (and Solange's husband) is college-football player Daniel Smith.
DOWN-HOME STYLE
Britney Spears takes it easy down South, casually running errands in her hometown of Kentwood, La., on Wednesday. Lately the first-time Grammy winner (for her dance track "Toxic") has been hard at work helping transform hubby Kevin Federline into a slick Details cover boy.
SISTER, SISTER
A newly brunette Haylie Duff joins sister Hilary in promoting their first ad campaign together (for breath mints) in New York on Thursday. It's just one of a string of collaborations for the sibs: They're also costarring in the big-screen comedy Material Girls, which begins filming this month.