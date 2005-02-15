Star Tracks for Friday, Feb. 18, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 13

DIVA DUO

Credit: INF

They're tight: Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé suit up in leather on the set of their new commercial for Pepsi, which will premiere in Madrid later this month. But U.S. viewers won't be seeing it: The clip (which also stars David Beckham) is only airing overseas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

PARIS SQUARED

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Paris Hilton cozies up to her reported new beau, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, at her 24th birthday dinner at Los Angeles's Geisha House on Thursday. Hilton's rep recently nixed rumors that the similarly monikered duo were engaged.

3 of 13

PLAYING FOOTSY

Credit: Green/x17

Reese Witherspoon catches up on some script reading Thursday as she waits for her toenails to dry at a Brentwood, Calif., salon. The actress next will be seen playing June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line this fall.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

SOCIETY GIRL

Credit: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Ashley Olsen – who is suing the National Enquirer for $40 million over drug claims – looks polished at the American Museum of Natural History's annual winter dance on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 13

ACTING UP

Credit: Juan Rico/Fame

She must've passed on the acting bug: Gwen Stefani (who played Jean Harlow in The Aviator) shares the spotlight with husband Gavin Rossdale at the Hollywood premiere of his movie Constantine on Wednesday. The Bush frontman makes his film debut as a demon in the thriller, opening Friday.

6 of 13

DESIGNING WOMAN

Credit: Chris Farina/Corbis

Jessica Simpson unveils her new clothing line (as modeled on a catwalker, right) at MAGIC, the fashion industry trade show in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Newlywed star's sportswear collections – Sweet Kisses, the JS Collection and Princy – will be available next fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

OPENING NIGHT

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

While Jessica plays dress-up, sister Ashlee Simpson hits the stage Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif., for the opening night of her solo tour. The 37-date romp, which she's described as "me and my band getting out there and having fun," ends April 20 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

CADDY ON

Credit: Blanco-Sanchez-Bustillos/X17

After spending Valentine's Day with girlfriend Cameron Diaz in Las Vegas, Justin Timberlake goes solo on Thursday in the San Fernando Valley while toting his own golfing gear on the links.

Advertisement

9 of 13

JADA'S FAN

Credit: Tom Vickers / Splash

Tom Cruise greets a bouncer at the Viper Room in L.A. after seeing pal (and Collateral costar) Jada Pinkett Smith's band Wicked Wisdom play there on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

POPULAR GIRL

Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/Beimages

Kelly Ripa is startled by all the attention Wednesday before heading into the Late Show with David Letterman in New York. Earlier in the week the Live! cohost and former All My Children star faced another mob – soap fans who turned out to celebrate the serial's 35th anniversary at a Broadway benefit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

BABY STEPS

Credit: Boris Issaei/Pacificcoastnews

Beyonce's little sis Solange gets some fresh air with her 4-month-old son Daniel, mom Tina Knowles and Destiny's Child pal Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The baby's dad (and Solange's husband) is college-football player Daniel Smith.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

DOWN-HOME STYLE

Credit: MB PICTURES / REX

Britney Spears takes it easy down South, casually running errands in her hometown of Kentwood, La., on Wednesday. Lately the first-time Grammy winner (for her dance track "Toxic") has been hard at work helping transform hubby Kevin Federline into a slick Details cover boy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

SISTER, SISTER

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraksphoto

A newly brunette Haylie Duff joins sister Hilary in promoting their first ad campaign together (for breath mints) in New York on Thursday. It's just one of a string of collaborations for the sibs: They're also costarring in the big-screen comedy Material Girls, which begins filming this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff