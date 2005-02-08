Star Tracks for Feb. 11, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 14

CATE THE GREAT

Credit: DP/AAD/StarMax

Cate Blanchett hits the red carpet in Armani on Saturday for the BAFTAs (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards). The actress scored a best supporting actress win for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, and she's up for the same honor at the Feb. 27 Academy Awards. But Blanchett admits she has no idea what she'll wear to the ceremony. "I'm going through that horrendous pressure of choosing a frock," she says.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

CLIVE WHO?

Credit: MOK-WEST/PA/ABACA

Clive Owen celebrates his BAFTA best supporting actor win (for Closer) with presenter Goldie Hawn. At first, the actor didn't realize he had won: A sound malfunction prevented him from hearing Hawn announce his name and it took wife Sarah-Jane's nudging to get him to the stage.

3 of 14

LONDON CALLING

Credit: INF

The O.C. star Mischa Barton (in vintage Christian Dior) returned to her native country for the BAFTAs. The London-born actress presented the cast of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with the film of the year award.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

WIGGED OUT

Credit: Alec Byrne

Britney Spears tries to go undercover with a brunette wig during a stroll on the beach in Santa Barbara, but there's no mistaking the pop diva's trademark curves. Though the singer is nominated for a Grammy (for best dance recording for "Toxic"), she won't attend the awards show on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 14

IN THE PUDDING

Credit: Alex Oliveira/Startraksphoto

Catherine Zeta-Jones gets a double buss after being named woman of the year at Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Awards on Thursday. Zeta-Jones's husband, Michael Douglas, a previous honoree, watched as the school's costumed theater troupe made her jump through hoops – like having to sing in Welsh – to receive her award, the Pudding Pot.

6 of 14

SAY BOO

Credit: Larry Busacca/WireImage

Alicia Keys and Usher work their vocal magic on each other Thursday while rehearsing their Grammy-nominated duet "My Boo" for a party thrown by record exec Clive Davis. For Sunday's Grammys, Keys will team up with another big name: Oscar nominee Jamie Foxx.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

ROCK ON

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Cameron Diaz plays fan with Kid Rock backstage at the rocker's House of Blues show in Los Angeles on Thursday, one of the many pre-Grammy happenings revving up to Sunday's big night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

A RING TO IT

Credit: Jonathan Friolo / IHP / Splash

Newly engaged Nicole Richie is all aglow after a dinner date with fiancé Adam Goldstein (not pictured) at Beverly Hills restaurant Koi on Wednesday. The Simple Life star proudly sported her pink sapphire engagement ring during her evening out.

Advertisement

9 of 14

ART LOVER

Credit: Gamma

Keanu Reeves take a break from promoting his new movie Constantine to visit the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday. In the thriller (which opens Feb. 18 stateside), Reeves plays a detective who's been to hell and back – literally.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

PUPPY MAKES THREE

Credit: Buchan/Carrillo/PacificCoast News

Nicollette Sheridan and her fiancé, Niklas Soderblom, walk her golden retriever Oliver on the Pasadena set of Desperate Housewives on Thursday. Soderblom gave her the pup in November as a gift on her 41st birthday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

ROLL 'EM

Credit: Kurt Vinion/WireImage

Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn share a laugh at the 40th Annual Goldene Kamera Awards at the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday. The stars had good reason to be giddy: They were both feted for their film work at the ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

GOLDEN BOY

Credit: Alain Rolland/Reflex

Best Actor Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio (for his portrayal of Howard Hughes in The Aviator) makes the scene at the Academy Award Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles. Also at the event were his costar Cate Blanchett (nominated for Best Supporting Actress) and Best Director nominee Martin Scorsese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

SIBLING REVELRY

Credit: Blanco-Bustillos/X17

Haylie and Hilary Duff take a rare moment away from their busy schedules for a quiet stroll in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday. Hilary, who is fresh off a tour of Canada and the U.S., recently began online classes with Harvard University, while her older sib will be guest-starring in three episodes of TV's Joan of Arcadia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

SHAPING UP

Credit: Cousart-Rilloraza/ JFX

Justin Timberlake heads to lunch in Venice, Calif., on Wednesday after sweating it out at the gym. No word on where the singer, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday, will take ladylove Cameron Diaz for Valentine's Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff