Star Tracks for Feb. 11, 2005
CATE THE GREAT
Cate Blanchett hits the red carpet in Armani on Saturday for the BAFTAs (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards). The actress scored a best supporting actress win for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, and she's up for the same honor at the Feb. 27 Academy Awards. But Blanchett admits she has no idea what she'll wear to the ceremony. "I'm going through that horrendous pressure of choosing a frock," she says.
CLIVE WHO?
Clive Owen celebrates his BAFTA best supporting actor win (for Closer) with presenter Goldie Hawn. At first, the actor didn't realize he had won: A sound malfunction prevented him from hearing Hawn announce his name and it took wife Sarah-Jane's nudging to get him to the stage.
LONDON CALLING
The O.C. star Mischa Barton (in vintage Christian Dior) returned to her native country for the BAFTAs. The London-born actress presented the cast of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with the film of the year award.
WIGGED OUT
Britney Spears tries to go undercover with a brunette wig during a stroll on the beach in Santa Barbara, but there's no mistaking the pop diva's trademark curves. Though the singer is nominated for a Grammy (for best dance recording for "Toxic"), she won't attend the awards show on Sunday.
IN THE PUDDING
Catherine Zeta-Jones gets a double buss after being named woman of the year at Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Awards on Thursday. Zeta-Jones's husband, Michael Douglas, a previous honoree, watched as the school's costumed theater troupe made her jump through hoops – like having to sing in Welsh – to receive her award, the Pudding Pot.
SAY BOO
Alicia Keys and Usher work their vocal magic on each other Thursday while rehearsing their Grammy-nominated duet "My Boo" for a party thrown by record exec Clive Davis. For Sunday's Grammys, Keys will team up with another big name: Oscar nominee Jamie Foxx.
ROCK ON
Cameron Diaz plays fan with Kid Rock backstage at the rocker's House of Blues show in Los Angeles on Thursday, one of the many pre-Grammy happenings revving up to Sunday's big night.
A RING TO IT
Newly engaged Nicole Richie is all aglow after a dinner date with fiancé Adam Goldstein (not pictured) at Beverly Hills restaurant Koi on Wednesday. The Simple Life star proudly sported her pink sapphire engagement ring during her evening out.
ART LOVER
Keanu Reeves take a break from promoting his new movie Constantine to visit the Louvre Museum in Paris on Tuesday. In the thriller (which opens Feb. 18 stateside), Reeves plays a detective who's been to hell and back – literally.
PUPPY MAKES THREE
Nicollette Sheridan and her fiancé, Niklas Soderblom, walk her golden retriever Oliver on the Pasadena set of Desperate Housewives on Thursday. Soderblom gave her the pup in November as a gift on her 41st birthday.
ROLL 'EM
Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn share a laugh at the 40th Annual Goldene Kamera Awards at the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday. The stars had good reason to be giddy: They were both feted for their film work at the ceremony.
GOLDEN BOY
Best Actor Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio (for his portrayal of Howard Hughes in The Aviator) makes the scene at the Academy Award Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles. Also at the event were his costar Cate Blanchett (nominated for Best Supporting Actress) and Best Director nominee Martin Scorsese.
SIBLING REVELRY
Haylie and Hilary Duff take a rare moment away from their busy schedules for a quiet stroll in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday. Hilary, who is fresh off a tour of Canada and the U.S., recently began online classes with Harvard University, while her older sib will be guest-starring in three episodes of TV's Joan of Arcadia.
SHAPING UP
Justin Timberlake heads to lunch in Venice, Calif., on Wednesday after sweating it out at the gym. No word on where the singer, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday, will take ladylove Cameron Diaz for Valentine's Day.