Star Tracks for Feb. 11, 2005

Cate Blanchett hits the red carpet in Armani on Saturday for the BAFTAs (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards). The actress scored a best supporting actress win for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, and she's up for the same honor at the Feb. 27 Academy Awards. But Blanchett admits she has no idea what she'll wear to the ceremony. "I'm going through that horrendous pressure of choosing a frock," she says.