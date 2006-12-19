Star Tracks for Dec. 19, 2006
GETTING FESTIVE
It's home for the holidays – at Paris Hilton's house, that is! Nicole Richie steps out at her BFF's holiday party in Beverly Hills on Monday.
DIVA SPOTTING
Beyoncé turns heads during her Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America. "This was a big deal for me," the Golden Globe nominee told Diane Sawyer about starring in Dreamgirls. "This was my first dramatic role. I was able to really challenge myself. I knew I worked hard for it."
HELPING HANDS
Katie Holmes spends her 28th birthday on Sunday with stepkids Connor and Isabella by playing Santa to a needy family in East Los Angeles: They brought the family gifts and a Christmas tree on a visit arranged by a local nonprofit organization.
DRAMA QUEEN
Earlier in the evening, Hilton has her hands full with a script while leaving a Beverly Hills acting class. Work quickly turned to play as she hosted her holiday party afterwards.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
While ex Rachel Bilson recently spent time with pooch Thurmen Murmen, Adam Brody takes charge of their pit bull Penny Lane during a stroll through a West Hollywood park on Monday.
SILVER BELLE
Golden Globe nominee Cate Blanchett glows in Armani at the New York City premiere of her film Notes on a Scandal, in which she plays a pottery teacher who gets involved with a 15-year-old student. "I blushed my way through the entire procedure," she told reporters of filming romantic scenes with young costar Andrew Simpson.
PARTY PEOPLE
Rapper Nas and wife Kelis glam up to celebrate his new album, Hip Hop Is Dead, at a dinner hosted by Hennessy Paradis at New York City club Gin Lane on Monday.
'CHILDREN''S HOUR
Julianne Moore takes a night off from the lights of Broadway to warm up to Josh Hartnett at a New York City screening of her film Children of Men on Monday. The futuristic drama also stars Hartnett's Sin City costar, Clive Owen.
SHAPING UP
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves a London gym looking refreshed on Monday. The actress has said that "a lot of working out" has helped her lose her baby weight from 8-month-old son Moses.
TEST RUN
A pregnant Tori Spelling gets ready for baby by carting pooch Mimi La Rue around Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress recently revealed to PEOPLE that she and hubby Dean McDermott are expecting a boy, whose middle name will be Aaron, in honor of Spelling's late father, Aaron Spelling.
SLIP SLIDING AWAY
Jim Carrey and girlfriend Jenny McCarthy get a crash course in ice-skating at a holiday party the actor hosted to benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department's Spark of Love toy drive on Sunday (over a thousand toys were donated by the star-studded crowd). The couple was joined by another fun-loving couple at the event – newlyweds Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.
WELL-READ
From glamorous to bookish: Just days after vamping it up at a Hollywood premiere, an understated Drew Barrymore hits an L.A. flea market to stock up on some reading material on Sunday.
CAR WASH
Even stars clean out their cars! Joaquin Phoenix gets a helping hand from a female companion as he hoses down his Lexus (after getting some shoes and a skateboard out of the way) at an L.A. gas station on Saturday.
IT'S A WRAP
Kate Bosworth – still sporting brown hair – stays in her comfort zone while continuing to film the drama The Girl In the Park in New York Monday.
EASY RIDER
John Travolta gears up for action on the Santa Monica set of his film Wild Hogs on Monday. Travolta stars with William H. Macy, Martin Lawrence and Tim Allen as four middle-aged suburbanites looking for adventure on a motorcycle road trip.