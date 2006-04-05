Star Tracks for April 5

By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 12:53 PM

1 of 13

ALMOST TIME

Credit: LIMELIGHTPICS

Katie Holmes, who is expecting her baby with fiancé Tom Cruise "any minute," squeezes in some retail therapy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Credit: Flynet

Lance Armstrong, who split from fiancée Sheryl Crow in February, escorts a mystery gal pal to West Hollywood hotspot Privilege on Sunday. Reps for Armstrong have no comment on the identity of the cyclist's blonde companion.

3 of 13

CHILLING OUT

Credit: LIMELIGHTPICS

Jennifer Aniston, who refused to address rumors of wedding plans with boyfriend Vince Vaughn on Tuesday's Today show, keeps cozy while filming additional scenes for The Break Up with her beau in Chicago.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

TICKLED PINK

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria has a laugh at the 2006 ALMA Awards nomination ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday. The Desperate Housewife will host the June 5 awards show, which honors outstanding Latino artistic achievement in television, film and music.

Advertisement

5 of 13

IN STEP

Credit: SIMON RUNTING/REX

Russell Crowe tries to keep up with 2-year-old son Charlie in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday. The proud papa – who'll be a dad for the second time when wife Danielle Spencer gives birth this summer – was in his hometown over the weekend performing with his new band, The Ordinary Fear of God.

6 of 13

PIANO MAN

Credit: Lenny Abbot/INFGoff

Hugh Grant tickles the ivories while costar Drew Barrymore turns the tables on the paparazzi on the New York City set of their new romantic comedy Music and Lyrics By on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

LEAD-ING MAN

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Antonio Banderas teaches MTV VJ Vanessa Minnillo how to shake her groove thing during a visit to TRL on Tuesday. The Spanish actor plays a professional dancer in his new movie, Take the Lead, which opens Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

LUCKY DOG

Credit: Flynet

O.C. star Mischa Barton shops for that special guy in her life – her pooch Charlie – at a pet store in Malibu on Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 13

RING BLING

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraksphoto

Rebecca Romijn, whose new WB show Pepper Dennis premiered Tuesday, shows off her engagement ring from fiancé Jerry O'Connell during an appearance on Fox amp Friends. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot sometime this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

SHADY LADY

Credit: Cliff Sobel/London Entertainment/ Splash

Nicole Richie, who attended a weekend birthday bash for on-again beau DJ AM in Las Vegas, goes undercover while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

APRIL SHOWERS

Credit: Tom Vickers/Westley Hargrave/Splash

A little rain can't stop Heidi Klum and husband Seal from getting their Starbucks in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

KEY TO HER HEART

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Alicia Keys puts the squeeze on mom Terri Augello at a New York City party on Monday for her new interactive website krucialkeys.com, which she launched with creative (and real-life) partner Kerry "Krucial" Brothers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

MEET THE PARENTS

Expectant couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes take a spin in their new limited edition Mustang in Hollywood on Sunday. While on an overseas promotional tour the previous day, Cruise told German talk show Wetten Das? that "Katie could be having our baby at any minute."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff