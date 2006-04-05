Star Tracks for April 5
ALMOST TIME
Katie Holmes, who is expecting her baby with fiancé Tom Cruise "any minute," squeezes in some retail therapy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
Lance Armstrong, who split from fiancée Sheryl Crow in February, escorts a mystery gal pal to West Hollywood hotspot Privilege on Sunday. Reps for Armstrong have no comment on the identity of the cyclist's blonde companion.
CHILLING OUT
Jennifer Aniston, who refused to address rumors of wedding plans with boyfriend Vince Vaughn on Tuesday's Today show, keeps cozy while filming additional scenes for The Break Up with her beau in Chicago.
TICKLED PINK
Eva Longoria has a laugh at the 2006 ALMA Awards nomination ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday. The Desperate Housewife will host the June 5 awards show, which honors outstanding Latino artistic achievement in television, film and music.
IN STEP
Russell Crowe tries to keep up with 2-year-old son Charlie in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday. The proud papa – who'll be a dad for the second time when wife Danielle Spencer gives birth this summer – was in his hometown over the weekend performing with his new band, The Ordinary Fear of God.
PIANO MAN
Hugh Grant tickles the ivories while costar Drew Barrymore turns the tables on the paparazzi on the New York City set of their new romantic comedy Music and Lyrics By on Tuesday.
LEAD-ING MAN
Antonio Banderas teaches MTV VJ Vanessa Minnillo how to shake her groove thing during a visit to TRL on Tuesday. The Spanish actor plays a professional dancer in his new movie, Take the Lead, which opens Friday.
LUCKY DOG
O.C. star Mischa Barton shops for that special guy in her life – her pooch Charlie – at a pet store in Malibu on Sunday.
RING BLING
Rebecca Romijn, whose new WB show Pepper Dennis premiered Tuesday, shows off her engagement ring from fiancé Jerry O'Connell during an appearance on Fox amp Friends. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot sometime this year.
SHADY LADY
Nicole Richie, who attended a weekend birthday bash for on-again beau DJ AM in Las Vegas, goes undercover while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.
APRIL SHOWERS
A little rain can't stop Heidi Klum and husband Seal from getting their Starbucks in Beverly Hills on Monday.
KEY TO HER HEART
Alicia Keys puts the squeeze on mom Terri Augello at a New York City party on Monday for her new interactive website krucialkeys.com, which she launched with creative (and real-life) partner Kerry "Krucial" Brothers.
MEET THE PARENTS
