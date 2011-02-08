Star Tracks: February 8, 2011

Efron prepares to motor in New York City. Plus: Victoria Beckham, Cameron & A-Rod and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BOOT SCOOTIN'

Need a lift? Zac Efron takes five on the New York City set of New Year's Eve Monday, taking a spin on his scooter between takes.

BUMP WATCH

A pregnant Victoria Beckham keeps any hint of a burgeoning belly under wraps as she makes a stylish arrival at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

ARM CANDY

After a PDA-filled trip to the Super Bowl – which even included a little hand feeding – Cameron Diaz and her beau Alex Rodriguez return to New York City on Monday, stepping out for lunch together.

HIGH BEAMS

What's got him so smiley? Ryan Phillippe breaks into a big grin Monday while shopping at Zadig et Voltaire in West Hollywood.

SECOND ACT

Meanwhile, girlfriend Amanda Seyfried sports a smile of her own Monday, leaving a Los Angeles gym with her pooch Finn in tow.

WORK IT OUT

Newlyweds Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinksy dispel any rumors of marital trouble, hitting New York City streets after working out together over the weekend.

GOLDEN MOMENT

Prince gives Kim Kardashian a royal welcome onstage during his performance at New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday. "OMG Prince just pulled me up on stage!!! I'm shaking!!!!" she Tweeted.

RED-Y TO SHOP

Outlook: sunny! January Jones looks happy meeting up with a friend for a little shopping Monday at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.

SHINE ON

She's positively glowing! With her bump growing as fast as her Oscar buzz, Natalie Portman (in Lanvin) proves she's got many reasons to smile at the annual Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills on Monday.

TWO 'FUR' THE ROAD

Despite her heated custody battle, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi soldiers on with her fur-donning cutie, 11-month-old daughter Krishna Thea, Monday in New York.

'MAD' LOVE

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks gets a French kiss from hubby Geoffrey Arend during an afternoon stroll in Paris on Monday.

PHONE A FRIEND

A day after being snapped hand in hand with beau Justin Bieber, a solo Selena Gomez does some walking and talking in L.A. on Monday.

A STEP AHEAD

Sandra Bullock holds on tight to her constant sidekick, baby Louis, 1, while stepping out in New York's West Village neighborhood on Monday.

HOT ON HER HEELS

Sarah Jessica Parker makes pounding the pavement a very attractive proposition while continuing to film her new comedy I Don't Know How She Does It in Manhattan on Monday.

COUNTRY HIGH-STEP

Her boots are made for walkin'! Carrie Underwood grabs her java to go Monday after reportedly lunching with friends in Studio City, Calif.

