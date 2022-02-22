Katy Perry Visits Good Morning America in N.Y.C., Plus Selma Blair, Sofía Vergara and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated February 22, 2022 12:36 PM

Top of the Morning

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

In N.Y.C., Katy Perry heads to Good Morning America on Feb. 22.

Back in the Saddle

Credit: Backgrid

Selma Blair gallops to victory as she places fifth during an equestrian event in L.A. on Feb. 20.

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Stunning in a suit, Sofía Vergara leaves Craig's after a dinner date with husband Joe Manganiello on Feb. 20 in West Hollywood.

Music to Movies

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Alana Haim stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about Licorice Pizza on Feb. 21 in N.Y.C.

Overseas Tour

Credit: Stephen Lock/i-Images/Zuma

Kate Middleton kicks off her two-day visit to Denmark at the University of Copenhagen on Feb. 22.

Puppy Patrol

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale takes her two pups for a walk in L.A. on Feb. 21.

Radiant in Red

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Jane Seymour gets glam for the premiere of Ruby's Choice at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Feb. 22 in Sydney, Australia. 

Comedy King

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Kenan Thompson arrives at his Ultimate Comedy Experience tour stop in Norcross, Georgia on Feb. 21.

Three's Company

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

In N.Y.C., Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend HBO's special screening of Somebody Somewhere at Nitehawk Cinema on Feb. 21.

Dog Dad

Credit: Splash News Online

Jon Hamm and his dog Splash head out for a walk through L.A. on Feb. 21.

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh steps out in London on Feb. 21 for the premiere of Turning Red. 

Dressed to Impress

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Penélope Cruz attends the Competencia Oficial (Official Competition) premiere in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21. 

 

Coffee Run

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out to grab a coffee in N.Y.C. on Feb. 21. 

Passing the Baton

Credit: Angela Pham/BFA

John Legend and Olympian Tommie Smith celebrate the Pass the Baton NFT collection at NeueHouse LA. 

Cozying Up Courtside

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (and snuggle up courtside) in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 20. 

Play Ball

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiffany Haddish celebrates in Cleveland on Feb. 20 as she plays in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Run for It

Credit: Backgrid

Gisele Bündchen heads out for a run in Costa Rica on Feb. 18. 

Date Night Vibes

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to have the most major couples style while attending the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. 

In Character

Credit: Backgrid

Kerry Washington films Netflix's The School of Good and Evil on Feb. 21 in L.A. 

Get Down

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Iggy Azalea goes low while performing at LIGHT nightclub in Las Vegas on Feb. 19. 

Dress Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA Twigs is a vision in white while attending the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20. 

Front Row

Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Jourdan Dunn and Victoria Beckham sit front row at the Supriya Lele show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 21. 

Saturday Stroll

Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joe Jonas dons a striped cardigan and sunglasses for a cool stroll in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

Meet the Pearsons

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore attend the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 19.

Blonde Ambition

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams rocks bleach blonde hair and eyebrows while attending a London Fashion Week afterparty at the Mondrian Hotel on Feb. 19.

Mouse House

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard poses with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 19.

Bieber Fever

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the opening night of his (temporarily postponed) Justice World Tour in San Diego on Feb. 18.

California Cool

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens rocks cool animal-print pants with a neon crop top and sunglasses for an outing in L.A. on Feb. 18.

New York State of Mind

Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mary J. Blige waves to fans while out in New York City on Feb. 18. 

London Nights

Credit: The Image Direct

In London, Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are seen leaving Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday party at Claridge's Hotel.

Maternity Muse

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna continues to wow her fans with her impeccable maternity style while out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Birthday Boss

Credit: Emilio Coochie

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her 27th birthday at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in N.Y.C. with D'USSE XO and a D'USSE gifted custom cake by celebrity baker, Miriam Milord.

Selena in 'the Building'

Credit: The Image Direct

In N.Y.C., Selena Gomez films for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 17. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan heads to set in full costume to shoot for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Ruling the Runway

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Wilson Cruz walks the runway wearing Loris Diran at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Best Dressed

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Also at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show: Marcus Samuelsson looks sharp in a patterned suit jacket in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Brunch Time

Credit: Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out to grab brunch in L.A. on Feb. 17.

Prada You

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pine arrives in a mask at a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16.

Hand in Hand

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACA/Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands as they leave Juice Generation in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Meet & Greet

Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka

Channing Tatum greets students assigned to the Navy Medicine Training Support Center during a USO tour promoting his new movie Dog in San Antonio, Texas.

Making Moves

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Benson looks stylish as she heads out for meetings in N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Milestone Moment

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Sarah Silverman and John C. Reilly support Adam McKay at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17 in Hollywood. 

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski checks her messages while taking a walk in N.Y.C. with her dog Colombo on Feb. 17.

City Stroll

Credit: Backgrid

Dressed in a knit sweater and jeans, Karlie Kloss grabs a coffee while strolling through N.Y.C. on Feb. 17.

Sweat Sesh

Credit: The Image Direct

Kendall Jenner sweats it out at hot yoga in L.A. on Feb. 17.

Dressed to the Nines 

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya look glammed up as they hold hands leaving their hotel in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. 

Here For A Laugh

Credit: Shahar Azran/Getty

Guest host Nick Cannon poses backstage at The Apollo Theater on Amateur Night on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C. 

Going Green

Credit: MEGA

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner step out in coordinating green ensembles on Feb. 16 in L.A. 

Nothin' But Net

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Tracy Morgan shoots hoops at the New York Knicks game on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. 

Family Fun 

Also at the Knicks game: Jon Stewart and his son Nathan. 

In the Spotlight

Credit: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Mel C takes the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 16 in London. 

Leather Weather 

Credit: Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Kevin Bacon wears a leather jacket while filming City On A Hill in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. 

Game Time

Credit: Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty

Louis Tomlinson sits courtside as the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons in Boston on Feb. 16. 

Silly 'Studio' Crew

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

BJ McDonnell, Dave Grohl and Whitney Cummings goof off together at the L.A. premiere of Studio 666 on Feb. 16 in Hollywood. 

Hand to Hold

Credit: Backgrid

Milla Jovovich holds hands with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson as they leave a Prada event in L.A. on Feb. 16. 

Pattern Play

Credit: Backgrid

Also at the Prada event: Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston in matching striped looks. 

'Uncharted' Territory

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Uncharted costars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg pose together during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C. 

Model Moves 

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Model pals Meadow Walker and Jordan Barrett are spotted leaving the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

'Super' Cute

Credit: Backgrid

Tyler Hoechlin is seen in costume filming season 2 of Superman & Lois on Feb. 16 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Keeping Warm

Bella Hadid layers up for a chilly day in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

All Smiles

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni pose at NBC's Law & Order press junket on Feb. 16 in N.Y.C.

Leading Ladies

Credit: Tricia Baron

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with the cast of Six on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Feb. 15.

Perfect Match

Credit: Aaron Vasquez

Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow have a major matching moment on Feb. 15, coordinating in tartan looks from Thom Browne during New York Fashion Week. 

They Love Lucy