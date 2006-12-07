Star Tracks - December 7, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

SIGNING ON

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Spokesmodel Mischa Barton makes her mark at the unveiling of Keds' spring 2007 collection at Bungalow 8 in New York on Wednesday. The custom-made logo dress, which was worn by Barton for the company's upcoming ad campaign, will go up for auction Dec. 11 on eBay to benefit Sharon Stone's Planet Hope charity.

LIPS DON'T LIE

Credit: Michael Bush/Landov

Shakira shows how to handle a hot mic Wednesday during the first of a three-night engagement in Miami for her Oral Fixation tour. The Colombian-born singer, who will also be filming a concert DVD in Florida on Saturday, was just nominated for a Grammy – for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Hips Don't Lie."

FOLLOW THEIR LEAD

Credit: JFX Images

Newlyweds Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise reunite with some of their wedding guests – Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony – over dinner at Wolfgang Puck's Cut restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The Cruises are expected to continue celebrating this weekend with a post-wedding party for pals who couldn't make it to their lavish Italian wedding.

SURPRISING FACET

Credit: Dave Edwards/Daily Celeb

Leonardo DiCaprio emerges into the spotlight to attend the Hollywood premiere of his drama Blood Diamond on Wednesday. The actor recently confessed that the only person he'd ever purchase diamonds for would be Mom.

DOC HOLIDAY

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

With Lost on hiatus until February, the island's resident doctor Matthew Fox turns up Wednesday in Toronto as a guest on MuchMusic's MuchOnDemand show, where he promoted his latest film We Are Marshall, due out on Dec. 22.

KIDDING AROUND

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Mark Wahlberg gives a young friend the VIP treatment during a day of bonding at the Old Navy store at L.A.'s Beverly Connection on Wednesday. The Departed star made the holiday season brighter by helping 100 Boys and Girls Club members shop.

'TIS THE SEASON

Credit: LIMELIGHT PICTURES

For Demi, perhaps? Ashton Kutcher kicks off his holiday shopping with a trip to Barneys in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

JERSEY GIRL

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Mandy Moore has a jolly good time with Santa at the re-opening of the Cartier store at the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J., on Wednesday.

DANCE 101

Credit: M Szwajkos/Getty

Jiminy Glick (a.k.a. Martin Short) shows celebrity guest Jon Stewart all the right moves during the most popular segment of the stage actor's Broadway show, Fame Becomes Me, on Wednesday.

MAKING SWEET MUSIC

Credit: Humberto Carreno/startraks

Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant have a good time collaborating on the New York set of their film Music and Lyrics on Wednesday.

ABOUT FACE

Credit: Jean Catuffe/INF

Unlike her fashion-challenged TV alter ego, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is the picture of chic in her little black dress Tuesday night at a special presentation of the She Made It: Women Creating Television and Radio exhibit at the Museum of Television and Radio in Beverly Hills.

MUSICAL ACCOMPANIMENT

Credit: Dave Allocca/startraks

Wilmer Valderrama hits all the right notes during a trip to New York's FAO Schwarz on Wednesday. The actor, who stars in the upcoming comedy Unaccompanied Minors, took two children from the Little Flower Children and Family Services to the toy emporium for a shopping spree.

SPREAD THE WORD

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The Hoff is coming! David Hasselhoff gets into character as he rehearses Wednesday in New York for his debut in The Producers. The actor will portray flamboyant director Roger DeBris in the Mel Brooks musical, which opens in Las Vegas on January 31.

IN SYNC

Bobby star Joshua Jackson and actress friend Diane Kruger make it a pas de deux during a Parisian stroll on Tuesday.

DOWN IN THE DUMPS

Credit: Anthony J. Causi/Splash News

Talk-show host Rachael Ray shows us what she thinks of trading places with Oscar the Grouch during a visit to Sesame Street on Wednesday.

