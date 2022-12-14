Cyndi Lauper Sings on the White House's South Lawn, Plus Penelope Cruz, Eddie Redmayne and More

01 of 80 Singing for Equality BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Cyndi Lauper performs on the White House's South Lawn in celebration of President Joe Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Dec.13.

02 of 80 Pretty Belle Pierre Suu/WireImage Penelope Cruz seems to be in good spirits while at the L'immensita photo call at Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelleon in Paris, France on Dec. 13.

03 of 80 Laid Back Dave Benett/Getty Eddie Redmayne attends the special screening of The Good Nurse hosted by Dior at The Charlotte Street Hotel in London on Dec. 13.

04 of 80 Sunsoaked MEGA Kate Upton and husband, Justin Verlander soak in some warm weather while vacationing in St Barts on Dec. 11.

05 of 80 Going for a Stroll Backgrid Cindy Crawford is all smiles while walking with hubby Rande Gerber in Manhattan's SoHo area on Dec. 13.

06 of 80 Golden Girl Splash News Online Gisele Bündchen shines bright in a gold ensemble while attending an event for jewelry brand Vivara in São Paolo, Brazil on Dec. 12.

07 of 80 All Bundled Up Splash News Online Ashanti isn't letting the frigid N.Y.C weather get her down as she's spotted smiling while leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan show in New York City on Dec. 13.

08 of 80 Match Made in Heaven Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Zoe Saldaña and hubby Marco Perego attend the Hollywood premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12.

09 of 80 Happy in Love Carlos Alvarez/Getty Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson pose for photographers while at the El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (A Man Called Otto) premiere in Madrid on Dec. 12.

10 of 80 In Black and White The Image Direct Janelle Monáe rocks a cool ensemble while out in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 13.

11 of 80 Breaking Barriers Courtesy Jessica Alba poses with The Honest Company's newly appointed CEO, Carla Vernón on Dec. 12. Vernon is the only Afro-Latina CEO for a publicly traded company in the U.S.

12 of 80 Bust a Move Dave Kotinsky/Getty Khalid performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 12.

13 of 80 Special Night Phillip Faraone/Getty Glen Powell and Joe Jonas attend a special screening of Devotion hosted by J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, California on Dec. 12.

14 of 80 Out and About Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Hailey Bieber is spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

15 of 80 Man's Best Friend Backgrid Justin Theroux wears matching puffer jackets with his dog Kuma while braving the frigid temperatures around Manhattan's SoHo area on Dec. 12.

16 of 80 In Conversation Araya Doheny/Getty Jessie Buckley chats about her upcoming film, Women Talking, during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event held in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

17 of 80 Holiday Spirit MOVI Inc Grace Van Patten and her boo/co-star Jackson White are spotted doing some Christmas shopping out in L.A.

18 of 80 Craig Barritt/Getty Wednesday star Joy Sunday attends Netflix and The WIE Suite's celebration of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths in New York on Dec.12.

19 of 80 Emerald City Jason Mendez/Getty In a sheer green embellished top with matching earrings, Vivica A. Fox pays a vibrant visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

20 of 80 Arm in Arm The image direct Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12, both looking ready for chillier days in long coats and beanies.

21 of 80 Legends Only Dave Benett/Getty At the London premiere of the Disney Documentary If These Walls Could Sing, Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Giles Martin, Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson and Leigh Lawson pose for a photo on Dec. 12.

22 of 80 Girl Dad Dave Benett/Getty Paul McCartney brings his daughters Stella and Mary as his dates for the premiere of If These Walls Could Sing on Dec. 12 in London.

23 of 80 Blue-tiful John Phillips/Getty Minnie Driver stuns in royal blue at the world premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin in London on Dec. 12.

24 of 80 On the Green Courtesy Anthony Mackie cruises in a golf cart at the weekend's Pepsi Zero Sugar 16th Annual Irie Weekend Big Golf Classic presented by Adidas in Miami.

26 of 80 Pit Bull Pal Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Theroux and his canine confidante, Kuma, sit together during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star tribute event at New York's American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11.

27 of 80 Java Joy Backgrid Love is in the Santa Monica air as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a coffee date at Starbucks on Dec. 11.

28 of 80 Rallying Speech Sarah Morris/Getty Anthropologist Jane Goodall takes the mic at the 2022 LA3C Festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Dec. 10.

29 of 80 Festive Five Noah Graham/Getty The whole family joins together for Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys celebration in Oakland on Dec. 11, with kids Riley, 11, Cannon, 4, and Ryan, 7, matching Dad in holiday-themed sweatshirts.

30 of 80 Fancy Frills EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Up to her elbows in fringe, Pamela Anderson wears an elaborate ensemble to the Paris suburb of Le Bourget for the Jacquemus fashion show entitled Le Raphia, a collection for men and women for the 2023 spring/summer season on Dec. 12.

31 of 80 A Bow On Top Dave Kotinsky/Getty With two festively attired pooches in hand, The Kid LAROI poses on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Z100's 2022 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9.

32 of 80 Family Business Borja B. Hojas/WireImage Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and their son Truman, 26, attend a photo call for their film El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (the Spanish title of their film A Man Called Otto) in Madrid on Dec. 12.

33 of 80 Star-Powered Smiles Robin L Marshall/Getty Honor in hand, William O. Douglas Award recipient Viola Davis poses with Octavia Spencer at the Public Counsel's annual celebratory dinner on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills.

34 of 80 Gliding Around Jon Kopaloff/Getty Mindy Kaling and Donald Duck take to the ice for Disney On Ice's Road Trip Adventures held in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

35 of 80 Glam Fam Bruce Glikas/WireImage Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker bring their entire brood to the opening night of Some Like It Hot! on Dec. 11, with their kids Tabitha, 13, James, 20, and Loretta, 13, looking glamorous for the Broadway musical in N.Y.C.

36 of 80 Mini-Me Moments Bruce Glikas/WireImage Uma Thurman and her mini-me daughter Luna, 10, smile at a mother-daughter musical outing to the Dec. 11 opening of Some Like It Hot! at N.Y.C.'s Shubert Theatre on Broadway.

37 of 80 Hat On, Knives Out Paras Griffin/Getty Janelle Monáe strikes a post in a vested suit and tie on Dec. 9 at the Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience in Atlanta.

38 of 80 Striking a Chord Scott Dudelson/Getty Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins sings during Audacy's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas festival on Dec. 10 at the Kia Forum in L.A.

39 of 80 Sunny Disposition Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty In a shiny yellow jacket that matches his gold microphone, Snoop Dogg brings his smile to the LA3C stage at the Dec. 3 festival.

40 of 80 Pretty in Pink Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on Dec. 10 in London.

41 of 80 Peace Sign Gotham/GC Selena Gomez dons a bright pink ensemble and flashes a peace sign in New York City on Dec. 11.

42 of 80 Host with the Most Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys, which she co-hosted, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles.

43 of 80 Winner, Winner! Micah Cook Photography Big Brother winner Taylor Hale parties at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

44 of 80 Cute Couple Micah Cook Photography Sierra Jackson makes her first public appearance with new boyfriend Keetun Pierce at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

45 of 80 Rocking the Stage Watto / BACKGRID Kehlani rocks out in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Dec. 10

46 of 80 Late Night Miley Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Miley Cyrus looks fabulous during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 9.

47 of 80 New 'Do Kevin Kane/WireImage Lizzo goes Grinch as she performs during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 in New York City.

48 of 80 Escape Artists David Jon Photography PEOPLE and Disney host a themed escape room in L.A. celebrating Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History series, with stars including Lisette Olivera, Lyndon Smith, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Antonio Cipriano working their way out of the challenge.

49 of 80 Golden Girl Robin L Marshall/Getty Michelle Yeoh attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 15th Annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort & Spa on Dec. 9 in California.

50 of 80 Denim Darling Gotham/GC Images Dua Lipa is seen out and about in Chelsea on Dec. 10 in New York City.

51 of 80 Loved Up Chelsea Lauren for CURATEUR/Shutterstock Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman attended Pendry West Hollywood x CURATEUR's Winter Market & Cocktail Party with drinks by Tanqueray in West Hollywood on Dec. 9.

52 of 80 Taking the Reins The Image Direct Heidi Klum looks chic on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

53 of 80 Peace Out The image direct Gigi Hadid is photographed visiting her New York City-based clothing store, Guest in Residence, on Dec. 9.

54 of 80 Good Morning Jason Mendez/Getty Singer H.E.R. visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Dec. 9.

55 of 80 Bright Prints Jason Mendez/Getty Emily Ratajkowski rocks an intricate print while strolling in the West Village in New York City on Dec. 9.

56 of 80 Hot Mama Backgrid Rihanna is fashionable as always while attending A$AP Rocky's performance for Amazon Music at Red Studio in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

57 of 80 Power Couple Kimberly White/Getty Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry look sleek while attending the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 8.

58 of 80 Hollywood Legends Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jackie Chan and Antonio Banderas attend the closing night gala red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 8.

59 of 80 Powerhouse Performance Adam Kudeimati Singer Halsey performs their song "Lilith" during the Game Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

61 of 80 Triple Threat Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Owen Wilson, Kevin Nealon and Michael Keaton attend Nealon's event celebrating his new book I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame in L.A. on Dec. 8.

62 of 80 Keeping It Cool BFA Kevin Bacon and Ron Howard attend a special screening of Thirteen Lives at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Dec. 8.

63 of 80 Fresh Faced Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Actress Zoë Saldana is radiant at the press conference for Avatar: The Way of Water Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9.

64 of 80 In Character The Image Direct Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer film scenes for the upcoming series Fellow Travelers in Toronto on Dec. 8.

65 of 80 Front Row Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley grab their front-row seats at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

66 of 80 Fashion Forward Kevin Mazur/Getty Kid Cudi looks ultra cool while attending the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

67 of 80 Catwalk Fierce Frazer Harrison/Getty Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Celine at The Wiltern fashion show in L.A. on Dec. 8.

68 of 80 Winner's Circle BFA Academy Award winners Guillermo del Toro, Ariana DeBose, and Jessica Chastain hang out at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in New York City on Dec. 8, honoring director del Toro.

69 of 80 Like a Million Dollars Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman celebrate at the season 14 Premiere of Million Dollar Listing LA in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8.

70 of 80 People's Champ Araya Doheny/Getty Naomi Osaka celebrates her new book The Way Champs Play at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A. on Dec. 8.

71 of 80 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/WireImage Audra McDonald takes a moment during the opening night curtain call for the play Ohio State Murders on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

72 of 80 Triple the Star Power David Livingston/Getty Will Ferrell and Allison Janney join Octavia Spencer for her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Dec. 8.

73 of 80 Red Carpet Costar Bruce Glikas/WireImage Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical stars Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson smile at a special screening of their Netflix film in New York City on Dec. 7.

74 of 80 Sleek Style Daniele Venturelli/Getty DJ Khaled wears a shiny jacket and equally shining smile to the Dec. 8 Closing Night Gala for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

75 of 80 Lounge Love Michael Simon/StarTraks Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies get cozy on a couch at the "Late Affair" nightlife experience hosted by S Bar on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

76 of 80 Night Out Courtesy Vanderpump Rules alumni Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright pose at the Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

77 of 80 Dino Down! Cole Burston/Getty The Toronto Raptors' mascot hits the floor at the team's home-court game on Dec. 7, much to the delight of Drake and his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

78 of 80 Acceptance Speech Smile Presley Ann/Getty Oscar winner Charlize Theron receives the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in L.A. on Dec. 7.

79 of 80 Mother-Daughter Date Night In celebration of her holiday-themed Athleta collection, Alicia Keys sports her own festive red bodysuit while showing love for her mom, Terria Joseph, at an N.Y.C. event on Dec. 6.