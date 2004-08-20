Star Tracks - Aug. 23, 2004
STAGE ENTRANCE
Claire Danes makes her arrival in style at the London premiere of her movie Stage Beauty on Sunday. Danes costars in the period film, set in the 1660s, with boyfriend Billy Crudup, who was also at the screening.
GIVING SNAPS
Matt Damon makes a Down Under fan happy Monday while working the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of The Bourne Supremacy.
ANGEL FACE
Sharon Stone basks in accolades at the 2004 Angel Awards on Saturday in Hollywood, where she was honored for her work with Project Angel Food, a charity organization that delivers food to housebound people with serious illnesses in the Los Angeles area.
OPENING ACT
Christina Milian opens Usher's tour stop in Philadelphia on Thursday with some sultry moves. The "Dip It Low" singer will be on the job with the RampB crooner through October.
THE PHOTO ALBUM
Jay-Z makes the moment last, snapping a picture of girlfriend Beyoncé on Friday while vacationing in the South of France. The two are up for multiple MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 29.
BABY STEPS
A pregnant Liv Tyler gets some exercise Thursday as she strolls through the West Village in New York City. Her first baby (with rocker husband Royston Langdon) is due this winter.
THE COLLEGE KIDS
Mary-Kate (right) and Ashley Olsen go out to eat in Santa Monica with dad Dave on Wednesday. The sisters had been counting down their last days in California before starting student life at New York University.
MODEL BEHAVIOR?
Damien, 2, won't let go of mom and newly minted lingerie designer Elizabeth Hurley while on a shopping trip Tuesday in Cannes.
DOTING DAD
Nothing's too good for his girls: Dad Bruce Willis ducks out of a Malibu shop Thursday after picking up a few choice items (reportedly including a ring) for daughter Rumer, who turned 16 last week.