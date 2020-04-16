John Legend Delivers Sweets in L.A., Plus Liev Schreiber, Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas and More
The Sweet Life
John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.
Play Ball
Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Look of Love
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.
Walk and Wave
Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.
Stay in Step
Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.
Sing Thing
Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.
Color Rush
Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles.
Helping Hand
Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fur Family Outing
Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.
Morning Routine
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Juice Boost
Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.
Fashion Statement
Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Safety First
Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.
So in Step
Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form hike up the street in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday to get some sun and exercise.
Ride Along
Michelle Rodriguez gets some fresh air by bike on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.
Double Dog
Kelly Osbourne cradles her dogs while heading out for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Keeping Her Cool
Also out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Kristen Wiig, who makes her way to a grocery store.
Fueling Up
Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund stop by a Starbucks drive-through for a pick-me-up on Monday in Los Angeles.
Safe Strolling
Dakota Johnson maintains safe social distance from a friend (not pictured) while on a walk on Monday in Los Angeles.
Pattern Play
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid step out wearing brightly patterned tops in London on Sunday.
Posted Up
Jessie James Decker shows off a romper from her store Kittenish while waiting for her mailman in Nashville on Monday.
Pet Parenting
Lucy Hale follows the CDC’s recommendation to wear a cloth face mask to walk her dog on Monday in L.A.
In the Hoodie
Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet enjoy a Monday stroll with their dog in Santa Monica.
Rainbow Wave
Andy Cohen stays covered up in style on Monday while out in N.Y.C.
One Step at a Time
Eric McCormack rolls along with his pooch on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Quarantine Couple
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas take an Easter Sunday stroll with their dogs in Brentwood, California.
Welcome to the Family
Kaia Gerber heads out to reportedly pick up a new puppy to foster on Saturday in West Hollywood.
Big Wheels
Arnold Schwarzenegger cruises through L.A. on Saturday bundled up in a blue coat and black slacks.
Let's Hear It!
Sarah Silverman cheers on COVID-19 healthcare workers on her balcony in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Pandemic Precautions
Hugh Jackman heads out in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Sunday wearing a baseball cap, sweatshirt and mask.
Music for Hope
Andrea Bocelli performs a moving, audience-less Easter concert on Sunday at the Duomo in Milan, Italy.
Street Cam
Lily James stops to film the empty streets of London on Sunday while out on a bike ride.
On the Run
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe go for a Sunday jog together in the Los Angeles area.
Helping Others
On Saturday, Portia de Rossi makes her way to a Los Angeles warehouse where PPE masks will be made to help first responders dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Dog Days
Nina Dobrev takes her dog for a walk in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Take a Hike
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett bundle up for a hike in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles on Saturday.
He's Bikeman
Michael Keaton takes a bicycle ride with a friend on Saturday in L.A.