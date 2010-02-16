Star Track: Tuesday, February 16, 2010
HAT'S OFF
Looking like a jolly green giant, Scotsman Gerard Butler dons a festive headpiece in celebration of St. Patrick's Day after an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America to talk up The Bounty Hunter in New York City.
SPREADING OUT
Sure, she's sporting a mask and a demure (for her) dress – but there's no disguising Lady Gaga! The three-time nominee makes one white hot entrance at Tuesday's Brit Awards, held at London's Earls Court, where she is also expected to perform during the ceremony.
SPECTATOR SPORT
With government meetings behind her, Madonna is ready for some fun! The singer scopes out the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, joined by Jesus Luz and daughters Lourdes and Mercy (not pictured).
LITTLE ITALY
Following their affectionate display at the Super Bowl in Miami recently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spread l'amore in romantic Venice, Italy, Tuesday with daughter Shiloh, 3½, in tow.
SURFER DUDE
Zac Efron is ready to ride some waves for a good cause at Australia's Bondi Beach Tuesday. The heartthrob participated in Oakley's Learn to Ride surfing day to raise awareness for the OneSight Foundation.
MAIDEN VOYAGE
Also in Rio for Carnival, Paris Hilton stylishly cruises into the celebration Monday with boyfriend Doug Reinhardt by her side.
KISS UP!
90210 star AnnaLynne McCord puts her best pout forward Monday at Jill Stuart's runway show as part of New York Fashion Week at Bryant Park.
PRETTY PAIR
Best supporting actress nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal has a supportive (and smiling!) companion in hubby Peter Sarsgaard at Monday's Oscar nominees luncheon at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Crazy Heart star dished on award show advice she got from brother Jake, telling PEOPLE, "He said, 'It's a lot of fun and enjoy it.'"
Marvelous in Madrid
Oscar-nominee Penélope Cruz makes a striking entrance to Spain's Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid, where she was nominated (but didn't win) for Broken Embraces. She stayed close all evening to Javier Bardem.
Sweet Love
What better way to shake off a tough Super Bowl loss than to "celebrate us," as Kendra Wilkinson tells PEOPLE, enjoying Valentine's Day at Las Vegas's Eve Nightclub on Saturday night with husband Hank Baskett, while baby Hank stayed home with grandma in Indianapolis.
Teddy from Reggie
Now that Reggie Bush has a ring (from the Super Bowl win), don't look for Kim Kardashian to be expecting one now too, as she tells PEOPLE at party Saturday at the Palazzo’s Lavo Las Vegas that they're in no rush to get hitched and is even "a little bit irritated at all the engagement rumors."
Cart Wheeled
After signing autographs and greeting fans, a weary – but still-smiling – Taylor Swift gets a ride on a courtesy cart through Sydney's airport Saturday toward her connecting flight to Tokyo. She had just wrapped up an Australian tour.
VIEW ASKEW
Hugh Jackman and his adorable daughter Ava, 4, put on another lively show during a stroll in New York on Friday.
RUNWAY READY
Heidi Klum and Faith Hill are definitely part of the "in" crowd while attending Friday's Project Runway Fall 2010 show during New York Fashion Week. The country superstar will serve as guest judge for the show's finale.
See full coverage of New York Fashion Week right here!
DOGGY DAY CARE
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg braves the wintry weather for a walk with her pet pooch, Mya, in New York's SoHo neighborhood Friday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Pierce Brosnan, Olivia Williams and Ewan McGregor keep the laughs coming on the red carpet Friday at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of their new thriller, The Ghost Writer.
FASHION FRENZY
With her New York Fashion Week presentation behind her, Gwen Stefani totes her littlest fan, 17-month-old son Zuma, out of her Big Apple hotel on Friday.
FREQUENT FLYER
Another day, another airport! Following appearances in Japan and South Korea earlier this week, a fresh-faced Rihanna touches down at Australia's Sydney International Airport on Friday.
NIGHT & DAY
Tom Cruise takes a sunny walk to his trailer on the Malibu set of his latest film, Knight and Day, Friday – two days after daughter Suri stepped out in the snow with mom Katie Holmes in New York City.