Hollywood's Newest Bromances
JONAH & CHANNING
"Chan's the best," Hill told Details of his 21 Jump Street costar, with whom he grew close on the set of their box-office hit. And Tatum's just as impressed with his new pal. "I've never met anyone like Jonah ... he's got like the Midas touch," Tatum told PEOPLE of his costar's comedic chops.
ADAM & BLAKE
It was a case of opposites attract for The Voice's resident country crooner and the pop star, who buddied up after meeting last year. "A few weeks ago somebody asked me, 'What about you and Adam's bromance. Is there anything to it?'" Shelton told PEOPLE in the duo's cover story. "And I sputtered off, 'Yeah, I'm going to make out with him.' The next thing you read is, 'Blake wants to kiss Adam.'"
JOSH & LIAM
The Hunger Games hotties grew quite close during their six-week shoot in North Carolina. "I think it's going to blow people's minds when they see that Peeta and Gale are actually best friends in real life," Hutcherson told EW of his bromance with Hemsworth, whom he took to meet his family in his Kentucky hometown.
LANDRY & JEREMY
The Knicks teammates, both native Californians and devout Christians, are close on and off the court. The story goes that Lin slept on Fields's couch the night before his incredible Linsanity run in February. Their off-court pursuits include volunteering together for NBA Cares and coming up with their very own signature handshake. "We're religious, geeky athletes," Fields said. "If you had to boil it down to three words, that's the handshake."
GEORGE & RYAN
When Gosling didn't nab PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title in 2011, there was no one more devastated than Clooney, who cast the hunk in the Ides of March and groomed him for the title. "It's gotta be Ryan, don't you think?" Clooney said, adding, "I called up Brad Pitt and we worked with him for weeks on the walk, we told him how to train, everything." Of Clooney, Gosling said, "He's equally as funny as he is serious, all at the exact same time. He's just a great guy."
ROBERT & TOM
"He's my best friend. He's like a brother to me, you know?" Sturridge said of his famous pal, whom he went to school with and even lived with before making it big in Hollywood. The actor, who is expecting his first child with Sienna Miller, has played third wheel numerous times with the Twilight star, accompanying Pattinson on outings with Kristen Stewart and his pup Bear.
DANNY & ZAC
After working together on Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Efron and the pint-sized acting legend were inseparable while promoting their film in March, from reading to kids in New York and goofing off on the red carpet to dining al fresco in Rome.