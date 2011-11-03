The actor, a widower since 2009, and Emily Blunt's sister will tie the knot

Stanley Tucci is engaged to Emily Blunt’s sister Felicity, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The actor’s ties to the Blunt family go back a few years. In 2006, he costarred alongside Emily in The Devil Wears Prada and played Nigel, a sharp-tongued but supportive art director.

A widower since his wife Kate died in 2009 from breast cancer, Tucci is father to their three young children.