Stanley Tucci & Felicity Blunt Are Engaged
The actor, a widower since 2009, and Emily Blunt's sister will tie the knot
Stanley Tucci is engaged to Emily Blunt’s sister Felicity, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
The actor’s ties to the Blunt family go back a few years. In 2006, he costarred alongside Emily in The Devil Wears Prada and played Nigel, a sharp-tongued but supportive art director.
A widower since his wife Kate died in 2009 from breast cancer, Tucci is father to their three young children.
Next March, Tucci, 50, will be seen in the movie adaptation of the Suzanne Collins novel The Hunger Games.
– Dahvi Shira and Julie Jordan